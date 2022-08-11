ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Dick’s Open Brings Big Money to Binghamton

According to a report by Krystal Cole of Spectrum News, the Dick's Sporting Goods Open golf tournament is expected to bring massive money to the local Binghamton economy. The Dick's Sporting Goods Open at the En-Joie golf course is set to take over Binghamton this week, running from Wednesday through Sunday. The tournament will feature 78 golfers vying for a $2.1 million purse and on Friday, Zac Brown Band will play a concert on the 18th hole after the day of golf concludes. It's a calendar event every year for Binghamton area residents and this year is no different as anticipation starts to build this week.
BINGHAMTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Localevent#Local Life#Festival#Giants
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Binghamton, NY
City
Chenango Bridge, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

How Have Binghamton’s Famous Spiedies Not Gone National Yet?

In the wake of my very first Spiediefest, a question occurred to me. Why haven't the famous Binghamton Spiedies spread beyond the Southern Tier region?. They can't be a big secret of the area. I mean, we hold a giant festival every year called "Spiediefest" and it looked pretty packed to me. Sure, the hot air balloons are a pretty big draw. But they don't call it "hot air balloonfest" and I find it hard to believe that the people coming strictly for the hot air balloons wouldn't at least give the namesake of the festival a try.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton High School Girls Flag Football Team to Play at Metlife Stadium

The Binghamton High School girls flag football team will get a taste of NFL action when they scrimmage at halftime of the upcoming New York Giants preseason game. According to a press release from the Binghamton City School District Office of Communications, the Binghamton High School girls flag football team became the first ever Section IV champions when they defeated Union-Endicott on June 12. And as a reward for their hard work and success, they'll play a ten minute scrimmage against Brewster High School, the Section I champions, at halftime of this week's Giants preseason game.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton Fire Department Reports No Injuries in Downtown Verizon Building Explosion

What could have been a catastrophic situation with an explosion at a downtown Binghamton business over the weekend remarkably ended with no injury and minimal damage. According to reports by the City of Binghamton Fire Department posted on social media, an explosion and fire Saturday afternoon, August 13 at the Verizon Building on Henry Street can be traced to a possible transformer problem in the basement of the building.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Navigating A Binghamton, New York Roundabout? What You Need To Know

Roundabouts. You either love them or you hate them. Okay, maybe you just tolerate them because it's in the path of where you need to go. I understand completely. Roundabouts are designed to make for better traffic flow. Sure, we in the United States are more used to intersections, and they work fine in most cases, but at least with a roundabout, you won't have to deal with traffic lights and a sometimes long wait for the light to turn green.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Imperium Starts Endicott Lithium-Ion Battery Production Work

A major milestone has been reached at the long-awaited Imperium 3 New York lithium-ion battery factory in Endicott. Imperium 3 New York has announced it is "officially beginning commercial production activities of our USA-made lithium-ion batteries." Imperium's factory is located on the Huron Campus in Endicott, which is considered to...
ENDICOTT, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy