ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Colorado voters to decide on free school meals this fall

By Alex Rose
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ifF8K_0hDYpHmb00

EDGEWATER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — This November, Colorado voters will have a chance to give students in every public school free, nutritious meals if they are willing to reduce tax breaks for wealthier Coloradans to pay for it.

Lawmakers were able to pass a bill that would set up a program in Colorado to make free lunches happen, but voters will have a final say in approving the program, because of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Because of TABOR, Colorado voters have the right to approve or disapprove of any form of a tax increase.

Colorado bill would give every student free lunch

If voters approve, the bill would reduce state tax breaks for Coloradans making more than $300,000 per year, generating $100 million annually. That money goes to a grant program to reimburse schools for meals, pay for nutritious meal upgrades, and also goes towards wage increases for the frontline workers in the cafeteria who prepare and serve the meals.

Supporters of the ballot initiative held a news conference at Edgewater Elementary School Thursday to explain the measure.

You can watch the event on FOX31 NOW in the player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 6

FK The Left
5d ago

Marijuana tax was supposed to go to schools, and with all the pot heads out there I'm sure Polis can figure out how to pay for lunches with taxes that are already being collected. We don't get the luxury to increase taxes when don't meet our bills it's time to hold the government financially responsible. He could've kept my $1500.00 for the children and I wouldn't have had an issue with that.

Reply
8
scord
5d ago

Nothing is free the taxpayers pay for everything they claim is free

Reply
6
Related
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU ensures you’ll be out of a ‘high’ school forever

You might be thinking you’re officially making the transition from a high school to a “high” school, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. Colorado’s history with cannabis dates back decades. In 1876, when Colorado officially became a state, cannabis and hemp were legal and commonly used both in medicinal contexts and recreationally. By 1929, following years of dramatic and racist rhetoric about cannabis and those who partook in using it, our state made the possession, distribution and sale of any cannabis a felony.
FORT COLLINS, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Edgewater, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
KJCT8

Colorado economy outperforming most of the nation

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Employment in Colorado remains above pre-recession levels, but some industries in the state are still behind, according to a report released today by the University of Colorado Boulder and Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold. The Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators report is put together...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Meals#Free Lunch#Free School#State Of Colorado#Coloradans#Nexstar Media Inc
cpr.org

Rental scams are trickier than ever in Colorado’s housing crunch

In one of Denver’s most desirable neighborhoods, the Lower Highlands, 40-year-old Jessica Puzio was home when she heard a knock at her front door last fall. The elderly couple on her doorstep wanted to see the duplex rental they found on Craigslist at her address. “I had no idea...
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Several new laws are now in effect in Colorado

Car rental companies must now offer equipment to people with disabilities. A new law in effect in Colorado requires car rental companies to make adaptive options available for both online and in-person reservations. Among other new laws that have taken effect–retailers in Colorado must accept cash payments at at least one point-of-sale terminal. Also, now children can play alone outside or walk home from school without parents fearing facing a charge of neglect.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
K99

11 Pics From The Cheapest House In Colorado Which Is Under $100K

They say the housing market is cooling off or correcting itself but in many places, Colorado included, that's not bringing a bunch of relief as prices continue to be out of many people's price range and budget but there are some properties out there that, if you're willing to sacrifice a few things you can get a sweet deal on.
COLORADO STATE
McKnight's

After 105 years, Denver nursing home closing, moves underway

A long-revered Denver nursing home will be closing its doors after more than a century, but plans to keep the building in “the family” by transferring ownership to the Catholic Archdiocese of Denver. Officials with Little Sisters of the Poor, who have operated the facility for 105 years,...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy