Ole Miss senior goalkeeper Ashley Orkus has been named to the TopDrawerSoccer Preseason Best XI First Team, announced Tuesday. It is the second consecutive year that the two-time defending SEC Goalkeeper of the Year has been named to the first team. Orkus has also received postseason Best XI honors from TopDrawerSoccer the last two seasons, earning a first team nod in 2020 and landing on the third team in 2021.

OXFORD, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO