TONIGHT: Sunday night will be another mostly cloudy evening, but there are chances of showers before midnight for mainly the Iron Range and Arrowhead region. The rain chance is 20% and will be isolated so accumulation will be minimal to none. Temperatures will once again fall back to the mid to upper 50s, but with dewpoints once again being close to the lows, fog could develop after midnight. The patchy fog will mainly focus around the lake so a Dense Fog Advisory could be issued by Monday morning. Winds will continue to come off the lake at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Monday will once again be a mixture of sun, clouds, and scattered chances of rain.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO