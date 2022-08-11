Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
———— The employees of the Sidney Pole and Shaft Company have issued a challenge to the employees of the Bimel Carriage Company for a ball game to be played next Saturday. 100 years. August 16, 1922. A proposal to install and operate a White Way Ornamental Post...
Sidney Daily News
4 to be inducted into Fairlawn Hall of Honor
SIDNEY — The Fairlawn Local Schools Alumni Banquet will held at Fairlawn Local School in the auditorium on Aug. 27. Four people will be inducted into the Fairlawn Hall of Honor. Chris Elliott from the class of 1987, Keith Putnam from the class of 1966, and Brenda (Fiebiger, class...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-11:57 p.m.: trespass. Police were called to remove a person at a business in the 1900 block of Michigan Street. -9:53 p.m.: investigate complaint. Police received a report about a person with a gun in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue. -7:48 p.m.: criminal trespass. Gregory Edmund Johnson, 33,...
Sidney Daily News
EverHeart Hospice patient wins model car show
GREENVILLE — Kelly Mast remembers building model cars as a child. About three years ago, he found out he had cancer, and his outlook was poor. Because of this, he was not able to get around as much and did not have anything to do. That’s when he was inspired to rekindle his childhood pastime and resume painting and building model cars.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Master Gardeners seek volunteers
SIDNEY — Ohio State University Extension Shelby County and Shelby County Master Gardeners are currently planning their 2022 Master Gardener Volunteer training program. This year’s training program will use a hybrid model with initial training using a self-paced online course. Trainees will also participate in several in-person sessions.
Sidney Daily News
Longtime business closes
Plug & Play Home Computers owner Dave Kinninger, left, of Anna, carries the computer of Mark Moles, of Maria Stein, out to Moles’ waiting car on Tuesday, Aug. 16. Kinninger has officially closed his computer repair business after 25 years. He ran his business out of several locations over the years. He moved to his current location at 401 E. Court St. in 2004. Kinninger said “I want to thank them (customers) for their service.”
Sidney Daily News
New Knoxville prepares for new school year
NEW KNOXVILLE – The New Knoxville Board of Education prepared for the new school year at their meeting Friday, Aug. 12, with the hiring of new personnel and preparations for a new school website. Also, the board heard about a ribbon cutting for the new gym. New hires include...
Sidney Daily News
Sidney BOE hires personnel for 2022-23 school year
SIDNEY — Resignations and hiring of personnel for the 2022-23 school year highlighted Monday night’s Sidney City School’s Board of Education meeting. Certified employees receiving one-year contracts were Andrew Lewis, orchestra teacher, $45,163; Caitlyn Luthman, Sidney Middle School teacher, $43,100; Sandra Shipe, choir teacher, $59,269; Bonita Breining, SMS teacher, $59,686; and Anna Martin, Longfellow teacher, $45,102.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
2022 area volleyball preview: Russia expecting big things with 8 returnees
After a stellar 2020 season that included a 22 wins, a share of the Shelby County Athletic League championship and a regional final berth, Russia struggled to a 3-7 start last year. But the Raiders rebounded and won 13 of their last 17 matches and earned their fifth consecutive district...
Sidney Daily News
Board of Elections certifies Aug. 2 vote
SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections met Monday morning to certify the Aug. 2 special election. Before certifying the election results for Shelby County, the BOE had to approve or reject the provisional ballots. The board moved to accept 29 of the 34 ballots; three of the five rejected were missing the voter’s address (2) or date of birth (1). The other two ballots were sent in by unregistered voters.
Sidney Daily News
UVCC prepares for back to school
PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center is preparing to welcome students back to campus for the 2022-23 school year. All first-year students will begin on Thursday, Aug. 18, with all students reporting to school on Friday, Aug. 19. The school day begins at 8:23 a.m. and ends at 2:44 p.m. Students are able to enter the building as early as 7:55.
Sidney Daily News
Art show opens
Artists, left to right, Michelle Walker, Dianne Knipp and Chris Niekamp, all of Wapakoneta, attend the opening of their joint art show at the Gateway Arts Council on Friday, Aug. 12. Knipp and Niekamp are art students of Walker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
The ins and outs of Medicare and Medicaid
DAYTON — The Area Agency on Aging presents two 3.0 credit hour continuing education workshops on Tuesday, Aug. 30, online via Zoom. The cost is $40 for one workshop (with Continuing Education Units or CEUs), $70 for both workshops (with CEUs), or $20 for each workshop (without CEUs). Advance registration is requested by Aug. 27. More information and the registration form are available on our website, https://info4seniors.org/news/educational-opportunities/ or by emailing [email protected]
Sidney Daily News
Students return to classrooms
SIDNEY — School bells are ready to ring for students across Shelby County. Some schools are starting this week, while others will be back in the classrooms next week. The first day of school for Holy Angels School students will be Aug. 23, with the bells ringing at 8:15 a.m. Open house will be held Aug. 21 from noon to 2 p.m.
Sidney Daily News
Community calendar
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Three Edison State faculty members receive promotions
PIQUA — Edison State Community College announced the promotion of three full-time faculty members during a recent all-college meeting. Dr. Thomas Martinez, a professor of anatomy and physiology, and Dr. Brian Murphy, a professor of mathematics and physics, are both from the Piqua campus and were both promoted to associate professors.
Sidney Daily News
To our readers
Opinions expressed in items on this page labeled “Their View” and “Your View” and other columns throughout the newspaper submitted by contributing and guest columnists are not necessarily those of the Sidney Daily News owners or staff. Facts presented in them have not been verified by the newspaper.
Sidney Daily News
Fulton Farms to host Sweet Corn Festival
TROY — Corn-on-the-cobb, corn salsa and Mexican street corn are just a few of the corn-themed foods and products that will be available at Fulton Farms during the annual Sweet Corn Festival on Saturday, Aug. 20 and Sunday, Aug. 21,. “I love our roasted corn, it’s absolutely delicious,” market...
Sidney Daily News
Church hosts ice cream social
MAPLEWOOD — The Maplewood United Methodist Church is hosting an ice cream social on Sunday, Aug. 21, from 1:30-4 p.m.. The social will take place at the church, 21544 Maplewood Road, Maplewood. The members of the church invite the community to join them for ice cream, pies and brownies.
Comments / 0