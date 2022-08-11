ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

News Channel Nebraska

LPD: Several teens taken into custody for multiple alleged thefts

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Four 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old were taken into custody after a reported auto theft, injury accident, and larceny from an auto in Lincoln. The Lincoln Police Department said police were sent to the 2000 block of N 60th St. on Aug. 12 at 6:20 a.m. for a reported auto theft.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

LPD: Teens crash stolen car in south Lincoln neighborhood

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes five teenagers crashed a stolen car in a south Lincoln neighborhood. On Friday, around 6:20 a.m., officers were called to a home near 60th Street and Lexington Avenue, in northeast Lincoln, on a report of auto theft. LPD said the victim...
LINCOLN, NE
kfornow.com

Teens Accused In a String of Crimes Across Lincoln on Friday Morning

LINCOLN–(KFOR Aug. 15)–Lincoln Police say five teens have been referred following a string of crimes reported on Friday morning across the city. Sgt. Chris Vollmer on Monday said it was just before 6:30am Friday officers were called to a home near 60th and Colby in northeast Lincoln on a report of an auto theft. Investigators reported that the victim said his 2011 Nissan Maxima and 2005 Dodge Magnum were taken from his driveway during the overnight hours. About a half-hour later, officers were sent to Antelope Park on a report of a gray SUV or station wagon driving erratically. Once LPD arrived, they found the Dodge Magnum in the lot unoccupied with a flat rear passenger side tire.
LINCOLN, NE
Lincoln, NE
Lincoln, NE
Western Iowa Today

Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident

(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
BLAIR, NE
doniphanherald.com

Lincoln man arrested after pursuit in northeast Nebraska

A Lincoln man was arrested after he allegedly stole several vehicles in eastern Nebraska and led authorities on a high-speed chase in the Norfolk area, according to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office. Wednesday night, the Stanton County Sheriff's Office observed a vehicle on U.S. 275 about four miles east of...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police recover stolen guns after teens crash stolen vehicle into tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police took five teens into custody last week after they crashed a stolen car, leaving one of them unresponsive in the back seat. Around 6:20 a.m. on Friday, a man told police that his Nissan Maxima and his Dodge Magnum were stolen from his driveway in northeast Lincoln overnight.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Sheriff suspects flight to avoid arrest

FALLS CITY - The Richardson County Sheriff’s Office reports the Aug. 11 arrest of Nathan Wagner of Ashland. Wagner is suspected of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, possession of a stolen vehicle, willful reckless driving and obstructing a peace officer. He was wanted on Lancaster and Cass County warrants.
ASHLAND, NE
kfornow.com

One Person Killed in Fiery Truck Crash Sunday West Of Lincoln

(KFOR NEWS August 16, 2022) The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed early Sunday morning in a fiery crash with another tractor-trailer. The following is a statement from the Seward County Sheriff’s Office:. At approximately 3:15 AM, on Sunday, August 14th, the Seward County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to...
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

An Arrest In Omaha Woman's Homicide

Omaha Police make an arrest in connection with the Friday morning homicide at Florence Tower on Florence Blvd. near Browne Street. Investigators say they booked 20-year-old Davon Brown late Sunday night on suspicion of 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Shalonna Houston in the Omaha Housing Authority facility.
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Troopers find 258 pounds of cocaine in I-80 traffic stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a New York man after locating more than 250 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 last week. The incident occurred at approximately 11:40 a.m. CT Thursday. While on patrol near Hershey, a trooper observed an...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police make arrest in Florence Tower fatal shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police have made an arrest in connection to a shooting death at Florence Tower. According to a Monday release, Davon Brown, 20, was in custody for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Police were called to the shooting around 8:45...
OMAHA, NE
ems1.com

Judge dismisses Neb. EMTs from lawsuit over woman's death

BELLEVUE, Neb. — The family of a woman who died of alcohol toxicity at the Sarpy County Jail in 2018 has lost its wrongful death lawsuit against the police, rescue workers and jailers after she was taken to jail instead of a hospital. Danielle Harbison's blood-alcohol content was 0.34%,...
BELLEVUE, NE
klin.com

LPD Says Social Media Post About Serial Killer Is Fake

Lincoln Police have issued a warning about a fake social media post that’s been circulating in several cities. The post talks about a serial killer who’s driving a truck with red led lights and runs into cars with women driving alone. The bogus post says he then kidnaps them when they get out of their car.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Man killed in Dodge County crash identified

SCRIBNER, Neb. (WOWT) - The man killed in a Dodge County crash on Aug. 12 has been identified. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, around 9:05 p.m. Friday, a westbound 2007 Chevrolet Monte Carlo was on Highway 275 near Logan Street in Scribner when it crossed the center line and hit an eastbound 2008 Lincoln MKX almost head-on.
DODGE COUNTY, NE
WOWT

Police: Pedestrian struck in hit and run at Omaha Walmart

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are trying to track down the person they believe took off after hitting a person with their car. It happened just before 7 p.m. Saturday at the Walmart in Irvington on North 99th Street. OPD says a white SUV kept going after colliding with...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify victims of apparent double homicide

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Police identified the victims of an apparent double homicide. Marceline Teeters, age 93, and Linda Walter, age 70 were found dead inside a residence near 16th and Frederick streets Saturday afternoon. Investigators said the two died "under suspicious circumstances." Investigators say they're looking for a...

