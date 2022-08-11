ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
98.1 The Hawk

Dick’s Open Brings Big Money to Binghamton

According to a report by Krystal Cole of Spectrum News, the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament is expected to bring massive money to the local Binghamton economy. The Dick's Sporting Goods Open at the En-Joie golf course is set to take over Binghamton this week, running from Wednesday through Sunday. The tournament will feature 78 golfers vying for a $2.1 million purse and on Friday, Zac Brown Band will play a concert on the 18th hole after the day of golf concludes. It's a calendar event every year for Binghamton area residents and this year is no different as anticipation starts to build this week.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Giants
98.1 The Hawk

M&T Bank Donates Thousands to Southern Tier Hunger Programs

A Buffalo-based financial institution is bringing new meaning to the term "food bank," donating tens of thousands of dollars to help fight food insecurity in the Southern Tier. M&T Bank is allocating $58,000 in grants for the Greater Good Grocery Store in Binghamton and a dozen other organizations' hunger abatement...
BINGHAMTON, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Chenango Bridge, NY
98.1 The Hawk

How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?

In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion

What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Retired Binghamton Fire Captain Griffis Remembered

A retired Captain of the Binghamton Fire Department is being remembered for his service to the community. Gary Griffis died July 20th according to a paid obituary placed by the family. The listing mentioned the long-time public servant passed away at home surrounded by his family. In addition to serving...
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Starbucks Asks Labor Board to Halt All Union Votes

The Associated Press reports that Starbucks is asking the National Labor Relations Board to suspend all union elections at its U.S. stores. It's not clear what impact the action, if successful, would have on an attempt earlier this year to unionize a Starbucks coffee location in Broome County. AP reports...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Big Changes on the Horizon for Clinton Street in Binghamton

City of Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham on Thursday announced the beginning of a major revitalization effort of the Clinton Street Neighborhood Business District. The City of Binghamton plans to apply for $10 million of state funds through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative to improve the streetscape, bring in commercial development and potentially create more affordable housing.
BINGHAMTON, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake

A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic bacteria. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Broome Residents Encouraged to Form Neighborhood Watch Groups

Although several "Neighborhood Watch" communities exist across Broome County, representatives of the sheriff's office are prepared to help residents develop new groups. Deputy Robert Stapleton, who oversees the agency's community policing division, said he works to educate members of existing Neighborhood Watch programs. Speaking on News Radio WNBF, Stapleton said...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy