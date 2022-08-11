ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester City draw up five-man left back shortlist with Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi heading up Pep Guardiola's plans... as potential deal follows the imminent £11m arrival of Sergio Gomez at the Etihad

By Luke Bissett For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Manchester City are interested in signing Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi as they attempt to solve their left back issues.

Pep Guardiola's side are set to sign Anderlecht defender Sergio Gomez in a deal worth £11million, which could rise to £16.9m.

However, the 21-year-old could be loaned out from the Etihad this season if City sign another full-back to compete with Joao Cancelo regularly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09fPPB_0hDYvBhV00
Atletico Madrid defender Renan Lodi features on Manchester City's left back shortlist

The reigning Premier League champions are in the market for a left back following the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal.

Guardiola's side were the frontrunners to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton but were priced out by Brighton's demands, with the left back eventually joining Chelsea in a deal worth up to £62million.

City have now turned their attention to alternative targets and Atletico defender Lodi is part of a five-man shortlist, also featuring Raphael Guerreiro, Borna Sosa, Rayan Ait-Nouri and Alex Grimaldo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3daHZo_0hDYvBhV00
Borussia Dortmund left back Raphael Guerreiro has just one year remaining on his deal
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TuaUs_0hDYvBhV00
Rayan Ait-Nouri (left) featured in Wolves' Premier League opening day defeat to Leeds

Lodi has been a mainstay in Diego Simeone's defence since joining from Athletico Paranaense in 2019 and was part of the side that lifted the LaLiga title in 2020-21.

Serie A side Juventus did enquire about signing the 24-year-old in July but were informed that the left back was not for sale.

The defender has three years remaining on his deal and Atletico would be entitled to demand a sizeable fee if City are to seriously pursue a move for Lodi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3i6y_0hDYvBhV00
Spaniard Alex Grimaldo has been linked with a number of sides on the continent this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dA4FN_0hDYvBhV00
Stuttgart left back Borna Sosa has caught the attention with his superb performances at VFB

Also on the shortlist is Borussia Dortmund defender Guerreiro.

The Portugal international has just one-year left on his contract with Dortmund and would provide stiff competition for international team-mate Cancelo.

City are also interested in Stuttgart's Sosa. The 24-year-old has caught the eye of a number of clubs on the continent following four successful seasons with the German outfit.

Finally, Ait-Nouri and Grimaldo also feature on the Citizens' left-back shortlist ahead of the window closing in just under three weeks.

#Atletico Madrid#Manchester City#Arsenal#Chelsea#Laliga#Serie A#Juventus#Borussia Dortmund
