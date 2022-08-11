Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Mobile dental clinic providing free care to children coming to Lebanon
A mobile dental clinic in Central Pennsylvania is providing free services to children. United Concordia and Highmark Wholecare are currently delivering dental care directly to children and youth insured by Highmark Wholecare. To make this opportunity happen for children, dentists and hygienists have volunteered to provide optimal dental care to...
local21news.com
Chargers filed on suspect for homicide five months after incident
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — On August 16, Pennsylvania State Police have filed charges on Carlos Omar Rivera-Rivera for the homicide of Edgardo Bermudez-Melendez. Bermudez Melendez was reported missing on March 14, last being seen on March 13. It wasn't until days later, March 19, when his body was found with a fatal gunshot wound.
local21news.com
Part of I-81 closed due to tractor trailer accident in Dauphin County
Dauphin County — A tractor trailer accident was reported to have closed down I-81 north bound to 67.4. At this time, police report that the tractor trailer is the only vehicle involved in the accident. According to police trooper Megan Frazer, the coroner is currently on scene. All traffic...
local21news.com
Family who lost almost everything in Dauphin County arson working to rebuild
Dauphin County, PA — A Dauphin County fire left more than 20 people without a home and now those impacted say things may never get back to normal. Monet Cunningham and her family were returning home from a fun day at the pool, but as they approached their block, Cunningham says she saw a cloud of smoke and knew something was wrong. A single mother of two, Cunningham says her family was only able to salvage a few belongings.
local21news.com
Man dies after crashing his motorcycle in Northumberland County
WEST CHILLISQUAQUE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A man died Thursday night after crashing his motorcycle in Northumberland County. 40-year-old Anthony Snyder of Milton was riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle in West Chllisquaque Township around 11:30 pm. Snyder failed to negotiate a right curve as he was traveling north in the...
local21news.com
Find out when your first day of school is here!
Dauphin County — CBS has all of the reported first days of school listed here for your convenience!. August 19 - York City: Kindergarten and Grades 10-12 August 29 - Harrisburg School District, Central Dauphin. Susquehanna Township, Lower Dauphin, Steelton-Highspire, Middletown, West Shore. Camp Hill, Mechanicsburg, Penn Manor. August...
local21news.com
Police looking for missing Harrisburg man
Dauphin County, PA — The Harrisburg Police are currently attempting to locate Elmer Vargas, who was last seen Monday August 16 during the evening hours. Vargas is a 61 year old male, who resides on the southside of Harrisburg. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vargas is asked...
local21news.com
One sent to the hospital following reports of shots fired, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — On August 15, Harrisburg Police responded to a report of shots fired with a person hit around 11 p.m., on the 2100 block of Penn St. When officers arrived, they found an adult male with a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital with his last known status being stable.
local21news.com
Help America Vote Day focuses on recruiting new poll workers
York, PA — With time ticking towards Election Day, the push is on to recruit and retain more poll workers. To help the effort, today is Help America Vote Day. “ It's cool,” said Suzanne Fry, a Judge of Elections at a precinct in Lebanon. Across Pennsylvania's 9,000...
local21news.com
Vacant bar catches fire for the second time this month
ENOLA, Pa. — The same building in Cumberland County has caught fire twice in the last eight days. Monday morning fire departments were called to the scene of an abandoned bar ablaze on the 100 block of South Enola Drive. In the early morning of August 7, the same bar was damaged by arson, police say.
local21news.com
Chambersburg Police say missing woman returned home
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE | The Chambersburg Police say Zoe Mackellar is no longer missing as she returned home around 10 a.m., on August 16. PREIVOUS COVERAGE | The Chambersburg Police Department was notified of a missing person on August 15, 19-year-old Zoe Mackellar. Mackellar was last reported...
local21news.com
Very comfortable evening before heat and humidity return
Dauphin County, PA — There will be a few clouds around tonight with lows in the lower 60's. Very comfortable for this time of year!. Highs will be on the rise as we head through the work week with temperatures in the low and mid 80s. Warming up toward...
local21news.com
Nearly 60 inspection stickers stolen during burglary
Lebanon County — PSP - Jonestown were called to the scene of Sattizahn Auto Sales in Fredericksburg due to a burglary of numerous Pennsylvania inspection and emissions stickers. Between the hours of August 11 at 8:45PM and August 12 at 6:15AM, unknown suspect(s) entered the car dealership, without force,...
local21news.com
Elderly woman assaulted with rock by a group of juveniles
Cumberland County — Upper Allen Police are asking for information about an incident that occurred on the 100 block of Nittany Drive where an elderly woman was assaulted with a rock. Police were dispatched on August 14 at about 8:46PM and conducted an investigation. Authorities say that they were...
local21news.com
Scattered showers possible Monday and Tuesday with return to average temps by end of week
Dauphin County, PA — The start of the work week is a bit unsettled with scattered showers this evening and a stray shower tomorrow. It will be a rather quiet week of weather. BACK TO AVERAGE TEMPERATURES:. Highs will remain quite comfortable as we head through the work week...
local21news.com
New job training center in York to focus on Spanish speakers
York, PA — Building opportunities for all with a focus on job training. “It is a wonderful thing to see,” said Carlos Graupera, CEO of SACA. A former M&T Bank along the 800 block of East Market will soon be the site of Tec Centro York, a new workforce development center. With a goal of providing basic education, language and job skills training, the center will focus on the growing Spanish speaking community.
local21news.com
Life saving moment caught on doorbell camera
Dauphin County, PA — It was a life saving moment, all caught on a doorbell camera. On Friday, August 12, Chris Favorin, of York, was experiencing major chest and left arm pain. He went to the porch of a neighbor, who is a first responder, ringing the doorbell for...
local21news.com
Man charged with trespassing onto laundromat five times
Franklin County — On August 13, Chambersburg Police Department were called to the 200 block of Ceder Street at a laundromat for an individual who had a history of trespassing onto the property. 29-year-old Sterling Schley was found and arrested on the property at 3:47AM. Police say that Schley,...
local21news.com
Dallastown educators vote to authorize strike
York County, PA — Dallastown Area Education Association (DAEA) announced that its members voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike if the negotiations team deems it necessary. The strike authorization means that the bargaining team will be able to call a strike at any time, as long it provides the...
local21news.com
Charity raises money, donations for Ukrainian refugees new to area
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — Since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, now almost six months ago, the streets and storefronts of State College have been decked in blue and yellow out to support Ukraine. But Saturday, the community gave new refugees to the area a helping hand. "I moved...
