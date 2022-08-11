Jana Kramer Gets Honest About Apologizing to Her Kids After Being ‘Short Tempered’ With Them in a Relatable Mom Rant

Jana Kramer inside for AOL Build Series Celebrity Candids - FRI, AOL Build Series, New York, NY May 17, 2019. Photo By: Steve Mack/Everett Collection Steve Mack/Everett Collection

Country singer Jana Kramer isn’t shy about getting real when it comes to motherhood, and her experiences as a single parent. The Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcaster recently had a rough day, and opened up to her Instagram followers about how she had to apologize to her children because of it.

The August 10 Instagram Stories feature a very real, very candid Kramer as she preps her kids’ dinner. “Today has kicked my butt, literally and figuratively,” Kramer started off in her first video, with a text overlay that says “Mom Life rambles” and a crying-laughing emoji. “And now I just had to apologize to my kids for being short-tempered with them but they’re driving me crazy.” The mom of two shares 6-year-old daughter Jolie and 3-year-old son Jace with ex-husband Mike Caussin — and has admitted how challenging it can be to co-parent with her ex.

“And now I’m making mac and cheese from last night and a little bit of chicken nuggets and french fries in the air fryer,” Kramer finished her self-proclaimed “mom ramble”, giving the camera two thumbs up. Mom to mom, we’ve been there. Those overwhelming days with little kids — especially those times when we accidentally yell at our kiddos in the heat of the moment — do happen. Kramer definitely did the right thing by apologizing to her children … and we’re not passing any bad judgement on the yummy go-to dinner for her kids, either.

Feel better, Jana! Mom Guilt is the worst.

