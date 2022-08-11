Read full article on original website
Police Disarm Bomb in Pomona Hospital
Pomona police Tuesday are investigating the source of a bomb that was safely disarmed at a hospital in Pomona. The Pomona Police Department’s dispatch center received a call at approximately 9 p.m Monday from the Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center Security staff at 1798 N. Garey Ave. after a PVC pipe with endcaps was discovered, along with a fuse on a person who was brought into the hospital by ambulance from West Covina, said Cpl. Jason Conley.
Deputies Shoot Man Involved in Domestic Dispute Near Compton
A man is hospitalized Tuesday after being shot during a confrontation with deputies in the unincorporated area of Rosewood near Compton. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station were called at 12:35 a.m. to 356 W. Redondo Beach Blvd., east of the Harbor (110) Freeway between Figueroa Street and Main regarding a domestic dispute, Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau told City News Service.
Woman Suspected of Killing One, Injuring Two in DUI Crash Released from Jail
A 31-year-old woman suspected of causing a two-car collision in Lake Elsinore while driving under the influence, killing one person and injuring two others, was out of custody Tuesday. Margarita Rosales of Santa Ana was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning Saturday night on suspicion of...
Man Fatally Shot in Santa Ana; Investigation Underway
A man was fatally shot in Santa Ana, and police Tuesday sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent to the 1700 block of North Spurgeon Street about 3:20 p.m. Monday, according to the Santa Ana Police Department. “Officers arrived on scene and located an unresponsive...
Man Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Sherman Oaks
One man is in custody Tuesday on suspicion of fatally shooting another man in Sherman Oaks. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 10:49 p.m. to Sepulveda Boulevard and Morrison Street, north of the Ventura (101) Freeway where they found a homeless man on the ground with gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Annie Hernandez told City News Service.
Officials ID Man LAPD Says Died in Standoff of Apparent Self-Inflicted Wound
Authorities Tuesday identified a man wanted on suspicion of robbery who police say was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in a motel in the Westlake area following a standoff with law enforcement. Officers went to the 100 block of North Alvarado Street about 4:30 a.m. Monday, the...
Teen Fatally Shot on San Jacinto Street
A 15-year-old boy was gunned down in San Jacinto, and detectives Tuesday were working to identify the shooter. The deadly attack happened Sunday morning in the area of First Street and Sheriff Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Steve Brosche said that the victim, whose identity...
Felon Pleads Guilty to Stabbing Neighbor in RSM
A 39-year-old felon who held sheriff’s deputies at bay for hours in Rancho Santa Margarita pleaded guilty Monday to stabbing a neighbor and was immediately sentenced to four years in prison. Albert Jose Robiatti pleaded guilty to a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor...
Fatal Shooting In Willowbrook Area Under Investigation
A person was shot and killed in the Willowbrook area of south Los Angeles, and an investigation was underway Monday. The victim, a male about 15-20 years of age, was shot about 11:55 p.m. Sunday in the 13400 block of Mettler Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Man Dies of Blunt Force Trauma in Compton, Person Detained
Authorities were investigating the death of a man in his 60s in Compton Sunday. The man was found at approximately 11:38 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of North Kalsman Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.
One Man Killed, Another Wounded in Northridge Apartment Shooting
A man was killed and another man was wounded in a shooting outside an apartment building in the Northridge area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. At 11:55 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to 17950 Schoenborn St. on a report of shots fired, said a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.
Motorist Injured in Crash in Lancaster Area
A collision involving a truck and a car Tuesday in the Lancaster area left a person injured, authorities said. Paramedics sent to Avenue K and North 12th Street West about 9 a.m. took one person to a hospital in unknown condition, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The...
Jurupa Child Allegedly Snatched Found Safe, Suspect Arrested
A year-old child allegedly abducted Monday from Jurupa Valley, prompting a statewide Amber Alert, was located and the man suspected of taking him was arrested without incident. Bradley Nicolas was snatched about 7:30 a.m., allegedly by 42-year-old Julio Armando Ramirez, though the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately provide...
Man Killed in Early Morning Perris Shooting Identified, Two Others Injured
Authorities Monday identified a man killed in a weekend shooting in Perris. Deputies responded to reports of shots being fired at 12:22 a.m. Sunday near Saddleback Way and Pillar Court, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Robert Chavez, 36, died at the scene and two others were injured...
Pedestrian Critically Injured in Hit-and-Run at Perris Intersection
A man was struck while crossing a Perris street, suffering life-threatening injuries, and the motorist who hit him was at large Tuesday. The hit-and-run occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Orange and Redlands avenues, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said the...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by One or More Vehicles in Mid-City Hit-And-Run
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday to find one or more motorists involved in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian in the Mid-City area. The man, in his 30s, was struck about 10:10 p.m. Monday in the 5000 block of Venice Boulevard, and he died at the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and reports from the scene. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
Robbery Suspect Barricaded in Motel in Westlake Area
A man wanted on suspicion of robbery was barricaded Monday in a motel in the Westlake area. Officers went to the 100 block of North Alvarado Street about 4:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department reported. The motel was evacuated, and a SWAT team was sent to the scene, police...
Trial Begins for Man Accused of Violent Rampage in Fullerton, Buena Park
A 36-year-old man went on a rampage, attacking four people in two Orange County cities, including a Fullerton police officer, over one morning, a prosecutor told jurors Monday, while the defendant’s attorney said his client sufferers from a mental health disorder. Kenneth Alexander Heimlich is charged with one count...
Motorist Dies In Long Beach Crash
A motorist was killed in a single vehicle crash in downtown Long Beach, authorities said Monday. The 51-year-old Lomita man was injured about 7 p.m. Sunday at Seventh Street and Daisy Avenue, and he died at a hospital, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Officers were sent to the...
One Person Killed in Suspected DUI Crash in Lake Elsinore
One person was killed and two others were hospitalized in a crash in Lake Elsinore that authorities suspect was caused by a speeding drunk driver. The crash involved two vehicles and was reported at 10:33 p.m. Saturday in the 29000 block of Lake Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
