2022 men’s soccer promos announced
Four giveaways, themed nights and three “Dollar Nights” highlight the West Virginia University men’s soccer team’s 2022 promotional schedule. The No.6-ranked Mountaineers are set to play in eight regular-season contests at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium this season, featuring key matchups against 2021 NCAA Tournament qualifiers and new Sun Belt Conference foes Kentucky (Oct. 15) and Georgia State (Oct. 23).
Mountaineer GameDay returns this weekend with Preseason Special
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 16, 2022) – Get ready, Mountaineer fans: the “most fun pregame show in West Virginia” is about to return. A new season of Mountaineer GameDay, the award-winning WVU football TV pregame show, premieres this weekend with the program’s annual Preseason Special. Co-hosts Anjelica...
Can WVU “make the big things happen” in 2022?
WVU's NCAA Tournament streak came to an end in 2021, but this year, the Mountaineers look to start another one. Nikki Izzo-Brown is tasked with a particular challenge for the first time in 21 years: bringing her team back to the NCAA Tournament. WVU women’s soccer broke its nation-leading streak...
Lance Dixon reaches new comfort level as defensive leader
WVU's bandit has grown, and he's excited to show it off this fall. West Virginia might have caught lightning in a bottle when it brought on linebacker Lance Dixon. Seldom does a team add a freshman transfer to its roster. Even more infrequently does that addition finish top-10 on the team in tackles in his first year, especially if he missed part of the season due to injury.
WVU women’s soccer picked No. 3 in Big 12 preseason poll
For just the second time in the last decade, WVU women’s soccer was not selected as the preseason frontrunner to win the Big 12 Conference. The Mountaineers were instead voted third in the 2022 preseason poll with 60 points, which the league unveiled on Tuesday. WVU did receive one first-place vote and was one of four teams to receive at least one.
Kicking, punting competitions in WVU camp range from WV natives to the Land Down Under
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Charleston, West Virginia native Casey Legg likely didn’t expect to be in any sort of competition heading into fall camp. The Mountain State native was reliable as a field goal kicker last season, and is a preseason candidate for the Lou Groza Award. And while...
Jordan Brewster named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team
Make it four times for Jordan Brewster. The Big 12 announced its 2022 Preseason All-Big 12 Team on Monday, and WVU’s premier defender was the only Mountaineer to make the list. This is Brewster’s fourth appearance on the list in five seasons. The fifth-year center-back has been a...
Tipton, McCabe begin play in U.S. Amateur Golf Championship Monday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University senior Trent Tipton and freshman Westy McCabe will begin play Monday at the 122nd U.S. Amateur Golf Championship in Paramus, New Jersey. On Monday, Tipton will tee off at 12:25 p.m. and McCabe at 1:18 p.m. at Arcola Country Club. On Tuesday, Tipton...
Legendary presenters named for Bob Huggins Hall of Fame induction ceremony
West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s ultimate honor next month, when he is inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. Huggins, the proud owner of 916 victories as a head coach, was long overdue for the ceremony he...
