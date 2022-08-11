Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Back in business: Salad bars, buffets bounce back after pandemic restrictions
Takeout orders and outdoor seating helped some traditional sit-down restaurants survive during months of pandemic restrictions starting in 2019. But, for self-serve, buffet-style eateries, the choices were limited. During the pandemic, Jaden’s Catering in Monroeville offered individually packaged meals, but owner Javid Shojaie said “people didn’t recognize us as a...
Blank River Services, which served the Monongahela River for nearly 30 years, closes
PITTSBURGH — Blank River Services Inc., a shipyard that operated at the Elizabeth Marine Ways for 27 years, has closed, the owners said. Susan Blank, who owned the business alongside her husband, Richard Blank, said declining traffic on the waterway led to the decision. Blank River Services, located at 1 Church St. in Elizabeth, repaired and built barges and towboats, using dry-docks and cradles to lift the watercraft onto land where they could be repaired.
Phoenix Theatres in North Versailles closing
NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. (KDKA) - A local movie theater is going dark for good.Phoenix Theatres North Versailles 18 is closing Tuesday, Sept. 6. Theatre management says after the pandemic, they couldn't get the customer base needed to survive.Current employees will be offered jobs at the Bridgeville location.If you have any gift cards, you can use them there or go to the website for a refund.
wtae.com
3 killed in northern Armstrong County vehicle accident
HOVEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Three people have died in a head-on collision near Parker in northern Armstrong County. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers confirmed three people died in the accident. The accident happened around 6:15 Monday night on Route 368 at North River Avenue in Hovey Township. State police...
pittsburghmagazine.com
History, and Easy Living, Meet With This Townhouse on Washington’s Landing
Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.
Child, 3, hospitalized after being served alcohol mistakenly at Pennsylvania restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A 3-year-old Pennsylvania girl spent several hours in Children’s Hospital after her mother said the child was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant on Sunday, WPXI-TV reported. Ashley Cain told the TV station that the family was dining at Saga Hibachi Steakhouse, where the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Building the Valley: Cindy's Soft Serve and Hometown Food serves up good vibes in Tarentum
A Tarentum diner is offering “good vibes only” through its homestyle cooking and friendly conversation. Cindy’s Soft Serve and Hometown Food, at 309 E. Fourth St., is a 1950s-style eatery with menu items named as an homage to the Alle-Kiski Valley. There’s the Red Cat, a burger...
10-year-old boy falls off roof of Sheraden branch of Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A 10-year-old boy fell off the roof of the Sheraden branch of the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.Pittsburgh Public Safety said Monday that the boy climbed onto the roof and fell while he was playing. Officials said the boy ran home after falling but was later taken to a local hospital.He suffered cuts and bruises and was in fair condition when he was taken to the hospital, Pittsburgh Public Safety said.
3 people killed in crash in Armstrong County
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — Three people were killed and a fourth person was seriously injured in a crash in Armstrong County on Monday. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. just north of North River Drive (Route 268) and Bennertown Road. Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers said Ronald Stockdill, 50,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
Water main break sends water shooting onto home in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — Two properties were damaged by a water main break in Pleasant Hills on Tuesday. The break happened around 7:20 a.m. in the 200 block of Coleen Drive. One video shared to us by neighbors shows water shooting onto the top of a home. Another video shows a flooded yard.
cranberryeagle.com
Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’
A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
Westmoreland County coroner called to fire in Hempfield Township
HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) -- One person is dead after an early morning fire in Westmoreland County.The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Monday at a mobile home on Ferens Lane in Hempfield Township. The coroner was called to the scene after at least one person in the home didn't make it out. The victim hasn't been identified. It's unclear how the fire started. State police are investigating.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coroner names woman who died in Ohiopyle rafting accident
A 50-year-old Ohio woman died Saturday in a rafting accident at the Dimple Rock rapids on the Lower Youghiogheny River at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County. Julie Moore was taking part in a trip down the river when a raft she was riding in with her two daughters and a friend overturned, spilling the occupants into the water at Dimple Rock, according to preliminary information gathered by Fayette County Coroner Dr. Phillip E. Reilly.
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
5 things to do in Westmoreland County: Aug. 12-14
The park naturalist will lead a free “Birds at Dusk” program from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Keystone State Park, 1150 Keystone Road, Derry Township. Evening provides prime bird-watching opportunities as they forage for food before bedding down for the night. Program participants will identify birds by their songs, look for blue herons hunting at the lake and scan the sky for birds of prey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
$3.5M purchase of bridge, rail line, opens path to Armstrong trail expansion
An old railroad bridge spanning the Kiski River that kids double-dog dared each other to cross is now a critical link to hundreds of miles of hiking and cycling trails — and potential economic development. Armstrong County purchased the bridge, erected in 1899 over the Kiski River, and 14...
81-year-old woman dies in Washington County house fire
CECIL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An elderly woman was killed in a house fire Tuesday morning in Washington County, a Cecil Township fire chief at the scene told Channel 11. The Washington County Coroner identified the woman who died as Rose Churray, 81. The 911 call for the fire at...
3-year-old hospitalized after mistakenly being served alcohol at local restaurant
MONROEVILLE, Pa. — A three year old little girl spent hours in Children’s Hospital on Sunday evening after her mother says she was mistakenly served alcohol at a Monroeville restaurant. “She had to have an IV in her arm that was the whole size of the palm of...
Washington County Fair kicks off Saturday, Aug. 13
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — The Washington County Agricultural Fair is back!. Over 2,000 animals, 2,600 agricultural exhibits and 6,600 youth and craft exhibits are expected to be shown at the 224th annual fair. The fair runs from Aug. 13 to Aug. 20. Trolleys will drop off visitors to the...
