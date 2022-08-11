Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_com
A Houston Police Department Investigator allegedly documented the false recovery of missing 15-year-old girlSANAF NewsHouston, TX
Hilarious Houston lawyers summon audiences to musical comedy romp for a good cause
Call it an adjournment, ladies and gentlemen of the jury: After a two year break — due to a certain global pandemic — a beloved annual musical performance starring some talented Houston attorneys returns to downtown’s glitzy venue. Night Court, a fun, cleverly written musical that plays...
Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club reveals long-awaited fall lineup full of fan faves, Halloween thrills, singalong series, and more
Houston has withstood another scorching summer, and as we look ahead to cooler temps, plans trend to outdoors and al fresco fun. With that in mind, Houston’s first and hottest rooftop movie club is back with a highly anticipated lineup just in time for fall cinema season. Rooftop Cinema...
Houston's superstar Lizzo plays runaway bride in dreamy new video starring famous hunk
These days, all Houston-born Lizzo needs to do is toot her $55,000 flute and she’ll make national headlines. The Bayou City native, who electrified a jam-packed crowd outside the Today Show studios last month (and made a lovely visit with young fans), has just released a new video starring a famed hunk — and dreamy (sort of literally) love interest.
Houston named No. 1 destination for millennials on the move from this Texas city
For the most part, Austin millennials have stayed close to home after entering adulthood, a new report indicates. At age 26, nearly 70 percent of people who were born from 1984 to 1992 and raised in Austin remained there, according to the report. That leaves more than 30 percent who moved elsewhere.
First-ever Houston Theater Week stages BOGO deals for 77 of the season's hottest shows
With the curtain soon rising on Houston’s 2022-2023 performing arts season, many of our favorite arts companies and institutions want to welcome audiences back with the performance deal of the year. Music, theater and dance lovers should mark those calendar for the first Houston Theater Week, which arrives August 22-29.
Power couple behind Nobie's revive seafood-focused Montrose speakeasy after 2 years
A hidden bar has finally resumed operations after a two-plus year hiatus. Quiote, an intimate bar that operates inside Montrose bar The Toasted Coconut, officially reopens to the public this weekend. Owned by chef Martin Stayer and beverage expert Sara Stayer, the husband-and-wife duo behind Nobie’s and The Toasted Coconut,...
Houston reality TV stars the Hos return for Season 2 and ink exclusive real estate deal
Houston power fam The Hos are once again back in the house. The docu-reality series stars of House of Ho are set to return to streaming network HBO Max for a 10-episode second season on Thursday, August 25. Season 2 kicks off with three episodes, with three new episodes to follow on September 1, and the final four episodes debuting September 8, according to HBO.
2 Nobel Peace Prize-nominated Houston doctors land on prestigious list of most creative in business
Acclaimed national publication Fast Company has announced its 14th annual list of Most Creative People in Business — and two notable Houstonians made the cut. Dr. Peter Hotez and his fellow dean of the National School of Tropical Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Maria Elena Bottazzi, were named among the list for “open sourcing a COVID-19 Vaccine for the rest of the world.” The list, which recognizes individuals making a cultural impact via bold achievements in their field, is made up of influential leaders in business.
Longtime leader of Houston's beloved holiday extravaganza closes up shop after 34-year run
The beloved chief of Houston’s unofficial start to the holiday season is closing up shop after more than three decades. Patsy Chapman, CEO of the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market, announced her retirement on Thursday, August 11, marking the end of a 34-year tenure. Chapman will officially depart after this November’s event.
Girl Scouts bake up radical new flavor for 2023 cookie season in Houston
The Girl Scouts are up to something radical: According to a release from Girl Scouts of Northeast Texas and Girl Scouts of the USA, they're adding a new flavor for the 2023 season that's a spinoff of their trademark Thin Mints cookie. Called the Raspberry Rally, it's a thin, crispy...
Masterminds behind River Oaks see-and-be-seen spot bringing family-friendly Tex-Mex to Bellaire
One of Houston's top names in Tex-Mex is bringing a family-friendly restaurant to Bellaire. Palacios Murphy hospitality group will open Mandito's in early 2023 at 5101 Bellaire Blvd. Best known for River Oaks favorite Armandos, Palacios Murphy is owned by Cinda and Armando Palacios. The couple also own Lulu's, an...
Houston's best fall theater showcases Broadway sensations, cutting-edge works, and world premiers
August tends to be a month of winding down for Houston theater and performing arts before big fall openings. While a few companies have begun their 2022-23 seasons with a summer show — like the Alley’s murderously zany Clue and Stages’ nostalgic concert-musical Dream: The Music of the Everly Brothers — the curtain usually doesn’t rise on the next season until September.
Texas hot chicken restaurant brings the heat to Katy and Spring
A Texas-based hot chicken restaurant continues to spread its wings throughout the Houston area. The Cookshack (223 Mason Rd.) has opened two new locations in Katy and Spring (21640 Kuykendahl Rd.) that join its existing Houston-area outposts in Webster and on Washington Avenue. Opened in Fort Worth in 2019, the...
Justin Verlander's national TV shout out for favorite Houston burger leads week's top stories
Editor's note: It's time to recap the top stories on CultureMap from this past week. 1. Justin Verlander shouts out his favorite Houston burger on national TV. Apparently, it's about the brioche English muffin bun. 2. Garth Brooks electrifies sellout NRG crowd with 2 hours of hits, double encore, and...
7 things to know in Houston food right now: Openings, closings, and a spirited dinner with Feges BBQ
Editor’s note: Houston’s restaurant scene moves pretty fast. In order to prevent CultureMap readers from missing anything, let’s stop to look around at all the latest news to know. Openings, closings, and rebrandings. Spring Branch bar and restaurant The Branch has served its last pint. Owner Kyle...
Ken Hoffman on why a Houston Astros pivotal star's most heroic work is off the field
Saturday, August 13 marked the successful, long-awaited, faith-restored return of a real-life Houston hero — who happens to pitch for the Houston Astros. Lance McCullers Jr. threw a baseball in earnest for the first time since Game 4 of last year’s American League Divisional Series. He was sidelined for 305 days with a right flexor pronator strain (a body part I never knew existed. If you can’t pull it out with a tweezer in the game Operation, it’s not part of the human anatomy.)
Houston hip-hop legend Bun B hosts 2 exciting new pop-ups for his smash Trill Burgers
Houstonians hungry for a taste of Bun B's award-winning burgers will have two opportunities to sample them this month. Trill Burgers will host pop-ups on Sunday, August 14 at 8th Wonder Brewery (12-6 pm) and Sunday, August 28 at City Hall (3-7 pm). Owned by Bun B in partnership with...
Ken Hoffman broadcasts the list of Houston stars dominating the 2022 Texas Radio Hall of Fame awards
The Texas Radio Hall of Fame is making headlines this week, as it will welcome 20 new members in November. No surprise here: Houston personalities are up and down the dial. Among the inductees with Houston ties, in alphabetical order:. Roula Christie from KRBE’s Roula and Ryan Show and before...
New Texas rating system reveals which Houston-area schools make the grade
Houston-area parents can now find out if their child's school or district made the grade, as the Texas Education Agency posted the 2022 accountability ratings early Monday, August 15. Changes were made to the rating system due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the struggles that schools faced. In the past,...
'Headstrong' new restaurant debuts on WashAve with late-night dining, upscale vibe, and a $26 burger
A new restaurant serving upscale comfort food has debuted near Washington Avenue. Rosland's Grill & Bar is now open for lunch, dinner, and late-night dining at 903 Durham Dr. Originally, plans called for Rosland's building at 903 Durham Dr. to be a new location of Otto's Barbecue & Hamburgers, the iconic Houston restaurant best known as a favorite of President George H.W. Bush. Instead, owner Don Cristopher of DKC Companies opted to create a new restaurant that would appeal to area bar goers and the employees who serve them.
