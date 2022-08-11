ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season

By Damian Burchardt
lakersnation.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 6

MrTope
4d ago

The last season was very unfair to Westbrook. He did not play at his best because it was a different team and a different role. It wasn't his fault that the Lakers suck last season. He was just the fall guy. The whole team did not jell. There was no team chemistry.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AOL Corp

Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport

Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors

Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Vince Carter
TMZ.com

NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport

NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season

The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Mvp#The Oklahoma City Thunder#The Indiana Pacers#The Miami Heat
ClutchPoints

Derek Fisher gives Lakers fans a harsh Clippers reality check

Derek Fisher knows very well that the Los Angeles Clippers are a major threat to the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominance in LA. With the Clippers getting a healthy Kawhi Leonard back and adding former star point guard John Wall to the roster, they are certainly looking like legitimate title contenders in the West. Fisher — […] The post Derek Fisher gives Lakers fans a harsh Clippers reality check appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Knicks Open vs. Grizzlies, Visit Mavericks in December

And on Oct. 19 to open the season, that place will be Memphis, where the Knicks will open the season against the Grizzlies, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. Of course, so far the biggest news surrounding New York basketball was the signing of former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. And Brunson is set to return to his old stomping grounds on Dec. 27, when the Knicks visit Dallas, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
The Spun

ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender: Sports World Reacts

An award-winning, longtime ESPN reporter came out as transgender on Tuesday. The longtime reporter, Mechelle Voepel, announced a transition from female to male and a new name on social media. M.A. Voepel announced his decision on Tuesday evening. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy