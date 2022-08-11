Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Continues Fall Camp
The Ole Miss football team returned to the practice field on Monday to prepare for the upcoming season, following a scrimmage over the weekend. Following practice, head coach Lane Kiffin met with the media after reviewing film from the scrimmage. “It was kind of in the middle of everything, whether...
Ole Miss WR Dannis Jackson Looks Ahead to 2022 Season
Ole Miss senior Dannis Jackson is one of the veterans at wide receiver heading into the 2022 season. “I see myself progressing well coming back from last year,” Jackson said. “I already know the offense pretty well and I’m adding a little new stuff. I think I’m progressing well.”
Orkus Named to TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI First Team
Ole Miss senior goalkeeper Ashley Orkus has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI First Team, announced Tuesday. It is the second consecutive year that the two-time defending SEC Goalkeeper of the Year has been named to the first team. Orkus has also received postseason Best XI honors from TopDrawerSoccer the last two seasons, earning a first team nod in 2020 and landing on the third team in 2021.
Ole Miss Lands No. 21 in Preseason Top 25 Poll
The 2022 College football season is fast approaching and on Monday the AP released its Preseason Top 25 Poll. Ole Miss heads into year three under head coach Lane Kiffin as the No. 21 team in the country. The Rebels finished the 2021 campaign with the first 10-win regular season mark and a Sugar Bowl appearance.
Denson Hollis Elevated to Ole Miss Athletics Foundation CEO
The Ole Miss Athletics Foundation announces Denson Hollis as Chief Executive Officer / Sr. Associate Athletics Director for Development. Hollis is a 14-year fundraising veteran for the University of Mississippi, previously serving as the foundation’s Chief Development Officer/Associate A.D. for Development. Hollis was tabbed to lead OMAF’s major gifts team in 2020, joining the athletics staff after spending the previous 12 years with the UM Office of Development.
‘Leaders for Tomorrow’ Recipients Aim High at Ole Miss
Three students in the University of Mississippi’s Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College have been awarded scholarships from the Annexstad Family Foundation. The foundation awards three Leaders for Tomorrow National Scholarships each year to Ole Miss students who have exhibited leadership in their schools or communities, said John Samonds, associate dean of the Honors College.
Employee Health Center Adds Dr. Nicole Turner as Staff Physician
Dr. Nicole Turner has joined the physician staff of the University of Mississippi Employee Health Center, bringing more than 15 years of medical experience and a “kind and careful” approach to serving patients. A native of Kansas who earned her M.D. from Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine...
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour Announces New Crew Members, 25th Anniversary
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour is excited to announce two new members to its production crew as well as a date for the show’s 25th anniversary on the air. Katelyn O’Brien is the show’s new Executive Director. Her duties will include all administrative, grant writing and fundraising as well as overseeing some 30 live shows a year while managing a dozen crew members. O’Brien spent the past decade at Square Books, eventually becoming the store’s Event Coordinator.
University of Mississippi Returns to Normal Parking Policy on Aug. 16
Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 16, normal parking and enforcement operations will be in effect, Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. All vehicles brought on campus require a parking permit unless parked in a pay-by-hour parking meter space with paid time. Some permit types are exclusively linked to a vehicle’s...
Four OSD Teachers Selected to Serve on This Year’s MDE Teacher Advisory Council
The Mississippi Department of Education has selected 52 of the state’s most highly regarded educators to serve on the Mississippi Teacher Advisory Council for the 2022-23 school year. Among those selected were Oxford School District teachers Ashley Martin (Oxford High), Paige Whitten (Oxford High), Valarie Buford (Della Davidson Elementary),...
Historic College Hill Presbyterian Church Destroyed by Fire Saturday Night
The historic College Hill Presbyterian Church was destroyed in a fire late Saturday night. Located on County Road 102, the fire started at about 11 p.m. The Lafayette County Fire Department responded and was assisted by the Oxford Fire Department. Shawn Bennett, a College Hill resident, got a text from...
OPD’s First C.S.I Class to Focus on Social Media Safety for Youths
The Oxford Police Department will be holding its first C.S.I class for the LOU community this Thursday. C.S.I. stands for “Connecting, Serving and Investing.”. “We’re thrilled to be able to start the C.S.I. program this Thursday,” said. OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “This is something we’ve been discussing for a long time, and it’s great to see it come to fruition.”
Oxford Man Arrested for Burglary
Investigators with the Oxford Police Department responded to a burglary in the 1700 block of East Jackson Ave. on Aug. 14. After investigation, Earnest Sears, 21, of Oxford, was taken into custody and charged with Burglary of a Dwelling. Sears was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for...
