Bronx man dies in apparent drowning in Orange County

A man died in an apparent drowning at the Hook Road Beach in the town of Deerpark in Orange County.

State police say they were called for a possible drowning a little after 5 p.m. Wednesday, and with the help of the Sparrowbush Fire Department and a search and rescue team, began searching the lake.

Divers found Wandel Hernandez, 20, of the Bronx, underwater.

Hernandez was brought to Bon Secours Community Hospital and pronounced dead.

State police say there were no signs of foul play.