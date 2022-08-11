Read full article on original website
New Program at Washington County Hospital Helps Increase Your Brain Power
(Potosi) A new program is being offered at Washington County Memorial Hospital. Kelly Brueggen with the hospital describes what they are offering at the Potosi medical center. Brueggen says the program seems to be successful so far. And you can practice once you get home too. If interested in trying...
JCSO and Jefferson County Government has hired a crime lab designer
(Hillsboro, Pevely) Jefferson County officials and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office have decided on who will design the future crime lab. Sheriff Dave Marshak says two architectural firms will be working together on this project. Hastings and Chivetta out of St. Louis along with McClarin Wilson and Lawrie of...
Business in High Ridge victims of property damage
(Jefferson County) Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a business in the 1400 block of Gravois in High Ridge for a report of property damage. According to sheriff’s office spokesman Grant Bissell, the victim said they arrived at the business around 8:25 on the morning of August 5th when they spotted the damage.
Fire At Bixby General Store
(Bixby) There was a fire on Sunday at the Bixby General Store. According to the stores Facebook Page, the fire was electrical in nature and was contained to one wall. The owners say the store will be closed for a bit while they assess the damage, however, no one was injured.
New gate will allow closure of De Soto secondary campus
De Soto School District officials will have the option to restrict public access to the athletic fields behind the high school and junior high school once a gate is installed at the western entrance to the campus off Amvets Drive. The district’s Board of Education has agreed to pay D...
Meet the Iron Riders at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Join Missouri State Parks’ noted reenactor and historian Kevin Smith as he presents the history of the legendary Iron Riders. The event begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 at Battle of Pilot Knob State Historic Site.
Farmington Chamber To Meet Thursday
(Farmington) The Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s business and community luncheon this Thursday. Deena Ward is the director of events at the chamber. She says they’ll talk about retirment planning at the meeting. Thursday’s chamber meeting will begin at noon at the Centene Center in...
YMCA of Jefferson County Car Wash event this weekend
(Festus) The Jefferson County Family YMCA has a car wash upcoming this weekend. YMCA sports manager Bethany Julien has more information about the event. The car wash will be held on the Jefferson County Family Y north parking lot and once again will take place this Saturday from 8 until noon.
Tiger Stadium in the Festus School District stuck by vandals
(Festus) The Festus R-6 School District’s Tiger Stadium was struck by vandals and Festus police are investigating. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says they were contacted on August 2nd by the school district’s Director of Maintenance who uncovered the vandalism. Investigators are combing through all the pieces of...
Festus airport to be closed and sold
(Crystal City, Festus) After months of discussion along with lots of rumors….the Festus Airport will be closing and sold off. Alex Bischoff runs a 501C3 on the airport grounds called Operation Savannah. Bischoff is a pilot, and flying enthusiast. He says the airport’s final days of operation will be next month.
$174K Show Me Cash winner sold in Villa Ridge, Missouri
A man's decision to buy a Show Me Cash ticket at a Villa Ridge convenience store ahead of a recent drawing proved quite fruitful.
Dog Lost In Cave In Perry County Rescued
(Perry County) Cave divers in Missouri have rescued a dog that had been missing for two months near Perryville. The owner of the dog named Abby said she’d been missing since June 9th before divers found her in the cave in Perry County. They put the dog in a...
Haunted, historic mansion in St. Louis is up for sale
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The historic home built by Captain Lewis Bissell, a veteran of the War Of 1812, has in recent decades been known as a restaurant and dinner theater, but it is said there's more of a mystery within the walls beyond a scripted play — the alleged ghostly spirts of Bissell and one of, or both, of his wives, according to Legends Of America.
Pevely Woman Seriously Injured In Car Accident In Madison County
(Madison County) A Pevely woman was seriously injured Sunday morning following a car accident on US-67 in Madison County. Highway patrol says the crash occurred five miles south of Cherokee Pass when 27-year-old Dakota Henson ran a 2001 Honda Civic off the left side of the road down a deep embankment and overturned. Henson was taken to Mercy South in St. Louis.
Tractor-trailer involved in McKinley Bridge crash
ST. LOUIS – First responders are at the scene of a crash that has taken place on McKinley Bridge. The crash took place westbound on the Missouri side heading to downtown St. Louis around 8:00 a.m. Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX flew over the area and showed that a semi-truck and three other vehicles were involved in the crash. Injuries are involved in the crash as one person was carried into an ambulance on a stretcher.
New JCSO North Zone office completed
(Hillsboro, High Ridge) After a long process, the new Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office North Zone facility is finally completed. Sheriff Dave Marshak says they drew up the plans to renovate a nearby space from the old location and it looks great. Sheriff Marshak says the new office also includes...
George August Bange — Memorial Service TBA
George August Bange of French Village, formerly of Festus, passed away on August 10th, he was 84 years old. A memorial service for George Bange will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Photos: 'House at Noser Mill' preserves its 1850s history in Leslie, Mo.
Known as the “House at Noser Mill,” the handsome four-story home is an imposing structure with an intriguing history to match. Nestled into a landscape of rolling hills about an hour west of St. Louis in Franklin County, it dates to 1850 when it was built with local yellow limestone by German immigrant Dietrich Voss.
Glenda Marie Fadler — Graveside Service 8/17/22 1 P.M.
Glenda Marie Fadler of Festus passed away Saturday, August 13th, she was 85 years old. A graveside service for Glenda Fadler will be Wednesday (8/17) afternoon at 1 in Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Chickens are now allowed in the City of Festus
(Festus) Last week, the Festus City Council passed an ordinance that homeowners can now own chickens within city limits. Festus Public Works Director Matt Unrine says there are some restrictions to the rules. Unrine says no roosters are allowed only females with a maximum of four chickens. Those wanting to...
