Bill Belichick calls retiring James White 'one of the most respected, best team players I have ever coached'

It was reported last week that there was "no clear timetable" the 30-year-old's return from offseason hip surgery that cost him almost the entire 2021 season. White was re-signed to a two-year, $5 million contract in March.

For the first time since his rookie season in 2014, he appeared in fewer than 14 contests last year, being limited to three games. White finished the season with 12 receptions for 94 yards and 10 carries for 38 yards and one touchdown.

He is perhaps best remembered by Patriots fans for scoring the game-winning touchdown on a rushing attempt in overtime of Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons to cap off a 34-28 comeback victory. White recorded a game-high 14 receptions for 110 receiving yards and one touchdown, while adding six carries for 29 yards and a score as well.