BBC
Cost of Living: 'I can't afford to buy milk any more'
Despite August's soaring temperatures, many are already dreading the approaching colder months with concerns the cost of living crisis will worsen yet due to rising energy bills. In South Yorkshire, a Sheffield charity which hands out food parcels says providing cupboard essentials is no longer enough - with some people...
BBC
NHS cleaner drew pension to pay bills then died, son says
An NHS cleaner ended her pension payments in order to pay energy bills just weeks before her sudden death with Covid, her family has said. Judith Thorpe, 49, from Newcastle, died on 10 August after the infection led to fatal pressure on her brain. Her three children have missed out...
BBC
Group defends hiring man as period dignity officer
A group in Tayside has defended its decision to appoint a man as a period dignity officer. Jason Grant's hiring sparked a heated online debate, with critics saying the job should have gone to a woman. He will work with the area's period dignity working group to implement the legal...
U.S. says about 20 models will get EV credits through end of 2022
WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - The Biden administration said on Tuesday about 20 models will still qualify for electric vehicle tax credits of up to $7,500 through the end of 2022 under legislation signed by President Joe Biden.
BBC
'Worrying precedent' as hackers target South Staffs Water
A water company has confirmed it was targeted by hackers in a cyber attack. South Staffordshire PLC, the parent company of South Staffs Water and Cambridge Water, said its ability to supply water was not affected. Posting online, a ransomware group had claimed it was possible to tamper with water...
BBC
Walrus Freya who became attraction in Norway's Oslo Fjord put down
A walrus that had become a popular attraction in the Oslo Fjord has been put down out of concern for the safety of the public, Norwegian officials say. The walrus, nicknamed Freya, rose to fame after clambering on to boats to sunbathe - sometimes sinking them. People refused warnings not...
BBC
The patients locked in secure hospitals for decades
Scots with learning disabilities and autism have been locked in secure hospitals and psychiatric wards for decades, a BBC investigation has found. They remain unable to get out despite Scottish ministers saying 22 years ago that they should be living independently in the community. BBC Disclosure found one person with...
BBC
'Shambolic' Cumbria house building a burden on infrastructure
"Shambolic" planning is leading to hundreds of homes being built in Cumbria without the infrastructure to support them, a councillor has warned. Concerns have been raised about developments putting pressure on roads, schools, GP surgeries and dentists. Developers have rejected this, saying they always ensure the necessary infrastructure is in...
BBC
UK denies Moscow claims RAF jet entered Russian airspace
The UK has denied a RAF jet entered Russian airspace in the Arctic Circle, after the Kremlin accused Britain of a "deliberate provocation". The flight by a RC-135 Rivet Joint was part of "routine operation" on Monday, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. A Russian fighter made an "unsafe close...
BBC
Independence day speech: Prime Minister Modi's speech fact-checked
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on the 75th anniversary of India's independence, and mentioned several areas where he said his BJP government had made progress. We've checked some of those claims. 'India's efforts in [the] environment are giving results...[an] increase in forest cover, number of national parks...[the] number...
BBC
Chinese 'spy ship' Yuan Wang 5 docks in Sri Lanka despite Indian concern
A Chinese research ship has docked in Sri Lanka's Hambantota port despite Indian concerns. The Yuan Wang 5 was given permission to dock on the condition it would not carry out research while in Sri Lankan waters, said port officials. India had previously voiced concerns that the ship would be...
