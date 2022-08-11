Read full article on original website
Sometimes high-speed pursuit leads to arrest of Salina man Sunday
A local man was arrested after a pursuit through southwestern Salina Sunday afternoon. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer attempted to stop a silver 2004 Chevrolet Venture in the 1000 block of W. Cloud Street after it failed to use a turn signal. A pursuit began and went through much of southwestern Salina. The pursuit eventually went west on W. Magnolia Road and then south on Interstate 135, with speeds reaching in excess of 90 mph, Forrester said.
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 16
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bobo, Darren Jamel; 43; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Theft of prop/serv; <$1500 2...
Salina man arrested in connection to stolen electric bike, trailer
A Salina man is in custody after he allegedly stole an electric bicycle and bike trailer that were parked at a store near downtown Sunday morning. A 61-year-old Salina man told police that he had parked his electrically-modified silver Mongoose bicycle with bike trailer outside DG Market, 511 E. Iron, and went inside to shop at approximately 8:45 a.m. Sunday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. When the man walked out of the store, he discovered the bike and trailer missing.
Owner's forethought helps Saline County deputies find 3 stolen vehicles
The forethought of an Arkansas man helped Saline County Sheriff's deputies solve three stolen vehicle cases Friday. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a 35-year-old man from Clarksville, Ark., was traveling through Saline County on Interstate 70 Aug. 3 when his 2007 Dodge Ram 3500 dually pickup broke down near the Hedville exit. The pickup was valued at $35,000.
ksal.com
2 Arrested for Theft, Damage to Property
A GPS tracker on a stolen truck leads to the arrest of two Saline County residents. Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies arrested 38-year-old Jacob A. McCombs and 32-year-old Christine Williams on theft and damage to property charges after three stolen vehicles were found at their rural home.
Marquette boy arrested after alleged incident at former girlfriend's home
A Marquette teen was arrested on multiple requested charges after an alleged incident at his former girlfriend's residence in southern Saline County late Sunday morning. A 15-year-old girl was home in the 11000 block of S. Burma Road when she heard what she initially thought was her father working on the house, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Instead, it was a 17-year-old Marquette boy with whom she used have a relationship.
Ellsworth Co. deputy recounts his near death experience with a bison
ELLSWORTH COUNTY—Ellsworth County Sheriff's Deputy Jerry Slaught injured by a bison Aug. 7 was discharged from Salina Regional Health Center and is recovering, according to Sheriff Murray Marston. Slaught reported he located the bison just South of Kansas Highway 4. When he exited the vehicle to find a pasture...
Saline County closes part of W. Magnolia Road in Bavaria
BAVARIA - W. Magnolia Road between Main Street and Midland Road in Bavaria was closed today to through traffic due to a cross-road structure being damaged. The Saline County Road and Bridge Department announced the the closing, which will continue indefinitely. Motorists are advised to allow a few extra minutes...
K-4 project in Saline County among 11 added to IKE transportation plan
A project that would reconstruct and realign part of Kansas Highway 4 in Saline County is one of 11 expansion and modernization highway projects announced Monday by Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz. The projects, a total investment of more than $520 million, have been committed to...
Driver strikes people, building following disturbance at Club Rodeo
The officer shot and killed 37-year-old Jason Williams following a standoff and incident in which Williams killed his mother-in-law and shot his estranged wife. Citing the district should focus on unity and academics, the Derby School Board voted down a proposed strategic plan Monday night. 1 killed in Reno County...
OCCK offers public transportation training program
OCCK Transportation has announced more dates for the Guide & Go travel training program that teaches people how to use public transportation services in the region. 81 Connection Familiarization classes in September are now available for sign up. 81 Connection Familiarization teaches the basics of riding the fixed route bus service that serves north central Kansas from Belleville to Salina. It includes how to read the time table, find stop locations, pay fares, and general etiquette.
Today in Weather History: Salina sizzling in 1936
In 1936, the low in Wichita was only 86 degrees. This is the warmest low temperature on record for the city. That afternoon, Salina set their all-time record high when the mercury soared to a nasty 118 degrees.
Legendary Brookville Hotel reopens as Legacy Kansas in Abilene
ABILENE (KSNT) – Two restaurants, one lost to fire and the other to the COVID-19 pandemic, are making a comeback together. The Brookville Hotel has officially reopened – following its purchase by Deana and Chuck Munson- under the name Legacy Kansas Munson’s Prime & Brookville Hotel. The new name signals the union of two nationally-recognized […]
6 crew members of Kansas fire department expecting children
MCPHERSON, Kan. (WPDE) — Six crew members of a Kansas fire department are expecting bundles of joy before the end of the year. "The joy of welcoming a baby has multiplied by six!" McPherson Fire Department said. The first baby is expected on Sept. 27 and the last is...
Easements, wall, river festival recap on Salina City Commission agenda
Easement dedications, a wall adjoining Campbell Plaza, and a Smoky Hill River Festival recap are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
Blaze destroys $36,000 worth of hay bales south of Salina
What a driver on Interstate 135 believed was a structure fire early this morning south of Salina turned out to be a hay bale fire. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that a driver on I-135 saw a large fire in the 8000 block of Centennial Road at approximately 12:42 a.m. Thursday. The driver pulled off the highway and discovered that a stack of 360 square hay bales was on fire.
Victim loses $12K in McPherson phone scam
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Law enforcement officers are reminding people not to fall for suspicious phone calls after someone in McPherson lost $12,000 to a scam. The victim notified the McPherson Police Department about the scam on Saturday. They said they got a call from someone who claimed to be family. The caller said they […]
PHOTOS: 1972 centennial time capsule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The time capsule that was buried at the new Hutchinson city offices in 1972 was opened today at a special ceremony at city hall. It included letters magazines and other artifacts from the time. The ceremony also included the placing of the sesquicentennial time capsule to be opened in 2072.
Regional relocation program now available in north-central Kansas
BELOIT — A new program that seeks to attract new residents to move to north-central Kansas is now available in Cloud, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic and Saline counties. The pilot project known as the "North Central Kansas Regional Relocation Program" seeks to make home ownership more affordable...
Grant awards, jail project among Saline County Commission agenda items
Road improvements, grant awards, and the new jail are among the topics on the Saline County Commission agenda for Tuesday. Saline County Commission is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash Street. The meetings also can be viewed on Saline County’s YouTube channel:
