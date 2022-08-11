Read full article on original website
Related
Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision
Detroit Red Wings prospect Simon Edvinsson has gone down a path many in his shoes opted against. He decided to play in this year’s IIHF World Juniors tournament. Under normal circumstances, this isn’t abnormal. The World Juniors are the biggest hockey tournament for NHL hopefuls. Many of the game’s top prospects play in the tournament […] The post Red Wings wonderkid Simon Edvinsson pulls back curtain on polarizing World Juniors decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Lakers vet Carmelo Anthony linked to eye-opening reunion with one of his former teams
At this point in the offseason, Carmelo Anthony’s future in the NBA remains uncertain. The 38-year-old has yet to secure a new deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it seems that LA isn’t all too interested in extending Melo’s one-year tenure in Hollywood. Be that as...
Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors
Jordan Poole had a breakout season in 2021-22, and there’s no denying that he played a key role in the Golden State Warriors championship run. So much so that the Dubs are expected to face a bit of a headache once Poole hits free agency next summer. Poole has done enough to prove that he […] The post Warriors star Stephen Curry isn’t going to be happy with the latest Jordan Poole exit rumors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 bold Seattle Storm predictions for 2022 WNBA Playoffs in Sue Bird’s final season
The Seattle Storm are prepared to make a deep postseason run. The Storm enter play as the No. 4 seed and will host the Washington Mystics on Thursday, August 18th. The Storm will be an intriguing team to follow in the postseason since this is Sue Bird’s final year in the league. Bird, a WNBA […] The post 3 bold Seattle Storm predictions for 2022 WNBA Playoffs in Sue Bird’s final season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
RUMOR: Pelicans’ stance on Brandon Ingram in Kevin Durant trade talks
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant still wants a trade. There are a number of teams interested in trying to acquire the future Hall of Famer, including the Boston Celtics, Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors, and Philadelphia 76ers. The New Orleans Pelicans? They could be suitors too. But, the club is unwilling to include Brandon Ingram, which means the Nets won’t likely negotiate with them at all.
NBA・
3 bold Aces predictions for 2022 WNBA Playoffs after earning No. 1 seed
The 2022 season for the Las Vegas Aces has been a dream so far, but it should not be a surprise. The team made a big investment in the offseason by bringing franchise legend Becky Hammon back as the new head coach. The former San Antonio Spurs assistant coach is reportedly the first WNBA coach […] The post 3 bold Aces predictions for 2022 WNBA Playoffs after earning No. 1 seed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It’ll be fun’: Justin Verlander excited for showdown with Dylan Cease in historic matchup
A monumental clash is set to take place on Tuesday night as the Houston Astros take on the Chicago White Sox on their home field. While the two teams are pretty far off in the standings, their two aces are dealing at an almost identical rate this season. Justin Verlander gets set to take on […] The post ‘It’ll be fun’: Justin Verlander excited for showdown with Dylan Cease in historic matchup appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/16/2022
The Houston Astros will look to avenge their loss from yesterday and continue to build off their AL-best record as they face off with the playoff-hopeful Chicago White Sox in the Windy City. It is time to take a look at our MLB odds series, where our Astros-White Sox prediction and pick will be made.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did Tony La Russa actually take White Sox fan’s advice on big decision during comeback vs. Astros?
The Chicago White Sox are on a roll, as they are now in a four-game undefeated run following a thrilling 4-2 victory at home Monday night over the Houston Astros — a great way for them to kick things off in this four-leg series. The White Sox proooobably wouldn’t have been able to pull that […] The post Did Tony La Russa actually take White Sox fan’s advice on big decision during comeback vs. Astros? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tyler Herro puts on his shooting coach hat for Jake Paul
Is Jake Paul now trying to get into basketball? Hard to say for now, but with him, you can never really tell. In any case, the social media personality recently hooked up with Miami Heat shooting guard Tyler Herro to shoot some hoops, and it looked like Paul is going to need plenty of work […] The post Tyler Herro puts on his shooting coach hat for Jake Paul appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s what we need to do every game’: Johnny Cueto ‘definitely’ sees fire after thrilling White Sox comeback vs. Astros
The Chicago White Sox are roaring again. They are coming off a sensational 4-2 win over the mighty Houston Astros to not only kick things off the right way in this four-game series at home but also extend their undefeated run to four games. Veteran pitcher Johnny Cueto, who knows a thing or two about […] The post ‘That’s what we need to do every game’: Johnny Cueto ‘definitely’ sees fire after thrilling White Sox comeback vs. Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
190K+
Followers
105K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0