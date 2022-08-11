Colorado voters to decide on free school meals this fall

EDGEWATER, Colo. ( KDVR ) — This November, Colorado voters will have a chance to give students in every public school free, nutritious meals if they are willing to reduce tax breaks for wealthier Coloradans to pay for it.

Lawmakers were able to pass a bill that would set up a program in Colorado to make free lunches happen, but voters will have a final say in approving the program, because of the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. Because of TABOR, Colorado voters have the right to approve or disapprove of any form of a tax increase.

If voters approve, the bill would reduce state tax breaks for Coloradans making more than $300,000 per year, generating $100 million annually. That money goes to a grant program to reimburse schools for meals, pay for nutritious meal upgrades, and also goes towards wage increases for the frontline workers in the cafeteria who prepare and serve the meals.

Supporters of the ballot initiative held a news conference at Edgewater Elementary School Thursday to explain the measure.

