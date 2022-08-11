SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal officials on Tuesday are expected to announce water cuts that would further reduce how much Colorado River water some users in the seven U.S. states reliant on the river and Mexico receive. Cities, farms and water managers in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico are widely anticipating Tuesday’s reductions. They are based on a plan states signed in 2019 to help keep more water in one of the river’s key storage reservoirs. But the cuts come as Western states grapple with another, larger looming deadline on the Colorado River about how to share the dwindling water source as it yields less and less to go around.

NEVADA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO