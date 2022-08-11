ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

SNUG to hold peace walk after shooting spree in Poughkeepsie

By News 12 Staff
 5 days ago

A peace walk will be held in Poughkeepsie Friday after a series of shootings in the city.

Gun violence prevention program SNUG confirms that there were two shootings and shots fired Tuesday.

The first happened on Mansion Street after 1 a.m. One person was found dead.

The second was around 10 a.m. on North White Street. One person was injured.

Later that night, shots were fired at College Hill Park, but no one was struck.

Now, SNUG is ramping up efforts to step in and support the community. "Our managers blew up our phones just to make sure everybody can be there to A: support the family and B: find out what was going on," says Shahiem Smith, SNUG senior outreach worker.

The walk will be held at 3 p.m. on North White Street - where the second shooting happened - and will end on Mansion Street, where the homicide occurred.

