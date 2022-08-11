ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Outskirts Press announces Recipes for Joyous Living, the latest highly-anticipated RELIGION / Christian Living / Inspirational book from Dania, FL author Julie Spencer Washington & Sulie Gooden Spencer.

By Carma Henry
thewestsidegazette.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami In 2022

Miami is known for its beaches, Cuban sandwiches, and Latin cuisines. It also has the best fresh fish in town. Moreover, what if you get a sushi craving? Which restaurant would you visit to quench this craving? You can choose an extravagant feast or a classic izakaya. Here are the 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami 2022.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern

MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week

Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks

Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
margatetalk.com

Coconut Creek City Officials Discuss New Cheesecake Factory Location

The Coconut Creek Promenade could be the site of a new Cheesecake Factory location, as long as the city commission gives final approval to site plans at the Promenade. The Coconut Creek City Commission discussed the new location at their Wednesday, July 14 meeting and approved the site on the first reading.
BOCANEWSNOW

Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now

Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead

You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What’s being built there? Restaurant Row will feature four new eateries by Boca Raton’s Town Center mall

This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In Boca ...
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Home goes up in flames in Fort lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another home went up in smoke. Fire broke out a house along Northwest 15th Terrace near Fifth Street-, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed in the home. One bedroom had extensive damage from the walls to...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Deerfield News

MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
southfloridareporter.com

Great Scott! Candidate Found With Opponent’s Sign In Trunk

There was no doubt surprise in Fort Lauderdale City Hall when longtime political fixture Jackie Scott was caught with an opponent’s political sign in a van parked at her house. Here’s the story, according to a local Internet site:. When Fort Lauderdale Commission candidate Mike Lambrechts’ signs started...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Missing New York tourist found, Miami-Dade police say

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County was found and reunited with her family Saturday afternoon, police said. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL

