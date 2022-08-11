RALEIGH, N.C. (AP/WNCN) — The Wolfpack made an appearance in the AP’s first poll of the season as No. 13 in the preseason for the first time since 2003. This marks the fifth time in school history NC State was ranked in the preseason AP Poll. The last time was 2003 when they were ranked No. 16. The No. 13 ranking ties the highest ever preseason AP Poll ranking for NC State who were ranked No. 13 entering the 1975 season.

