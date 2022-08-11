Read full article on original website
Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
Colorado gas prices finally fall below $4
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Gasoline prices in Colorado have been dropping for several weeks now, and may continue to drop throughout the Rockies areas. In the last week, Colorado gas prices have dropped 17.2 cents per gallon, averaging at $3.96 today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 2,158 gas stations across Colorado. Prices have reached over 80 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, and less than 30 cents higher than a year ago.
Heavy storms possible early this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Cooling is becoming more evident. We’re still warm, but the normal high is still 91 degrees for August 14. There are only five more days for the entire rest of this year with record highs of 100 degrees or higher. Only one of those days is higher than 100, and it’s just 101. Historically, August is a month of fast cooling in Western Colorado. September is a month of much faster cooling.
