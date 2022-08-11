Is Jake Paul now trying to get into basketball? Hard to say for now, but with him, you can never really tell. In any case, the social media personality recently hooked up with Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro to shoot some hoops, and it looked like Paul is going to need plenty of work […] The post Tyler Herro puts on his shooting coach hat for Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.

MIAMI, FL ・ 8 HOURS AGO