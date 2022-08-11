ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Man arrested in death of co-worker at Michigan GM plant

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A cleaning service employee who was working at a General Motors plant in Michigan was killed Thursday during an altercation with a co-worker, authorities said.

It’s not clear what led to the fight at the Orion Assembly Plant in Orion Township or how the person was killed. Authorities said they recovered an item used in the assault but did not say what it was.

The Oakland County sheriff’s office said deputies were called to the plant about 1:40 a.m. and found 49-year-old Gregory Robertson unconscious and bleeding. Deputies unsuccessfully attempted to revive him.

A 48-year-old man who was standing in nearby dock area was arrested, the sheriff’s office said.

Both men worked for a cleaning service contracted by GM and were not employees of the automaker. Robertson, of Pontiac, north of Detroit, had worked at the assembly plant that’s about 40 miles (62 kilometers) northwest of Detroit for about seven months, the sheriff’s office said.

The automaker said in a statement that it canceled production at the plant for Thursday.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Third suspect charged in killing of California officer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for his role in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Gerardo Magallanes, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, also faces charges including shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm while on probation, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. It wasn’t immediately known if Magallanes has an attorney. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 8. Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot and killed Aug. 8 in a parking lot outside a fitness center in Downey, a Los Angeles suburb.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Detroit, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
fox2detroit.com

Police: Felon arrested after crystal meth, guns found during southwest Michigan raid

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man with a history of drug offenses is in custody after police say they found crystal meth and guns when they raided his home. Edward Matthew Ward, 41, of Berrien Springs, is charged with felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammunition, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of methamphetamine – second offense, and maintaining a drug house – second offense.
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
MLive

Northern Michigan woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend

FRIENDSHIP TOWNSHIP, MI – A woman is facing charges of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of her boyfriend last week, officials said. Heather Mogg, 48, is charged with second-degree murder, felony firearm and possessing a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol related to the fatal shooting of Jonathon Tippett, 50, of Harbor Springs, WPBN/WGTU reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Co Worker#Michigan Gm#The Orion Assembly Plant
The Associated Press

Oregon firefighter, twin brother, die in Idaho plane crash

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A 38-year-old firefighter from Oregon died in a small plane crash Monday, according to Bend Fire & Rescue. Daniel Harro was flying with his twin brother Mark near Yellow Pine, Idaho, when their plane crashed, fire officials said in written statement. The brothers were returning to Bend from a backcountry plane camping trip near McCall, Idaho. Daniel Harro was flying the plane and was an avid flight enthusiast, officials said.
BEND, OR
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan man sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding MSU

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Lansing pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to one year in prison for defrauding Michigan State University of $1.2 million for compounded drug prescriptions, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Daniel Brown, of Dimondale, Michigan, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Robert J....
LANSING, MI
The Associated Press

Ex-congressman from California arrested, charged with fraud

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — A former U.S. Congressman from central California was arrested Tuesday by federal agents on wire fraud, money laundering, and campaign contribution fraud charges stemming from “multiple fraud schemes,” federal prosecutors said. Terrance “T.J.” Cox was arrested by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigations in Fresno, where he was booked to the Fresno County jail on a U.S. Marshals hold, jail records showed. It was not immediately known if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf. An email message sent to Cox Tuesday was not immediately answered. Cox, a Democrat, represented the 21st Congressional District from January 2019 to January 2021. The district is in the agriculture-rich San Joaquin Valley and includes Kings County and portions of Fresno, Kern, and Tulare counties. Cox, 59, was charged with 15 counts of wire fraud, 11 counts of money laundering, one count of financial institution fraud, and one count of campaign contribution fraud, U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert said in a statement.
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Associated Press

4 killed as high-speed chase ends in deadly West Texas crash

SANDERSON, Texas (AP) — Four people were killed when a high-speed chase ended in a fiery head-on collision on a remote West Texas highway, officials said Monday. The episode began at dusk Friday on U.S. 90 just east of Sanderson, about 230 miles (370.15 kilometers) west of San Antonio, according to a Monday statement by the Texas Department of Public Safety. A DPS trooper was making a stop on a crew-cabbed pickup when the truck sped away. A chase ensued through Sanderson and north on U.S. 285, then ended when the truck veered into the oncoming lane of the two-lane highway and slammed into an oncoming pickup. Both vehicles erupted in flames, as did a vehicle damaged by debris from the collision. The unidentified driver and a rear-seat male passenger from Mexico in the fleeing truck were killed, along with both Del Rio, Texas, men in the oncoming truck, the DPS said. A front-seat passenger in the fleeing truck, a woman from Honduras, was airlifted to an Odessa hospital, where she was listed in serious condition. The occupant of the third vehicle was not injured, the DPS said.
SANDERSON, TX
The Associated Press

Drug dealer who bribed DEA agent gets 11+ years in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A convicted California drug trafficker who paid bribes to a corrupt Drug Enforcement Administration agent has been sentenced by a Florida judge to more than 11 years in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg said in a news release Tuesday that a judge in Jacksonville, Florida, imposed the sentence on Francisco Gonzalez Benitez, 37, of Orange, California. Gonzalez Benitez pleaded guilty to drug and money laundering charges in April. Court documents show Gonzalez Benitez admitted shipping large quantities of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine from California to Jacksonville and Little Rock, Arkansas, between 2016 and 2019. Prosecutors say Gonzalez Benitez also had worked as an informant for DEA Agent Nathan Koen and paid the agent thousands of dollars in bribes to help provide “top cover protection” for the drug operation.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Detroit News

Michigan pharmaceutical sales rep sentenced to prison in health care fraud case

A Michigan pharmaceutical sales representative has been sentenced to prison for his role in allowing expensive, medically unnecessary pain creams and patches to be prescribed to Michigan State University workers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Monday. Daniel Brown of Dimondale will spend 12 months and one day incarcerated on...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
499K+
Post
490M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy