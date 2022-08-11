Read full article on original website
City of Lexington breaks ground on newest public library
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The City of Lexington broke ground Tuesday for its newest public library. The new facility, which is named after the Marksbury family will be located at 2185 Versailles Road near the former Village Branch location. It will include community and study rooms, a dedicated classroom, an outdoor reading area and many other amenities. Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton spoke at Tuesday’s dedication ceremony and says that based on the size she believes the new library will be a huge impact on the city.
Berea Independent School District postpones first day
BEREA, Ky. (WTVQ) — Berea Independent School District has postponed its first day of school citing a rise in COVID-19 cases in the district. In Facebook posts on the high school and elementary school pages, Superintendent Dr. Diane Hatchett says the first day has been moved to Monday, Aug. 22.
Richmond donates police car, equipment, more to areas hit by flooding
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Last week, the City of Richmond donated helpful equipment and food to areas in eastern Kentucky hit by the flooding. Hazard received a police car and the Mountain Comprehensive Healthcare Corporation received computer equipment. Groceries donated through a Richmond Police Department and Kroger partnership were taken to areas in eastern Kentucky as well, filling four police cars and a van, according to a Facebook post by the City of Richmond.
UK students participate in Fall 2022 Big Blue Move In
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s back to school for the college students in Lexington!. University of Kentucky students have been busy making their way back to campus for the start of a new academic year. This year, UK welcomed more than 6,000 new students to campus for the...
Man found dead in Morehead hotel room, investigation underway
MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a Morehead hotel room around 1 p.m. Monday. Housekeeping was cleaning rooms and wasn’t able to enter one, according to a Facebook post from the Rowan County Coroner’s Office. Management was called and once they were able to get in the room, they found a 39-year-old man dead.
Pediatric Psychologist talks kids, teens mental health as school year begins
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Pediatric Psychologist Dr. Alissa Briggs says suicide is the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 24-years-old. And as students start to return to school, Dr. Briggs emphasizes the importance of checking on students mental health. Across the country, school shootings have...
4 Kentucky teens make USA Mullet Championships top 11 final
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Four Kentucky teenagers have made the top 11 final for the USA Mullet Championship teen division. Cash, of Ulysses; Dayson, of Danville; Josh, of Frankfort; and Leonard, of Artemus are all in the final running for Teen USA Mullet Champ. Voting begins Monday and will...
Kentucky for Kentucky, West Sixth Brewery collects money, supplies for Eastern Kentucky flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Donations continue to pour in for those affected by the flooding in eastern Kentucky two weeks ago. Here in Lexington, one event is collecting money and supplies, as well as bringing some music along with it. The “Come Hell or High Water” eastern Kentucky fundraiser was held...
Lee and Hayley return to Kentucky mornings on ABC 36
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Beginning Monday, Aug. 22, Kentucky’s favorite morning show team will take over the reins of ABC36’s Good Morning Kentucky weekdays from 5-7 a.m. Additionally, they’ll host the station’s popular Good Day Kentucky along with Annie Brown and meteorologist Dillon Gaudet. “This...
UPDATE: Man sentenced in deadly 2019 bar shooting in Lexington
UPDATE: (8/16/2022) LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Larry Walters, the man accused of shooting and killing 68-year-old James Terry back in March of 2019 met his fate Tuesday afternoon after a judge handed down his sentence. Police say Walters got into a physical fight with Terry inside Uncle 7’s bar...
Laurel Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects in school bus vandalism
EAST BERNSTADT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects who they say vandalized school buses. In a Monday Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, what appears to be three people were caught on video surveillance on East Bernstadt Independent School property vandalizing the buses.
Mobile Recovery Centers coming to Magoffin, Owsley counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Mobile Disaster Recovery Centers are opening Aug. 14, 2022 in Magoffin and Owsley County to assist Kentucky flood survivors who experienced loss from the Eastern Kentucky flooding. Mobile Center Location:. Magoffin County: Magoffin County Health Dept.–119 E. Mountain Parkway Salyersville, KY 41465. Owsley...
Beshear: FEMA taking more steps to help flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As many who were impacted by deadly flooding more than two weeks ago await assistance, others say they’ve flat-out been denied. State leaders continue to urge people not to give up. As of Monday afternoon, the death toll remained at 39 across 12 counties....
Bridge repair work scheduled for Versailles Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of scheduled bridge repair work for Versailles Road/US 60. A temporary lane closure will be necessary for a pier cap to be replaced on the bridge (B00030N). Tuesday, August 16 – 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Versailles...
Lexington Police investigate 2nd Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police are investigating a 2nd shooting that happened on Saturday night. On August 13, 2022, at 10:42 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Scottsdale Circle for shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man...
2 people killed in car crash on Harrodsburg Rd
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – 2 people are dead after a car crash on Harrodsburg Rd Sunday. The Fayette County Coroner says 87-year-old Evelyn Powers, and 86-year-old David Powers, died in the crash Sunday. Lexington Police say officers responded around 1:35 p.m. for an injury collision between an SVU and...
Vintage baseball team hosts facial hair competition during Sunday tournament
GEORGETOWN, Ky (WTVQ)- Facial hair was the highlight Sunday during a vintage baseball tournament in Georgetown. The Georgetown Gentlemen hosted its’ first Stache Bash at the Ward Hall Preservation Foundation. The competition included longest beard, best styled mustache, and best artificial facial hair. “We’re trying to do different type...
Roundabout project progressing in Montgomery County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ/RELEASE) –The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists that this news release serves as an update. The Roundabout project is progressing and on schedule for downtown Mt. Sterling. The location is the intersection of Indian Mound Drive/KY 686 and Spencer Road/KY 713. Roundabouts are one of the...
Keeneland’s Fall Meet tickets go on sale as track prepares for Breeder’s Cup
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — It’s almost that time of year again: the leaves start changing, the air gets a little colder and Keeneland’s Fall Meet kicks off. But start planning: tickets are on sale now. At Keeneland, preparations are underway for the meet, which starts on Oct....
UPDATE: Man dies after being shot on Centre Parkway Saturday night
UPDATE: (08/14/22) LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The man shot Saturday night on Centre Parkway has died, according to Lexington Police. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the man as 19-year-old Demetrius A. Shelton Jr. —- LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) (08/13/22) – On Saturday around 8:00 p.m., Lexington police officers responded...
