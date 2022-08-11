ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Jana Kramer Gets Honest About Apologizing to Her Kids After Being ‘Short Tempered’ With Them in a Relatable Mom Rant

By Taylor Plumstead
SheKnows
SheKnows
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mASMi_0hDYuvpM00
Jana Kramer inside for AOL Build Series Celebrity Candids - FRI, AOL Build Series, New York, NY May 17, 2019. Photo By: Steve Mack/Everett Collection Steve Mack/Everett Collection

Country singer Jana Kramer isn’t shy about getting real when it comes to motherhood, and her experiences as a single parent. The Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcaster recently had a rough day, and opened up to her Instagram followers about how she had to apologize to her children because of it.

The August 10 Instagram Stories feature a very real, very candid Kramer as she preps her kids’ dinner. “Today has kicked my butt, literally and figuratively,” Kramer started off in her first video, with a text overlay that says “Mom Life rambles” and a crying-laughing emoji. “And now I just had to apologize to my kids for being short-tempered with them but they’re driving me crazy.” The mom of two shares 6-year-old daughter Jolie and 3-year-old son Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin — and has admitted how challenging it can be to co-parent with her ex.

“And now I’m making mac and cheese from last night and a little bit of chicken nuggets and french fries in the air fryer,” Kramer finished her self-proclaimed “mom ramble”, giving the camera two thumbs up. Mom to mom, we’ve been there. Those overwhelming days with little kids — especially those times when we accidentally yell at our kiddos in the heat of the moment — do happen. Kramer definitely did the right thing by apologizing to her children … and we’re not passing any bad judgement on the yummy go-to dinner for her kids, either.

Feel better, Jana! Mom Guilt is the worst.

Even when you’re famous, Mom Guilt is a thing, as these celebrity moms show.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Alec Baldwin details ‘why’ he and pregnant wife Hilaria have ‘so many children’

Alec Baldwin has revealed “why” he and his currently pregnant wife Hilaria Baldwin “have so many children”, as he is a soon-to-be father of eight.The 64-year-old actor addressed how people have long commented about his large family in an Instagram post this week with a video of his two youngest children, Eduardo and María Lucía, both age one.In the clip, the children could be seen drinking from bottles of milk and dressed up in onesie-pyjamas, which had floppy ears and a tail on it, as they stood next to their mother.“People comment about how many children we have and...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
In Touch Weekly

Baby No. 4? ‘LPBW’ Stars Tori and Zach Roloff Reveal If They Want More Kids After Josiah

Baby No. 4? Little People, Big World stars Tori and Zach Roloff revealed if they plan to have more kids after welcoming their third child, son Josiah. “We’re still probably done after this,” Zach, 32, told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, August 2. However, Tori, 31, admitted “it’s getting harder” to say they’re “done” having kids because they’ve been loving their baby boy’s newborn stage.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jana Kramer
Person
Jolie
Harper's Bazaar

Demi Moore Glows in a Plunging White Swimsuit: I Feel "More Alive" Than Ever

Demi Moore feels and looks incredible as ever ahead of her 60th birthday. This week, the Striptease star shared a series of stunning photos of her relaxing in her pool in a plunging white one-piece swimsuit from her Andie Swim collaboration. The nearly backless piece features a triangle cutout at the bust and thin straps that fasten at the back.
BEAUTY & FASHION
PopCrush

‘Selfish Brat’ Husband Outraged After Pregnant Wife Drinks His Supposedly ‘Rare’ Tea

A frustrated man on Reddit vented about how his pregnant wife has apparently been drinking all of his "rare" tea — and she even commented on his post!. "So like any family we drink more than just water. My wife buys crystal light to put in all her water, buys those sugar free carbonated ice drinks, currently has two Olipop sodas in the fridge, and some ginger ale," the man wrote via Reddit, adding he doesn't like carbonated drinks, "so I really just stick to water and tea."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Maternity#Celebrity#Yummy#French
musictimes.com

Naomi Judd Still Alive 'For Minutes' After Shooting Herself, Ashley Judd Claims in New Lawsuit

A new lawsuit filed by Ashley Judd revealed that she was still able to find Naomi Judd alive after the late singer shot herself. In pursuit of blocking the release of autopsy and toxicology reports of Naomi, Ashley submitted a new court filing on Friday months after her mother's death. Aside from preventing the publication of private details, she also revealed once-unknown information about the singer's passing.
CELEBRITIES
MadameNoire

Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’

A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Rosie O’Donnell responds after daughter says upbringing wasn’t ‘normal’

Rosie O’Donnell jokingly threatened to “tell some secrets” about her daughter Vivienne after the 19-year-old said she did not have a “normal” upbringing. “Vivi, what do you mean I didn’t do anything normal?” the comedian, 60, asked in a TikTok video Thursday. “I did normal things. I’m normal. I’m totally normal.” She then quipped, “Jeez, Viv. I’m gonna tell some secrets about you!” The teenager told her TikTok followers earlier in the day that life with O’Donnell “never” followed standard protocol. “No offense, Mom,” Vivienne said. “She just didn’t really inform us [about] really anything. “Once I would find [things] out, she’d be like, ‘Vivi,...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Will Vanderpump Rules' Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Have Another Baby? He Says...

Watch: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright Welcome Their First Baby. Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are already thinking about baby No. 2. The former Vanderpump Rules stars welcomed their 15-month-old son, Cruz, in 2021, but as Jax revealed during a recent Instagram Live Q&A, he and his wife intend to expand their family in the future. "We're definitely going to have another baby," Jax responded to a fan question. "We're just kinda waiting a little bit."
CELEBRITIES
People

Teresa Giudice's Daughters Look So Grown Up in Ultra-Glam Bridesmaid Dresses at Her Wedding

Teresa Giudice's daughters love glam just as much as she does. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star's four daughters — Gia, 21; Gabriella, 17; Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom's side, as she wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday—and were ready to celebrate the big day in striking blush-pink bridesmaids gowns.
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Relieved Kanye West 'Hasn't Tried to Win Her Back' Since Pete Davidson Split

The moment the news was announced that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson had split, the internet started speculating that Kanye West would do his best to reconcile with his ex-wife. Well, it sounds like Kim is only interested in focusing on her kids and her work — there’s no rebound romance to be found. Kanye is also reportedly respecting her boundaries, which probably makes for an easier co-parenting relationship. “Kim is so glad that Kanye is dating again and that he has not tried to win her back after she split with Pete,” a source told Hollywood Life. “One of her...
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

LPBW’s Tori Roloff Shares Update After Admitting She’s ‘Overwhelmed’ as a Working Mom of 3

Strong mom. Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff shared an update after admitting she’s “overwhelmed” as a working mom of three. After sharing that she was struggling to balance all of her responsibilities, Tori, 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday, August 9, to share a photo of dirty dishes piled in her sink. “First world problem: Our dishwasher broke,” she wrote alongside the photo.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

SheKnows

62K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy