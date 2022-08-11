Read full article on original website
Andalusia Star News
Oleander 2 Civic and Social Club’s HBCU, career fair leads to scholarships
The Oleander 2 Civic and Social Club in collaboration with representatives from the USDA Forest Service hosted the Inaugural Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and Career Fair on the campus of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Alabama, on March 19, 2022. The goal of the club and...
selmasun.com
Rural Health Medical Program celebrates new home ahead of 45th Anniversary
Rural Health Medical Program, Inc. will celebrate its 45th year of service this October. What better way to walk into that except by a ribbon cutting marking the opening of their brand new location at 101 Park Place in Selma—bigger and better to house the growth over the years.
Andalusia Star News
Andalusia Ballet marks 40 years with annual dinner, auction benefit
The Andalusia Ballet Association will be hosting a dinner and auction benefit on Saturday, August 27, at 7 p.m. in the Church Street Cultural Arts Centre. “The auction and dinner kicks off our season and is our annual fundraising event of the year. This year will be our 40th anniversary, and our theme this season is entitled ‘Treasure the Beauty of Dance.’ This year’s auction theme is called ‘Treasures,’ and we have many treasures to auction off. This is always such a fun event, and we look forward to welcoming our guests into our studios,” said Andalusia Ballet Artistic Director Meryane Murphy.
WSFA
MPS aims to release new superintendent’s plans for first 100 days this week
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Public Schools is setting its sights on the future. New superintendent Dr. Melvin Brown said his team aims to release a plan for his first 100 days this week. “That 100-day plan is really to assess where we are, to listen to the community, get...
WSFA
Grant to help adoptions at Prattville Autauga Humane Society, educate public
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new partnership is aiming to help the Prattville Autauga Humane Society find homes for its animals and educate the public. Right now, the Prattville Autauga Humane shelter is caring for about 150 animals, which is more than it has room for. According to the facility, 73 of those animals have come just in the last two weeks.
Troy Messenger
Saint Paul AME Church celebrates 142 years
Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church in Brundidge celebrated its 142nd Anniversary on Sunday, August 14, 2022, with the Messenger of the Hour Presiding Prelate Bishop Harry L. Seawright. The Rev. Ulysses Kincey, Jr. is the church pastor. Kincey said Saint Paul AME stands on the original grounds and was...
Troy Messenger
Monarcas opens in Brundidge Wednesday
A collective hurrah will be heard through the City of Brundidge on Wednesday. The long-anticipated opening of Monarcas Mexican Restaurant to the public is at 3 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, on South Main Street in downtown Brundidge. Martin Esquivel, owner, said his hope is that the extended Brundidge community will...
wtvy.com
$15M awarded after child dies in Alabama DHR custody
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery County jury has awarded $15 million in damages for the wrongful death of a child who was in the custody of the Alabama Department of Human Resources at the time of his death in 2013. The Montgomery County Circuit Court jury deliberated for over...
luvernejournal.com
Concerned resident addresses Crenshaw County BOE regarding Mitchell coaching dismissal
Lapine resident and “Reinstate Jonny Mitchell at Highland Home” Facebook group creator Jessica Evans addressed the Crenshaw County Board of Education, but no action was taken regarding her remarks during a meeting held Monday evening. Evans questioned why Mitchell, who guided the Highland Home Flying Squadron boys basketball...
Wetumpka Herald
Elmore County redistricting plan available for review
The County Commission has begun the process of redistricting after the 2020 decennial census. A public hearing will be held on during the September 12, 2022 County Commission meeting at 5:00pm. A map of the redistricting plan is available for viewing at the Elmore County Commission office located at 100 E. Commerce Street, Suite 200, Wetumpka AL and on the county’s website here.
thecutoffnews.com
Mayor: Judge needed to rule on contract disputes
Selma Mayor James Perkins Jr. would like a judge to rule on whether he or the Selma City Council has the power to execute contracts. City Council President Pro Tem Clay Carmichael said he and some other council members agree, and they are making arrangements to get the question about contract powers in front of a judge.
Andalusia Star News
Revenue Commission announces property tax notices for 2022
The Covington County Revenue Commissioner and staff project $13.3 million dollars to be disbursed to all entities for the 2022 tax year. This is an increase of 11 percent from 2021. The increase in taxes is calculated based on the State of Alabama mandated reappraisal of property in Covington County,...
Enterprise Football “new cat in town”
Enterprise Football season preview 2022 COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — In his 23rd season, Ben Blackmon is no stranger to the area, coaching at Greenville from 2007-2010 just a quarter over an hour up the street, so he knows that this is a renovation, not a Bob the Builder job. “I think it’s building on […]
$88 million in Emergency Rental Assistance still available in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — It’s been about one year since the federal eviction moratorium ended. Now, with rising rent and inflation, those at Legal Service Alabama in Montgomery say they’ve seen an uptick in those seeking help. Attorney Nicholas McKinney provides legal counsel for those facing eviction. “We pretty much prevent help people from losing […]
wdhn.com
Geneva Co. road and bridge department needs employees
GENEVA CO., Ala. (WDHN)—This week, the Geneva County Commission discussed a large number of vacancies in its “Road and Bridge” department. County Engineer Justin Barfield says on any given day he essentially has only” 12-to-15 workers covering more than 600 miles of roads. The majority of them are dirt roads.
aldailynews.com
With record ETF, Alabama leaders are considering tax rebates
The state is set to have record and excess tax revenue in the Education Trust Fund when the 2022 fiscal year ends in late September and leaders are discussing potential uses for the unspent funds. An income tax rebate is an option, the chairman of the Senate education budget committee...
3 charged in string of Hibbett Sports thefts
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Three people from Montgomery are behind bars for a string of Hibbett Sports thefts in Northwest Florida. Three Hibbett Sports stores in Okaloosa County were robbed on June 1, 2022, including the store near the Destin Commons for more than $4,000. Sylvester Jackson, 35, Shyvat Lakeshia Cooper, 44, and Rodricus Lamar […]
riverregionsports.com
LET'S BEGIN: Cramton Bowl celebrates 100 years with busy docket
The celebration of the 100th anniversary of Cramton Bowl gets an early start as the opening of the high school/college football season continues to move up on the calendar. Although the games open just one day earlier than last year, games on the Cramton Bowl docket open this week with a three-day bonanza followed by a weekend that includes a high school game and a nationally televised NCAA Division II matchup.
Andalusia Star News
Remember When: Early settlers of Covington County
Recently Dennis Murphy of Opp brought to me two volumes from the 1893 Tutwiler Collection of Southern History and Literature, Memorial Record of Alabama. It is my understanding that a concise account of the state’s political, military, professional, and industrial progress was compiled in the 1890s together with personal memoirs of early settlers from the various Alabama counties. The Covington County citizens featured in these sketches include some early settlers of the area who were interviewed in the 1890s. There are descendants of these people still living in the county. Let me share with you a brief summary of each individual.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Republican Party passes resolution in favor of closed primaries
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Republican Party gathered for their bi-annual summer meeting in downtown Montgomery Saturday. At the meeting, the party’s executive committee overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of party registration and closed primary elections. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, Alabama is one...
