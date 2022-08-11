Lakers News: Heat’s Victor Oladipo Says He & Russell Westbrook Will Be On ‘Revenge Tour’ Next Season

Read full article on original website
MrTope
4d ago
The last season was very unfair to Westbrook. He did not play at his best because it was a different team and a different role. It wasn't his fault that the Lakers suck last season. He was just the fall guy. The whole team did not jell. There was no team chemistry.
Reply(1)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amazon Wants Your Palm Print Scanned To Pay at 65 Whole Foods in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
3 Great BYOB Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
The Fast-Food Chain With the Best Mexican Food According to New Survey (and It’s Not Who You Think)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Most romantic restaurants in Los Angeles to wine and dine Your dateVivid SnacksLos Angeles, CA
L.A. bans homeless camps near schools as city officials approved new lawJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Related
AOL Corp
Iman Shumpert, Ex-NBA Star & Teyana Taylor’s Husband, Arrested at Texas Airport
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport last weekend for allegedly trying to bring 6 ounces of cannabis through security. The police report from the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety shows police were called to a TSA checkpoint at about 3:40 p.m. on Saturday and told there was a “sizeable amount of marijuana” found.
Warriors' Draymond Green, Hazel Renee celebrate wedding weekend
The Warriors are enjoying the wedding weekend of the season with the nuptials of Draymond Green and Hazel Renee.
Lakers Land Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
The Los Angeles Lakers could clearly benefit from undergoing some major changes ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. They have LeBron James and a whole lot of questions outside of him. In the NBA, market size counts. Nobody should be shocked when the league’s brightest stars opt to play under...
Death of ex-NBA first-round pick officially ruled homicide
The death of a former NBA player last May is now formally a homicide. According to an autopsy report obtained this week by E! News, ex-Michigan State star Adreian Payne’s death has officially been ruled a homicide. The report further states that Payne’s cause of death was a “gunshot wound of the arm and chest.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Not everyone is into the idea of honoring Bill Russell's career with a leaguewide jersey retirement
The NBA announced plans to honor Bill Russell, the late, great Boston Celtics Hall of Fame big man, by retiring his No. 6 jersey leaguewide to honor Russell not only for his achievements in basketball, but his considerable advocacy for civil rights and social justice. Though current No. 6 wearers...
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Love Is In The Air: NBA Champion Draymond Green & Fiancée Hazel Renee Reveal Stunning Engagement Photos
Black love is a beautiful thing and NBA star Draymond Green and fiancée Hazel Renee give us all the feels in their recent engagement shoot. Longtime lovers, Draymond Green and Hazel Renee are getting closer to the big day when
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
RELATED PEOPLE
TMZ.com
NBA's Iman Shumpert Arrested For Felony Weed Possession At Dallas Airport
NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested for having a "sizeable" amount of marijuana in his backpack at the Dallas/Fort Worth Airport on Saturday ... TMZ Sports has learned. According to the police report, officers responded to a potential drug violation call around 2:40 PM ... after TSA screeners found a plastic bag filled with a "green leafy substance" in Shumpert's bag, which he admitted was weed.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury blames LeBron James, Anthony Davis for Lakers' recent shortcomings
Stephon Marbury is one of the most unique superstars in basketball history. After being a highly-touted high schooler and college player, Marbury went on to have a solid but somewhat underwhelming NBA career. Just when it seemed like the story on his career was written, he went to China and...
lakersnation.com
Lakers Rumors: Darvin Ham ‘Wouldn’t Hesitate’ To Bench Players If They Don’t Embrace New Roles
The Los Angeles Lakers’ poor 2021-22 results largely came down to a lack of effort on the defensive end where the team recorded the biggest regress compared to previous seasons. The Lakers’ defense ranked third in 2019-20, making for the pillar of their dominant performance on the way to...
NBA・
Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season
The Denver Nuggets have legitimate championship aspirations in 2022-23. As matchups for the NBA’s holiday marquee continue being revealed, the league is treating two-time defending MVP Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets accordingly. Mike Singer of the Denver Post reported on Sunday that Denver will face off with the Phoenix Suns on the NBA’s Christmas slate […] The post Nikola Jokic, Nuggets will host Suns on Christmas Day in 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Derek Fisher gives Lakers fans a harsh Clippers reality check
Derek Fisher knows very well that the Los Angeles Clippers are a major threat to the Los Angeles Lakers’ dominance in LA. With the Clippers getting a healthy Kawhi Leonard back and adding former star point guard John Wall to the roster, they are certainly looking like legitimate title contenders in the West. Fisher — […] The post Derek Fisher gives Lakers fans a harsh Clippers reality check appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phoenix Suns to face Denver Nuggets as part of NBA's 2022 Christmas Day schedule
The Phoenix Suns will face the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, sources confirmed to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin. The Athletic's Shams Charania reported the NBA's Christmas Day schedule on Sunday, with the Suns playing the Nuggets in Denver as part of the lineup. Charania reported separately Monday on Twitter that the Suns will...
Richard Jefferson throws shade at LeBron James' standing with Lakers
LeBron James is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in NBA history, and many consider him one of the three greatest players in league history. But his ranking among the greatest to play for the Los Angeles Lakers is more questionable. It is mostly because he joined the team as...
Yardbarker
Knicks Open vs. Grizzlies, Visit Mavericks in December
And on Oct. 19 to open the season, that place will be Memphis, where the Knicks will open the season against the Grizzlies, per Fred Katz of The Athletic. Of course, so far the biggest news surrounding New York basketball was the signing of former Mavericks guard Jalen Brunson in free agency. And Brunson is set to return to his old stomping grounds on Dec. 27, when the Knicks visit Dallas, per Marc Stein of The Stein Line.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Scout Sees Major Opportunity For Pacers’ Myles Turner
Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner has had quite a roller coaster NBA offseason. His name has once again circulated in trade rumors, which is nothing new for him. Turner has gotten to know the trade block well as he has been mentioned as a trade candidate for years. It is...
Lakers News: NBA Insider Reveals Date of First 'Battle of LA' vs Clippers
The Athletic's Shams Charania leaked the date of the first Lakers-Clippers regular season game.
ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender: Sports World Reacts
An award-winning, longtime ESPN reporter came out as transgender on Tuesday. The longtime reporter, Mechelle Voepel, announced a transition from female to male and a new name on social media. M.A. Voepel announced his decision on Tuesday evening. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We...
Why Stephen Curry Is NBA’s Greatest Ever Point Guard
When the thought of who the best player is at a specific position in the history of the NBA, not only do you focus on the numbers, but also the impact a player has not only on the court, but also off the court to represent an organization. The off...
NBA・
Comments / 6