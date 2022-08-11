Group uses bear spray on employees in latest Bronx jewelery smash-grab

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — The NYPD is investigating another smash-and-grab robbery at a Bronx jewelry store — less than a week after $2 million worth of jewelry was stolen from a store about three blocks away.

The most recent incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Revel Jewelers on East Fordham Road in the Fordham Heights section.

Ten masked men, one brandishing a gun, used bear repellent to spray all six employees inside before smashing cases and making off with $800,000 in jewelry, police said.

The employees needed treatment at a local hospital. The men remain at large.

Last Friday, three suspects used hammers to smash cases at Rocco's Jewelry on Webster Avenue in a robbery that lasted all but 60 seconds.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).