ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, TX

Strip search leads to cash seizure

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48zJiD_0hDYpJY300
Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis is scheduled to speak during TuesdayÕs Ector County CommissionerÕs Court regarding overtime for courthouse security and all lieutenants to help staff the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

A strip search at the Ector County jail didn’t turn out well for an Odessa man, who now faces a felony drug charge and is in danger of losing nearly $2,400 to the authorities.

According to online Ector County District Court records, an Odessa police officer pulled David Alonzo Garcia, 33, over on July 29 for making an unsafe lane change near West 42nd Street and Northwest Loop 338. The officer recognized Garcia because of prior drug arrests and when he asked him if he had any illegal drugs on him, Garcia admitted he had a small bag of marijuana with him.

When Garza was taken to the jail, he fought jailers in the show room where strip searches are performed and they found 22.8 grams of oxycodone hydrochloride 30 mg pills in his rectum, court records state.

“Officers know that these pills contain Fentanyl, a powerful drug that has caused multiple deaths in the City of Odessa and throughout the U.S. in children and adults,” the officer wrote in his report.

Garza was booked on suspicion of manufacturing/delivering of a controlled substance, prohibited substance in a correctional facility and possession of marijuana.

Garza also had a large number of $20 and $100 bills on him, court records state. A search of his cell phone revealed messages with Garza referring to the distribution of narcotics.

According to court documents, the Ector County Attorney’s Office has asked a judge to force Garza to forfeit $2,376 believing it to be the proceeds of a felony crime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

2 charged after brawl with MPD

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two men have been arrested in connection with a disturbance involving several officers from the Midland Police Department. Damion Hill, 27, and Dwayne Black, 20, have been charged with Interfering with Public Duties, Resisting Arrest, and Assault of a Peace Officer. According to an affidavit, on August 14, multiple officers were dispatched […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man hits son-in-law in head with shovel, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after police said he assaulted a family member. Perfecto Mendoza, 57, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 12, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on Gulf Avenue to investigate a […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD investigate more than $4,000 Boot Barn theft

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize these two women? Midland Police Department says that the women seen in this photo were caught on camera stealing more than $4,000 in boots and shoes from separate Boot Barn locations. Officers say the pair walked into the Boot Barn located at 812 W. I-20 in Midland and […]
ABC Big 2 News

Crime Stoppers searching for escaped prisoner

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the community to find a wanted fugitive.  Federal agencies are searching for 31-year-old Fabian Hernandez- also known as Fabian Madrid. Hernandez reportedly escaped from Dismas Charities, a halfway house that provides programs for people who have been released from jail and are trying to reintegrate […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Odessa, TX
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
ABC Big 2 News

Man charged after crashing into ex’s car

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he crashed into his ex’s vehicle, repeatedly, last weekend. Victor Martinez, 35, has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to an affidavit, on August 13, officers with the Odessa Police Department were called to the area […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigate grocery store theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Do you recognize this man? Odessa Police Department says he was caught on camera stealing from a local HEB last month. Officers say that the incident happened at the HEB at 3801 E. 42nd street on July 9th. If you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Detective […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa family loses vehicle in bizarre Dallas theft

Dallas Police recently recovered the vehicle abandoned and damaged ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – An Odessa family is slowly moving on with their lives after a bizarre theft in Dallas. The Garcia family was vacationing in Dallas and used a valet service on Young Street to park their 2017 Dodge Journey. When the family-of-four went to […]
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Seizure#Strip Search#Crime#Marijuana
ABC Big 2 News

OPD identifies pedestrian killed in weekend crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department has identified a man killed in a weekend crash as 24-year-old Tristin John Dugas, of Louisiana.  The crash happened around 10:00 p.m. on August 13 in the 8200 block of Highway 191. Investigators said the driver of a Honda Civic was traveling west and struck Dugas as he […]
ODESSA, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Arrests made in shooting that injured a mom and toddler

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – UPDATE: The Midland Police Department has arrested two people in connection with a Thursday night shooting that injured two people. Isabel Arlene Losoya, 29, and Caleb Lucas Rodriguez, 21, have been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Mugshots for the pair were not immediately available. Midland Police Department says […]
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Fatal crash on the 8200 block of Highway 191

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Odessa Police Department, on August 13, 2022, at approximately 10:00 pm, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue were dispatched to a major crash in the 8200 block of Highway 191. The investigation revealed that a gold 2006 Honda Civic was traveling west in...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman charged following domestic disturbance

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested late Thursday night following a domestic disturbance. Carolyn Russell, 61, has been charged with Assault/Family Violence and Terroristic Threats.  Officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home in the 4600 block of Sandra Lane to investigate after Russell’s son said she threatened to shoot him, […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
ABC Big 2 News

Brewster Co runaway found in Midland, suspect arrested

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man wanted in connection with a runaway child out of Brewster County was arrested Thursday in Midland. Pedro Hinojos Jr., 39, has been charged with Sexual Assault of a Child, Enticing a Child, and Harboring a Runaway Child.  Several days ago, the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office sounded the alarm and asked […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Tip leads to arrest of man accused of stealing designer eyeglasses

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week on a warrant after police said he stole designer eyeglasses from multiple optometry offices in Midland last month. Leroy Kemp, 45, has been charged with multiple counts of Theft by Repetition.  According to an affidavit, on July 13, an employee of Vision Health Specialties […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man now charged with murder in 2021 death of mother

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man is behind bars after police said he killed his mother last year. Initially charged with Injury to an Elderly Person in October of 2021, Billy Joe Campbell, 59, has now been charged with Murder. Investigators said Campbell was living with his mother and was her sole caretaker at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ECSO warns public to stay alert

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Sheriff’s office says that on Wednesday morning, a man approached a woman’s car at the drive-through of the JumBurrito on 8th Street in Odessa. They also say the man became aggressive and tried to enter the woman’s car. Fortunately, the man wasn’t able to enter the vehicle, but […]
ODESSA, TX
FOX West Texas

Midland man dies in Sutton County rollover

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — A Midland man died in a rollover crash early Sunday morning near Sonora, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. According to a preliminary crash report, Russell Jerome Conger, 50, of Midland, was traveling eastbound on Interstate 10, approximately 12 miles east of Sonora. Conger started to swerve between lanes, then entered the median.
SUTTON COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of trying to set fire to Midland home

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man is behind bars after police said he was caught trying to set fire to a home. Raul Sanchez, 37, has been charged with Arson and Evading Arrest.  According to court documents, on August 10, while on patrol, a Midland Police officer noticed a fire in the front yard of […]
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
340
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy