Woman dies after being run over in driveway

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a woman was allegedly run over by a vehicle in her own driveway.

The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) was called to Lantana Circle near Powers Boulevard and Constitution Avenue, on reports of a possible cardiac arrest. Upon arrival, CSFD realized that was not the case and notified CSPD.

When officers arrived, they determined the victim was run over by a vehicle in her own driveway and was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation, which is still ongoing, discovered that prior to the incident a family member was taking another family member to the airport. Police say when the driver returned the woman was hit in her driveway, where she later died.

