Tarboro, NC

Fox 46 Charlotte

Winning North Carolina lottery ticket about to expire

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Whoever holds a winning Cash 5 lottery ticket in North Carolina is running out of time to claim their $322,865 prize, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said the winning ticket was purchased for the March 3 drawing at the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. The ticket […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
cbs17

NC State lands historic 13 ranking in preseason college football poll: AP

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The Wolfpack made an appearance in the AP’s first poll of the season as No. 13 in the preseason for the first time since 2003. This marks the fifth time in school history NC State was ranked in the preseason AP Poll. The last time was 2003 when they were ranked No. 16. The No. 13 ranking ties the highest ever preseason AP Poll ranking for NC State who were ranked No. 13 entering the 1975 season.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

ENC Pride Festival event coming to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)- ENC Pride is ready to come to Kinston. On Saturday, October 8th, ENC Pride will be hosting an event called ENC Pride Festival in Kinston. ENC Pride’s Festival is to represent the LGBTQIA+ community and show support for diversity, inclusion, and acceptance. The festival will be free and family-friendly with live music, […]
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Food Truck Friday is coming back to Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You now have something else to look forward to this Friday besides the weekend. On Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the City of Greenville will be hosting Food Truck Friday at Town Common. The event will feature food trucks The Burp Wagon and Uncle Fred’s Food Truck. The event […]
GREENVILLE, NC
cbs17

Your guide to Raleigh’s Sip n’ Stroll district

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Monday kicks off the start of Raleigh’s social district, Sip n’ Stroll Downtown. The district allows for open container drinking on city sidewalks within designated boundaries. More than 60 businesses have agreed to participate in some form. Below is your guide to when,...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Funeral arrangements announced for Wake County deputy Ned Byrd

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Wake County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday that funeral arrangements have been made for deputy Ned Byrd. Deputy Ned Byrd was shot and killed in the line of duty late Thursday night near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads. The visitation will take...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Police hunt for gunman who shot man midday in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are hunting for the person who shot a man in Rocky Mount midday. The Rocky Mount Police Department said officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at about 12:15 p.m. Tuesday. Jaison Jones, 27, was listed in stable condition at ECU Medical on Tuesday...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Giving back: local volunteers help RPD keep the community safe

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — There are 122 sworn officer vacancies at the Raleigh Police Department, and the staffing shortage means the department is spread thin in their mission to protect and serve. But there are renewed efforts to keep people in the city safe. New SUV’s are driving around...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Charges upgraded in fatal Rocky Mount shooting

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - After being notified of a shooting victim’s death by ECU Health, Rocky mount police are upgrading the charges of the suspect. Shaki Jones was arrested on August 9 in connection with a shooting on Branch Street that critically wounded 21-year-old Austin Townsend. He was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

ENFIELD: Arrest made in Sunday murder at park

ENFIELD, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in Sunday’s murder in Enfield. Enfield police said the shooting happened at Meyer’s Park on Bell Street. It claimed the life of Orrick Parkers, of Enfield. Undray Batts, Jr. was developed as a suspect in the murder and he...
ENFIELD, NC
cbs17

Getting Answers: Amber Alert activation delays

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–It took more than four and a half hours for an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Amani Bruce to be sent out after Cary Police initially requested one. A spokesperson for State Highway Patrol told CBS 17 that a delay on SHP’s part, and missing information from Cary Police lead to delays.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Cary getting $12M in federal funds for new GoCary transit facility

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — The Town of Cary is getting almost $12 million in federal funding for a new GoCary transit facility. Officials said Tuesday that it will go toward a new bus operations and maintenance facility. This funding is coming from the the FTA’s $1.66 billion in grants...
CARY, NC

