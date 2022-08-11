ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Bronx man dies in apparent drowning in Orange County

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46BWwr_0hDYoMaf00

A man died in an apparent drowning at the Hook Road Beach in the town of Deerpark in Orange County.

State police say they were called for a possible drowning a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, and with the help of the Sparrowbush Fire Department and a search and rescue team, began searching the lake.

Divers found Wandel Hernandez, 20, of the Bronx, underwater.

Hernandez was brought to Bon Secours Community Hospital and pronounced dead.

State police say there were no signs of foul play.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Accidents
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Deerpark, NY
Bronx, NY
Accidents
County
Bronx, NY
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Bronx, NY
County
Orange County, NY
News 12

Police: Man fatally struck crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley

Police say a man was fatally struck while crossing William Floyd Parkway in Shirley Monday night. News 12 has learned the pedestrian was killed trying to cross near the train tracks and lived a couple minutes away. Police have identified the victim as Frank Brandimarte, 59. Friends tell News 12...
SHIRLEY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Police#Rescue Team#The Bronx#Accident#Deerpark In Orange County
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fatal car-motorcycle accident in Orange County

TOWN OF WALLKILL – One person was killed and another injured in the Town of Wallkill late Sunday afternoon. The two people were transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill where one was pronounced dead and the other was being treated for a serious leg injury. The accident...
WALLKILL, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Mid-Hudson News Network

Gunfire in Monticello brings out large police response

MONTICELLO – Back-to-back incidents of gunfire during the day on Tuesday, August 9 and Wednesday, August 10 led to a massive police response in Monticello Wednesday evening. Approximately 40 law enforcement officers descended on 10 York Avenue in the village after a suspect who allegedly fired a handgun was seen fleeing into an apartment at that location.
MONTICELLO, NY
News 12

News 12

100K+
Followers
33K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy