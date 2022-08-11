ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rjy7y_0hDYv2qD00

We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items , haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles.

In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up to lately. The first footage features Barrymore reclining behind her desk with a mug in hand and resting her feet up on the table. What shoes was Barrymore wearing? Not heels, not flats, and you won’t find a clog here. She was wearing Teva sandals!

Teva sandals are beloved by shoppers. You can shop several styles from the brand on Nordstrom right now. But we picked out a few of our favorite looks inspired by Barrymore just for you. Take a look at our selections below.

Original Universal Sandal

Original Universal Sandal

$24.97 – $55


These sandals are a dead-ringer for the pair Barrymore wore in her above video. The Original Universal Sandal will take you anywhere and leave your feet feeling so comfortable. Certain styles are on sale starting at $24.97 — that’s 54 percent off. Get a pair for yourself before they’re gone.

Hurricane Drift Sandal

Hurricane Drift Sandal

$40


If you’re into the monochrome look, then Teva’s Hurricane Drift Sandal is totally ideal. This shoe provides ample support and comfort. The sandals are super light-weight as well, so much so that they even float in water.

Reflip Flip Flop

Reflip Flip Flop

$40


Elevate your flip flop game with Teva’s Reflip Flip Flop . These shoes combine durability, comfort, and style. Still haven’t found your go-to sandals for the summer season? Well, your search is over!

Before you go, click here to see 17 more cooling products for beating the summer heat. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OxbZ5_0hDYv2qD00

More from SheKnows

SheKnows

SheKnows

ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

