Woman, 22, died from overdosing on heart medication days after family member was accused of assaulting her while they were on caravan holiday, inquest hears
A 'beautiful' woman died from overdosing on heart medication days after a family member was accused of attacking her while they were on a caravan holiday, an inquest has heard. Sammy-Joe Williams, 22, was on a family trip to Devon when police were called to the caravan site following reports...
Vindictive dad’s disgusting question after trying to gas himself and his daughter, 3, to death when his wife asked for a divorce
An Adelaide father who attempted to murder his young daughter 'out of spite' and 'vindictiveness' towards his wife has been jailed for 14 years. Shaun Preston Mate, 45, pleaded guilty to the attempted murder of his then-three-year-old daughter days before his Supreme Court trial in June. The dad's desire to...
BBC
Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father
The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
Girl, five, who vanished with her mum is being 'actively hidden' cops claim as detectives charge woman, 50, over her disappearance
Police fear five-year-old Grace Hughes is being 'actively' hidden from authorities after no trace of the little girl has been found in over a week - as they warn the effects of her alleged kidnapping will be 'detrimental'. Grace Hughes and her mother Laura Hinks, also known as Laura Bolt,...
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
"We have seen far too many juveniles committing violent crimes," said a police chief, vowing to hold "accountable anyone, no matter their age."
Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas
A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
Graphic details released about N.O. mother accused of slitting the throats of her young children
Arrest records obtained by WWLTV detail the horror Jermaine Roberts experienced as the mother of his two young children allegedly slit the throats of their kids and then confesses to it in a video call to the father.
First arrest in NYC gang war killings that prompted gruesome murder of nail salon owner found in burning car
A teenage suspect was extradited from West Virginia back to New York City, where he’s been charged with the murder of a 21-year-old man whose brutal shooting death sparked a string of events that led to the gruesome gang slayings of a young nail salon owner and her ex-college basketball friend found in a burning car.
Video shows model hitting boyfriend months before his alleged murder
Surveillance video shows an incident between social media model Courtney Clenney and her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in an elevator in their private Miami apartment building, months before she allegedly killed him. She was charged with second-degree murder this week.
Teenager dies after his clothes got caught in a wood chipper and sucked him inside
A Pennsylvania teenager has died after he was pulled into a wood chipper while he was working his summer job. Isiah Bedocs was working with a tree removal service when his clothes got caught by the machine in the Lehigh Valley, according to the New York Post. The tragic incident...
Mom of Missing Teen Kiely Rodni, 16, Shares Their Last Conversation: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'
The mother of a missing 16-year-old is sharing the last text her daughter sent before she vanished. Kiely Rodni of California was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, according to investigators from the Placer County Sheriff's Office, who've been handling Kiely's disappearance as a possible abduction. PEOPLE previously...
Mum and two kids savaged in brutal dog attack as terrified witnesses help victims ‘covered in blood & bite marks’
A MUM and two young kids have been savaged in a brutal dog attack. Witnesses say the terrifying mauling left the hound’s victims “covered in blood and bite marks”. Derbyshire Police were called to reports of a domestic incident in Nottingham Road, Ilkeston, at around 6pm yesterday evening.
Wild park brawl between SIXTY men leaves one stabbed and at least five others injured as cops launch urgent probe
A HUGE 60-man brawl broke out in a park leaving one man stabbed and at least five others injured. Police are now investigating after up to 60 people, some armed with weapons, gathered at Sparkhill Park, Birmingham, yesterday at 9pm. A knife, hammer and a chain have been recovered by...
A 17-year-old boy killed his father. Then, his face showed up on a missing child poster
Anthony Templet did not waste time telling the 911 operator why he was calling. “I just killed my dad,” the 17-year-old said in a shaky voice the night of 3 June 2019. There was some confusion on the other end of the line. “You said you just killed your dad?” the operator asked. When Anthony replied affirmatively, she continued: “So, is he still alive?”Burt Templet, Anthony’s father, was not. His son shot him dead that night. Anthony Templet has never denied that fact. “I grabbed two [guns] in case one didn’t work,” he said during an interrogation, shortly after the...
Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With
A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
Three Relatives Charged In Death Of Teen Girl With Cerebral Palsy Allegedly Subjected To ‘Deplorable Conditions’
The older brother of a 14-year-old girl living with severe cerebral palsy is the third relative charged with the teen’s murder. Parents David and Bobby Jo Baynard, 53 and 42, had already been slapped with dozens of charges following the death of their daughter, Heather Baynard, in April, per jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. On Monday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced additional charges against the married couple and further charged their son, Edward Baynard, 20, in connection with Heather’s death, attaching charging documents with their release.
Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae
Last June, LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae was gunned down in the Bronx while he was in town for a performance in New York City and now authorities say they’ve indicted four men for the deadly shooting. NBC New York is reporting that Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White and River Jones have all been arrested […] The post Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Mystery of Murdered Man’s Death Ripped Family Apart
On the evening of June 29, 2006, Laray “Mookie” Moore and a friend chilled and listened to music when he got a call from his wife Natacha about their 15-month-old son, Laray Jr., recalls his mother Yvonne.“His wife told him to go pick up the baby who was at his aunt’s apartment,” Yvonne said in a phone interview. “He was always there for his children.”Nearly two years after his release from a 15-month prison stint on drug charges, Laray’s life was moving in a positive direction, Yvonne and other relatives told The Daily Beast. In 2005, Laray and Natacha got...
Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling 'date rape drug'
IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving woman who sold date rape drugs over the internet was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months - more than 12 years - in federal prison. Hyun Ji Martin, 40, sold gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), more commonly known as the date rape drug, over the dark web, court documents said.Martin was first charged in June 2021, then plead guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On Nov. 6, 2020, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force officers observed Martin delivering 15 parcels to a post office in Irving, two of...
Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13
A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and wellSuperintendent Lee PacheEmergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire...
