Tracking soaking rain and a mild week ahead
TODAY: This morning, showers and storms are ongoing along an upper level boundary draped across mid-Missouri. This boundary will slowly work south, while rain will move along the boundary in a general west to east fashion. This will bring the possibility for more than an inch of rain almost areawide. By noon, the heaviest rainfall will have translated south with the boundary. Later in the afternoon and evening the area is left with straggling showers. Rain and subsequent cloud cover keeps us cool today. Highs are likely anywhere from low-to-mid 70s areawide.
Tracking a major cooldown with early week showers & storms
Tonight: Winds out of the north overnight at 5-10 mph will aid in overnight lows into the mid-60's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Tomorrow: Temperatures fall below average for the first time in a while as highs rise to the mid-80's. Skies remain partly cloudy. Showers and storms begin to develop into the late afternoon/ early evening hours.
Tracking sub-seasonal temperatures and heavy rain early this week
This Afternoon: Partly cloudy and cooler in the mid-80s. UV index up to 7 - sunburn possible in as little as 30 minutes. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with light showers possible north of I-70 near sundown. Heavy rain arrives after midnight, becoming most widespread during the Tuesday morning commute.
Tracking multiple cold fronts and a dramatic cooldown
Tonight: Winds remain out of the southwest at 5-10 mph aiding in overnight lows bottoming out into the lower 70's with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow: Sunday follows a similar trend to temperatures seen earlier today. Highs top out into the lower 90's as skies remain partly cloudy. Extended: A stronger...
Tracking a hot end to the weekend, heavy rain early this week
TODAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s. Heat index in the upper 90s. TOMORROW: Cool to start the day with lows in the lower 60s. Northerly winds keep highs sub-seasonal in the mid to low 80s. EXTENDED: High pressure continues to hold strong to our southwest,...
Missouri house explosion leaves multiple people hurt
WYATT, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a house explosion in southeast Missouri has left several people injured and a neighboring home in flames. Charleston Department of Public Safety Chief Robert Hearnes said a faulty water heater may have triggered the explosion around 7 a.m. Monday in the town of Wyatt. KYTV reports that firefighters and ambulances from several surrounding communities rushed to the scene as a second home also caught on fire. Hearnes said that the injured included adults and children as young as 6 months old. The State Fire Marshal has been called in to investigate. Mississippi County Sheriff Britton Ferrell is urging the public to stay away from the street until further notice.
Colorado River cuts set to disrupt farming in American West
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal officials on Tuesday are expected to announce water cuts that would further reduce how much Colorado River water some users in the seven U.S. states reliant on the river and Mexico receive. Cities, farms and water managers in Arizona, Nevada and Mexico are widely anticipating Tuesday’s reductions. They are based on a plan states signed in 2019 to help keep more water in one of the river’s key storage reservoirs. But the cuts come as Western states grapple with another, larger looming deadline on the Colorado River about how to share the dwindling water source as it yields less and less to go around.
‘We thought we were safe’: Kentucky disaster shows how US is ill-prepared and under-insured for devastating floods
When Bob and Debbie Smith signed up for flood insurance years ago, they never expected the storm that transformed the little river next to their backyard into a raging, muddy torrent. They never imagined that they and their cat would need to be rescued from their front porch by a neighbor with a boat as the floodwater reached up to their chests.
AGs: Lender heaped insurance plans onto unwitting borrowers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The top prosecutors in a handful of states say a Maryland lender deceived customers by tacking on insurance coverage to loans, but that borrowers didn’t ask for the insurance — or even know about. The lawsuit alleges Mariner Finance pressured its sales force to add the additional insurance coverage. The suit seeks restitution for consumers as well as civil penalties and the repayment of profits, among other consequences. Mariner’s CEO disputed the suit, saying the company documentation to investigators that its products were legal and important for consumers. The suit was filed Tuesday by the attorneys general of the District of Columbia, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washington.
Oklahoma governor grants 60-day reprieve to Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is granting death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order Tuesday delaying Glossip’s execution that was scheduled for Sept. 22. Glossip asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for a new evidentiary hearing following the release of an independent investigation by a Houston law firm that raised new questions about his guilt. The report from Reed Smith did not find any definitive proof of Glossip’s innocence, but raised concerns about lost or destroyed evidence and a detective asking leading questions to Glossip’s co-defendant, Justin Sneed.
