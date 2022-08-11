Fireworks incident, heat are the main blemishes on successful CumberlandFest

Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Officials looking into complaints about backyard whiffle ball tournaments
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Stephanie Bouley says she can hear shouting, screaming and other loud noises from her yard as whiffle ball games are repeatedly played next door. Last year, she and other residents along Lincoln Road expressed concern about the tournaments being held in the backyard of neighbor E. Justin Simone, and she says the games have continued.
Valley Breeze
Register for North Smithfield Clean and Green event
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The North Smithfield fall Clean and Green event will be held on Saturday, Aug. 27, in coordination with the Zap the Blackstone 50th anniversary event. Registration is now open, and participants may sign up at www.nsmithfieldri.org/trash-recycling-department or at https://tinyurl.com/46vs8khj.
Valley Breeze
Take a nighttime walk at the Audubon Monday
SMITHFIELD – Audubon Powder Mill Ledges Wildlife Refuge, 12 Sanderson Road, will present the program Night Singers on Monday, Aug. 22, from 7 to 9 p.m. Take a walk through the forest and field and listen for crickets, grasshoppers, and katydids. Dress for a cool night and bring a flashlight.
Valley Breeze
With BVP leasing Santander, town goes another direction on B.F. Norton parking
CUMBERLAND – Last year, when an already crowded parking lot at B.F. Norton Elementary School was further impacted by reduced buses and increased parent drop-offs during the pandemic, officials reached an agreement with the owner of the nearby former Santander Bank to use some of that property’s open parking lot for free.
Valley Breeze
Broad Street project on track for spring completion
PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS/CUMBERLAND – The reconstruction of the three-mile Broad Street Corridor through Pawtucket, Central Falls and Cumberland is on schedule and within budget for completion in late spring of next year, according to representatives from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation. That said, added spokesperson Charles St. Martin, RIDOT...
Valley Breeze
Pushing ‘thru’
Gratifying. That’s how North Smithfield native David Lizotte says he would summarize in one word his time on the Appalachian Trail. There were wildlife encounters (from seven different bear sightings to a pair of porcupines that decided to mate directly outside his tent), setbacks (he tore his lateral meniscus around 70 miles into the trip), and personal highs and lows along the way. Experiences that all came together to form a five-month journey from Georgia to Maine, covering more than 2,000 miles on foot.
Valley Breeze
Town hears revised BVP plan; other projects progressing
CUMBERLAND – During a Technical Review Committee meeting on Aug. 11, the committee heard a revised traffic circulation plan for a proposed expansion at the Blackstone Valley Prep High School off Broad Street, reviewing a proposal for a new ring driveway around the school’s athletic field, which would reduce the field size but add capacity for vehicles to line up during the start and end of school days.
Valley Breeze
Volunteers needed to 'ZAP' the Blackstone in Lincoln next weekend
LINCOLN – Save the date: the anniversary of ZAP, or “Zero Away Pollution” cleanup initiative, is next weekend. The Aug. 27 cleanup marks the 50th anniversary of the original “ZAP Blackstone River Pollution” cleanup in 1972, when thousands of volunteers flocked to the shores of the Blackstone to clear roughly 10,000 tons of trash and debris, including cars and appliances.
Valley Breeze
Chief: Fence could save lives at reservoir
NORTH SMITHFIELD – After a second drowning in the Slatersville Reservoir in six years, town officials are pursuing a tried-and-true option to keep people away from the old railroad trestle used as jumping spot. The area where mostly young adults routinely jump is at the North Smithfield/Burrillville line, off...
Valley Breeze
Newcomer Scituate Foster wins Woonsocket L.L.'s Jimmy Fund Tournament
WOONSOCKET – In its first year participating in the Woonsocket Little League’s Jim Carr Memorial Jimmy Fund Tournament, the Scituate Foster Little League’s Minor Division ages 8-10 all-star baseball team won five of its six games to capture the championship at Lajoie Field. Facing Lincoln, which was...
Valley Breeze
Lincoln Planning Board to review several projects
LINCOLN – The Lincoln Planning Board will review a slate of housing projects during next Wednesday’s meeting, starting with a revised application for Edgewood Estates. Edgewood Developer LLC submitted plans to subdivide roughly 2.5 acres of vacant land near Mussey Brook Road on New River Road earlier this year, along with an application for a zone change. The developer withdrew applications in February, at the advice of the town planner, and opted to re-submit a fresh set of plans.
Valley Breeze
Salisbury Farm hosts corn maze fundraiser in honor of friend with ALS
JOHNSTON – After 36 years of friendship, Anne Salisbury and Rae-Anne Laprade have gone through most of life’s stages with each other by their side. When Laprade received a terminal ALS diagnosis a year and a half ago, the pair took on the remaining time they had together and began celebrating life.
Valley Breeze
Macari family buying Phantom Farms, planning more of a destination
CUMBERLAND – Prolific Cumberland developer and businessman Jason Macari, responsible for the redone Berkeley Mill and the 1 Angell Road site containing the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry, among others, is closing this week on the purchase of landmark Phantom Farms. Macari, who lives near the farm at 2920...
Valley Breeze
RIDOH recommends closing Slacks Pond Beach due to high bacteria
PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Health recommended, on Friday, closing Slacks Pond Beach in Smithfield for swimming due to high bacteria levels. RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH’s beaches telephone line at 401-222-2751. A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at health.ri.gov.
Valley Breeze
One-mile stretch of bikeway coming to Esmond
SMITHFIELD – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will team up with the town of Smithfield to add one mile of riverside bike path in Esmond, to eventually connect with other towns and the Blackstone River Bikeway. Town Planner Michael Phillips said at Tuesday’s Town Council meeting that the Watershed...
Valley Breeze
History saved: renovations wrap at one of R.I.'s oldest homes
LINCOLN – Renovations are complete at one of the state’s oldest homes, and it’s ready to hit the market. The circa-1696 Valentine Whitman Jr. House is now positioned for its next 320 years, said Preserve Rhode Island Executive Director Valerie Talmage.
Valley Breeze
Stargazing returns to Chase Farm
LINCOLN – Friends of Hearthside announces the return of the stargazing event at Chase Farm Park, 671 Great Road, on Thursday, Aug. 25, at 8 p.m. The program begins with a presentation about the basics of astronomy by noted astronomer and Lincoln resident Francine Jackson. Telescopes manned by members of the Skyscrapers organization will be set up in the field, with each aimed at a different location to give guests a guided tour of the night sky. In case of cloud cover or inclement weather, the event will take place the next night.
Valley Breeze
Growing partnership: Spurwink school joins Lincoln Community Garden
LINCOLN – The Spurwink School, a year-round special education program at 365 River Road in Lincoln, is a stone’s throw from the Lincoln Community Garden. For the first time ever, the two groups have established a partnership. When Tom Rossi posted a call for new gardeners on Facebook,...
Valley Breeze
New fire contract enhances safety in N. Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD – A new fire contract in North Smithfield will result in added staffing and reduced emergency wait times, according to officials. Resident Denis Lapierre said at Monday’s Town Council meeting that it took 25 minutes for his mother to receive medical attention during an incident last year because the Fire Department was out on other calls.
Valley Breeze
Revive the Roots closes on Mowry House, talks future goals
SMITHFIELD – Revive the Roots officially announced its purchase of the Mary Mowry House and surrounding five acres of land for $415,000 on Monday, after less than a year of fundraising and seeking grants and loans. Hannah Martin, Revive the Roots community builder, said the process of raising money...
