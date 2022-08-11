ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Camber park death: Daughters in witness plea for father

The daughters of a man who died at a holiday park have appealed for witnesses to come forward. Michael McDonagh, 53, died at the Parkdean resort in Camber Sands on Saturday after a reported altercation involving a group of people on Friday. His daughter, Stephanie McDonagh, said she wanted justice...
TheDailyBeast

Teen Charged With Shooting a Mom Dead as She Visited Her Son’s Grave in Texas

A teenager has been charged with murdering a woman as she visited her son’s grave in Texas. Christian Lamar Weston, 17, is being held with no bond over the March slaying of Yolanda N’Gaojia, 52, the Killeen Police Department said. N’Gaojia was fatally shot while visiting her son’s grave at the Calvary Baptist Church Garden of Memories Cemetery on what would have been her son’s 22nd birthday, according to reports. Cops arriving at the scene found two people with gunshot wounds—the second victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene, while N’Gaojia died less than two hours after the shooting. As well as being charged with murder, Weston also faces an unrelated charge of carrying an unlicensed weapon. Texas law allows a 17-year-old to be tried as an adult. Read it at ABC News
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

A 17-year-old boy killed his father. Then, his face showed up on a missing child poster

Anthony Templet did not waste time telling the 911 operator why he was calling. “I just killed my dad,” the 17-year-old said in a shaky voice the night of 3 June 2019. There was some confusion on the other end of the line. “You said you just killed your dad?” the operator asked. When Anthony replied affirmatively, she continued: “So, is he still alive?”Burt Templet, Anthony’s father, was not. His son shot him dead that night. Anthony Templet has never denied that fact. “I grabbed two [guns] in case one didn’t work,” he said during an interrogation, shortly after the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Public Defender Sentenced For Smuggling Heroin To Convicted Murderer She Was Involved With

A woman who once served as counsel for a convicted murderer was sentenced for smuggling drugs to her former client, with whom she was romantically involved. Former Kansas attorney Juliane Colby, 44, will spend the next 13 months in federal prison for smuggling heroin to an inmate doing time at the Western Missouri Correctional Center, according to the Department of Justice. Colby pleaded guilty in February, admitting she conspired with others to get contraband to the inmate — named in court documents as “Conspirator One.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Oxygen

Three Relatives Charged In Death Of Teen Girl With Cerebral Palsy Allegedly Subjected To ‘Deplorable Conditions’

The older brother of a 14-year-old girl living with severe cerebral palsy is the third relative charged with the teen’s murder. Parents David and Bobby Jo Baynard, 53 and 42, had already been slapped with dozens of charges following the death of their daughter, Heather Baynard, in April, per jail records reviewed by Oxygen.com. On Monday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) announced additional charges against the married couple and further charged their son, Edward Baynard, 20, in connection with Heather’s death, attaching charging documents with their release.
GAFFNEY, SC
K97.5

Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae

Last June, LA-based rapper Moneygang Vontae was gunned down in the Bronx while he was in town for a performance in New York City and now authorities say they’ve indicted four men for the deadly shooting. NBC New York is reporting that Isaiah Garrett, Allan Algarin, Nayshon White and River Jones have all been arrested […] The post Four Men Indicted For Murder of Rapper Moneybagg Vontae appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
BRONX, NY
TheDailyBeast

Mystery of Murdered Man’s Death Ripped Family Apart

On the evening of June 29, 2006, Laray “Mookie” Moore and a friend chilled and listened to music when he got a call from his wife Natacha about their 15-month-old son, Laray Jr., recalls his mother Yvonne.“His wife told him to go pick up the baby who was at his aunt’s apartment,” Yvonne said in a phone interview. “He was always there for his children.”Nearly two years after his release from a 15-month prison stint on drug charges, Laray’s life was moving in a positive direction, Yvonne and other relatives told The Daily Beast. In 2005, Laray and Natacha got...
NORWALK, CT
CBS DFW

Irving woman sentenced to 12 years in prison for selling 'date rape drug'

IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Irving woman who sold date rape drugs over the internet was sentenced on Thursday to 151 months - more than 12 years - in federal prison. Hyun Ji Martin, 40, sold gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), more commonly known as the date rape drug, over the dark web, court documents said.Martin was first charged in June 2021, then plead guilty in August 2021 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance. On Nov. 6, 2020, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Parcel Task Force officers observed Martin delivering 15 parcels to a post office in Irving, two of...
IRVING, TX
The Independent

Boy who died after going into sea was aged 13

A boy who died after going into the sea at a popular seaside town over the weekend was 13 years old, police have said.The body of the teenager, who went into the sea off Skegness, was recovered at about 11.30pm on Saturday after a police and coastguard search lasting more than five hours.Lincolnshire Police said the boy was from Hereford in the West Midlands.All of those who were reported missing, other than the child who sadly died, were located safe and wellSuperintendent Lee PacheEmergency services were alerted to a child in the water at about 6.15pm.Superintendent Lee Pache, from Lincolnshire...
ACCIDENTS

