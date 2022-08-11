Authorities were investigating the circumstances leading up to the disarming of a bomb found on a patient at Pomona Valley Hospital late Monday evening.According to Pomona Police Department, officers were dispatched to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, located on N. Garey Avenue, a little after 9 p.m., after learning that a staff member had located a pipe bomb on a recently transported patient.The person, who was brought to the hospital via ambulance, had a PVC pipe with end caps and a fuse. "Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center was not evacuated, but as a precaution the main entrance to the emergency room...

POMONA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO