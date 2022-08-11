ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

mynewsla.com

Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital

Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Deputies Shoot Man Involved in Domestic Dispute Near Compton

A man is hospitalized Tuesday after being shot during a confrontation with deputies in the unincorporated area of Rosewood near Compton. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 12:35 a.m. to 356 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., east of the Harbor (110) Freeway between Figueroa Street and Main regarding a domestic dispute, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Police disarm pipe bomb found on patient at Pomona Valley Hospital

Authorities were investigating the circumstances leading up to the disarming of a bomb found on a patient at Pomona Valley Hospital late Monday evening.According to Pomona Police Department, officers were dispatched to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, located on N. Garey Avenue, a little after 9 p.m., after learning that a staff member had located a pipe bomb on a recently transported patient.The person, who was brought to the hospital via ambulance, had a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse. "Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center was not evacuated, but as a precaution the main entrance to the emergency room...
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Teen Fatally Shot on San Jacinto Street

A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in San Jacinto, and detectives Tuesday were working to identify the shooter. The deadly attack happened Sunday morning in the area of First Street and Sheriff Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Steve Brosche said that the victim, whose identity...
SAN JACINTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Sherman Oaks

One man is in custody Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in Sherman Oaks. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 10:49 p.m. to Sepulveda Boulevard and Morrison Street, north of the Ventura (101) Freeway where they found a homeless man on the ground with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway

A man was fatally shot in Santa Ana, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive...
SANTA ANA, CA
HeySoCal

Trial begins for man accused of violent rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park

A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
mynewsla.com

Felon Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Neighbor in RSM

A 39-year-old felon who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Rancho Santa Margarita pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing a neighbor and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Albert Jose Robiatti pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor...
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA
foxla.com

Chino Hills shooting turns deadly

CHINO HILLS, Calif. - An investigation is underway in Chino Hills after a man was shot and killed Monday morning. It happened around 6 a.m. in the area near Butterfield Ranch Road. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, responding deputies found a man who had been shot at...
CHINO HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run at Perris Intersection

A man was struck while crossing a Perris street, suffering life-threatening injuries, and the motorist who hit him was at large Tuesday. The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Redlands avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said the...
PERRIS, CA
CBS LA

One wounded following shooting in Chino Hills; suspect at large

Authorities were investigating a shooting that left one person wounded in Chino Hills early Monday morning. According to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies were dispatched to the scene on Butterfield Ranch Road after receiving several reports of gunshots in the area. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound at the location. They were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known. Deputies did not provide suspect information. 
CHINO HILLS, CA
NBC Los Angeles

One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore

One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake St., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Fatal Shooting In Willowbrook Area Under Investigation

A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Stealing About 470 Gallons of Diesel Fuel

Two men were behind bars Tuesday for allegedly stealing diesel fuel from the Mecca Travel Center. Pablo Jose Huertas, 25, and Eliseo Laglera, 20, were arrested Monday evening on suspicion of grand theft and conspiracy, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Huertas, of Los Angeles, was booked into...
LOS ANGELES, CA

