Fireworks incident, heat are the main blemishes on successful CumberlandFest

Gratifying. That’s how North Smithfield native David Lizotte says he would summarize in one word his time on the Appalachian Trail. There were wildlife encounters (from seven different bear sightings to a pair of porcupines that decided to mate directly outside his tent), setbacks (he tore his lateral meniscus around 70 miles into the trip), and personal highs and lows along the way. Experiences that all came together to form a five-month journey from Georgia to Maine, covering more than 2,000 miles on foot.

NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI ・ 6 HOURS AGO