Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band to play the Backstreet Park Aug. 19

WEST JEFFERSON — The Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band will perform in the Backstreet Park on Friday, Aug. 19 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., as the West Jefferson Community Partnership continues its Summer Concert Series, now in its 11th year. The goal of each Summer Concert Series is to provide residents and visitors music from several genres, sharing a little something for everyone.

When the Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band performs, listeners get to hear the best of mountain music that includes their unique blend of traditional, progressive and gospel bluegrass. The band has created their own unique and very recognizable sound, combining well-known tunes with their own original music and tight harmonies.

Band members are from the Buffalo and Lansing areas of Ashe County, and their enthusiastic fan base provides additional energy to the boys’ music. Members are Mack Powers on resonator guitar, throwing in a bass line or two; Dale Roten, banjo and vocals; Loyd Richardson, bass and vocals; John Roten, mandolin and vocals; and Butch Barker, guitar and vocals. Eric Hardin will be joining the band during their performance on guitar.

The Town of West Jefferson is the individual sponsor for the Rock Bottom Bluegrass Band concert Aug. 19 with sound provided by the West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority. WJCP is an organization made up of businesses, nonprofits, and individuals interested in promoting the town of West Jefferson. It meets at the Chamber’s Venue the fourth Friday of every month at 8:30 a.m. People interested in getting involved in the town are invited to attend.

Participating organizations include Ashe County Arts Council, Ashe County Chamber of Commerce, Ashe County Government, Ashe County Public Library, Friends of the Library, Christmas in July Festival, Farmer’s Market, Florence Thomas Art School, Imagination Ashe, Keep Ashe Beautiful, New River Conservancy, Partnership of Ashe, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church, North Carolina Extension service, Town of West Jefferson, West Jefferson Business Association, West Jefferson Lions Club, West Jefferson Tourism Development Authority and individual and business community members. The West Jefferson Community Partnership is committed to protecting our resources and to preserving and enriching the spirit, cultural, community and family life of our town.

Enjoy a Backstreet Park concert every Friday in July and August. For a complete calendar of events taking place in West Jefferson, visit visitwestjefferson.org.