Situated along the Allegheny River at 31st Street and Route 28, Washington’s Landing is one of Pittsburgh’s most intriguing — and beautiful — neighborhoods. Once a brownfield site known as Herr’s Island, the location got a makeover as a mixed-use redevelopment in 1987. Along with the new name, the island — just 2 miles from Downtown — got a new identity when a marina, restaurant and 88 housing units, ranging in price from $249,000 to $580,000, were built. It was a princely sum for the time — and a bold move for buyers who jumped into that market.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO