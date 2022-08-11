Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ted Cruz says, "the Biden body bags keep getting worse and worse."Ash JurbergTexas State
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The highest point in Texas is just a short drive from El Paso.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso events to honor and remember the 23 victims of the Cielo Vista Walmart shooting 3 years ago.Euri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
Beto O'Rourke outlines his campaign priorities as he continues his, 'Drive for Texas'.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Report: El Paso among top 20 cities to buy 'Fixer-Upper'
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Challenged by the unrelentingly hot U.S. market, first-time and experienced buyers alike may find that the effort of fixing up a home can certainly pay off. Buying a home that needs extensive remodeling can in fact fetch a handsome discount, but it depends a...
County Attorney orders temporary shut down of 'mansion party' business in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A residence in far east El Paso that is allegedly used to host for-profit parties known as “Mansion Parties" is being ordered to temporarily shut down, according to the El Paso County Attorney’s Office. A temporary restraining order against the property located...
El Paso ISD could be getting more resource officers with the help of El Paso police
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District could be getting more resource officers (SRO) for its elementary campuses. The Chief of Police Services for El Paso ISD, Manuel Chavira, said they are presenting a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to the El Paso City Council Tuesday for approval.
Las Cruces hosts large cannabis convention
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces was home to the largest cannabis convention this weekend. The Southern New Mexico Canna Convention focused on medical cannabis education, information, and entertainment. Due to the recent success of the cannabis industry in Las Cruces, the convention brought together the medical cannabis...
City to provide officers to serve as SROs for elementary schools in El Paso ISD
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A new partnership with the City of El Paso and the El Paso Independent School District is aimed at protecting children in El Paso. There will be school resource officers (SROs) at elementary schools in the El Paso ISD. Those SROs will be officers...
El Paso farmers market celebrates National Farmers Market Week
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As National Farmer's Market week comes to an end, the El Paso Downtown Art and Farmers Market invited El Pasoans to their celebration this Saturday. The celebration featured more than 50 local vendors, artists, and growers. Those who attended got to enjoy live music,...
El Paso IDEA Public Schools receives 'A', 'B' ratings from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The IDEA Public Schools received its rating as reported by the Texas Education Agency A-F accountability ratings. As a district, 109 schools in Texas—or 95 percent of schools--received an A or B rating, with 31 schools receiving 100 percent of eligible distinctions. This...
El Paso ISD receives 'B' rating from TEA
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District received a "B" or 87 grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Of El Paso ISD’s 76 campuses, 26 are A-rated campuses and 39 are rated a B. Accountability data also shows that...
Fire in central El Paso knocked down by EPFD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Fire Department responded to a fire in central El Paso at the 4300 block of Montana Avenue. EPFD described the fire as a condition two. The fire has been knocked down by crews. According to a spokesperson for EPFD, one patient...
Socorro ISD earns 'B' rating from Texas Education Agency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Socorro Independent School District received an overall "B" grade from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Twenty-one schools earned an A-rating in the first state accountability ratings released by the Texas Education Agency since 2019. All 47 rated schools in SISD...
54-year-old Las Cruces man charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man from Las Cruces was charged for threatening to burn New Mexico State University, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Mexico. John Oliver Hamilton, 54, made an initial appearance in federal court on Aug. 12 on a criminal complaint...
New Mexico State University on campus living costs rise during 2022-2023 school year
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (CBS4) — Students at New Mexico State University are feeling the impacts of inflation. Every first year, first time undergraduate student of NMSU are required to live on campus unless they have received an exemption. In first year residency halls the cot of living has increased...
Man dies after getting shot by delivery man he was threatening in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A delivery man shot a man who threatened him while he was making a delivery in central El Paso on Saturday. The shooting happened at the 100 block of Brown Street around 1:06 p.m. Investigators said the victim, a 40-year-old man, who was working...
2 cases of West Nile virus reported in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two cases of the West Nile virus have been reported in El Paso, health officials confirmed Tuesday. The patients include a man in his 60s, living in the zip code 79932 with no underlying health conditions and a woman in her 80s, living in the zip code 79936 with underlying medical conditions.
City of Socorro councilman arrested
SOCORRO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An elected leader in the city of Socorro was arrested last week. Representative Ruben Reyes was arrested Thursday at night, according to Victor Reta, spokesman for the city of Socorro. Reyes was charged with DWI and unlawful use of a firearm. Council members have a...
Ysleta ISD received 'A' rating from Texas Education Agency
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Ysleta Independent School District earned an “A” rating for overall academic performance from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-2022 school year. Ysleta ISD received 98 percent of its campuses earning top ratings of either “A” or “B” for their educational...
CBP finds 4 pounds of meth in laundry basket at Paso Del Norte port of entry
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in El Paso intercepted methamphetamine and fentanyl hidden within a basket of laundry. CBP officers assigned to the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 26-year-old woman, a U.S....
NMSU E-Sports hosts open house for future gamers
EL PASO, Texas — New Mexico State University is welcoming student back to school and so is their E-Sports team. Today the team hosted an open house inside the Corbett Student Union Center. It was the first ever open house hosted by the group. "We were the first school...
1 person dead after SUV drives into canal in El Paso's Upper Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — One person is dead after an SUV crashed into a canal in El Paso's Upper Valley. Migrants were in the vehicle, according to El Paso Police Department spokesman Sgt. Enrique Carrillo. Police said that the driver of the SUV was speeding along Artcraft Road...
Doña Ana County opens new road to access Chamberino
CHAMBERINO, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the opening of a new road, Avenida Murillo, which will allow more direct travel between points in Chamberino. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Monday at 9:30 a.m. Avenida Murillo will be ready for public use...
