City by City: Meadowlands, Cloquet, Hayward
Meadowlands, MN- The Central St. Louis County Fair starts Friday, August 19. Events kick off Friday with fireworks and live music, followed by a 5K, scavenger hunt, petting zoo, and more music on Saturday. Sunday has a parade at 11:30 a.m. followed by an enhanced car show and a coin dig for the kids. The fair is hosting a new pie-eating contest at 3:30 before the prize drawing of 125 prizes. The town of 600 expects nearly 1,000 people over the three days.
Moving Out: Deadline to leave for Douglas County mobile home park residents
PARKLAND, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - August 15, 2022 marks the move-out deadline for residents of a Douglas County mobile home park. As CBS 3 Duluth reported two weeks ago, people living at the Country Acres Mobile Home Park had until August 15 to move off the property and take their trailers with them.
Twin Ports nurses next steps after strike vote
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Twin Ports nurses discussed what their next steps are after voting to authorize a strike Monday. Minnesota Nurses Association union leaders are meeting Tuesday night to discuss when they will notify hospitals of their intent to strike. Tuesday morning at the Labor Temple in...
City by City: MI,MN,WI, Virginia, Side Lake
MI, MN, WI- The battle of the best-looking cruiser is on! The American Association of State Troopers is holding its 9th annual competition to find the best-looking state police vehicle. The top 13 vote-getters will be featured in the association’s 2023 wall calendar. Minnesota’s photo features two trooper helicopters alongside a plane and squad car in front of the Minneapolis skyline. For Michigan’s entry, it’s a lone squad car in front of the famous Blue Bridge. And in Wisconsin, it’s an SUV and motorcycle in front of the Milwaukee Art Museum.
Nice Girls of the North hold Second Saturday Marketplace in Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - A group of Northland female artists are working together to help get their businesses off the ground. Nice Girls of the North is a women’s art cooperative that’s been operating for more than a decade in the Twin Ports. Saturday they held...
An artful annual tradition returns to Two Harbors
TWO HARBORS, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - It was an art-filled weekend for a community on the North Shore. The Under The Spreading Walnut Tree Art Festival was held in Two Harbors from August 12th through the 14th. 2022 marked the 28th year for the celebration. Starting Friday afternoon both...
Man pleads guilty to 2018 Duluth murder
DULUTH, MN -- A Duluth murder suspect has pleaded guilty to a 2018 crime. Brian Ross Shaw, 34, of Hibbing, entered that plea to his unintentional second degree murder charge in St. Louis County Court Tuesday morning. He’s accused of shooting Kevin John Weiss, 35, in the Gary New Duluth...
Wanted fugitive taken into custody
DULUTH, MN -- A wanted Duluth fugitive was taken into custody Monday night after violating his parole. According to the Duluth Police Department, a 29-year-old man who was out on bail for 2nd degree assault and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person for a shooting in St. Louis County.
Ground breaks on shooting range for disabled veterans
MCGREGOR, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Our nation’s heroes are often the ones who are most overlooked in everyday life, but some folks in McGregor, Minnesota are working to create a space just for those who served. “I always had the dream of having a rifle, pistol, and archery...
Charges: Iron Range man’s BAC more than 3 times legal limit during fatal drunk driving crash
EMBARRASS TOWNSHIP, MN -- Authorities say a Virginia man’s blood alcohol level was more than three times the legal limit during a crash that killed a prominent Iron Range woman Friday night. Michael Miller, 40, was charged with criminal vehicular homicide in St. Louis County court Tuesday. The crash...
On and off, scattered showers continue through the week
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: Similar to Monday throughout our day, we are looking at partly to mostly cloudy skies through a good portion of the day. Again, there is the opportunity for scattered, popcorn, and on and off rain showers throughout the day. At this point, the best shot at heavier rain comes to the north of the Iron Range and across the International Border. Temperatures are again cool by the lake thanks to a lake breeze. on the lake shore temperatures climb into the 60s further inland will climb into the 70s. Tonight, clouds and scattered showers stick around as temperatures fall back into the 50s and 60s.
Daily chances of scattered showers & storms through the whole upcoming week
TONIGHT: Sunday night will be another mostly cloudy evening, but there are chances of showers before midnight for mainly the Iron Range and Arrowhead region. The rain chance is 20% and will be isolated so accumulation will be minimal to none. Temperatures will once again fall back to the mid to upper 50s, but with dewpoints once again being close to the lows, fog could develop after midnight. The patchy fog will mainly focus around the lake so a Dense Fog Advisory could be issued by Monday morning. Winds will continue to come off the lake at a calm rate between 3-6 mph. Monday will once again be a mixture of sun, clouds, and scattered chances of rain.
Huskies sweep Express, advance to Great Plains Championship
EAU CLAIRE, WI. (CBS 3) - The Duluth Huskies rallied for an improbable win to advance in the Northwoods League Playoffs on Monday night. They held off the Eau Claire Express 4-3 at Carson Park to claim a 2-0 series sweep. Eau Claire was 8-0 against Duluth in the regular season, but the Huskies flipped the script in the postseason to survive and advance.
