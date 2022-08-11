Outskirts Press announces Recipes for Joyous Living, the latest highly-anticipated RELIGION / Christian Living / Inspirational book from Dania, FL author Julie Spencer Washington & Sulie Gooden Spencer.

Read full article on original website
moneyinc.com
The 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami In 2022
Miami is known for its beaches, Cuban sandwiches, and Latin cuisines. It also has the best fresh fish in town. Moreover, what if you get a sushi craving? Which restaurant would you visit to quench this craving? You can choose an extravagant feast or a classic izakaya. Here are the 20 Best Sushi Restaurants in Miami 2022.
South Florida lightning strikes are a cause for concern
MIAMI - Summer storms in South Florida can not only bring heavy rain but dangerous lightning. Over the weekend, a lightning strike in North Lauderdale sparked a fire that destroyed two townhomes and severely damaged two others at Winner Circle. Though lightning strikes that cause serious damage or injury, or even death, are rare they do happen. The title "Lightning Capital of America" actually isn't always Florida's to claim. "Within the past two years it's been going back and forth between Kansas and Florida," said NEXT Weather meteorologist Jennifer Correa. She said, on average, Florida gets 1.2...
‘Garbage bags used to store cooked noodles,’ dead fly in customer’s drink: 6 South Florida restaurants shut last week
Six South Florida restaurants were ordered shut last week by state inspectors on account of issues including one dead fly in a customer’s beverage, cockroaches crawling on a Boba tea station, and rodent droppings found under a prep table. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and ...
EVICTION: Club True Cigar Lounge In Boca Raton Sued, Owes Big Bucks
Landlord Wants Cigar Lounge Out… Says Owner Owes More Than $80K… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Club True Cigar Lounge at 3360 North Federal Highway in Boca Raton is facing an eviction lawsuit after the property owner says the lounge owes more than $80,000 […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
WSVN-TV
Rick Ross, Foot Locker team up for back-to-school event in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Rick Ross helped some South Florida schoolchildren get styled as they prepare to head back to class. The rapper teamed up with Foot Locker to host a back-to-school event at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens, Sunday afternoon. Hundreds of families...
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Adds Barber To His Résumé After Giving Out Back-To-School Haircuts
Miami Gardens, FL – Rick Ross is a man of many talents, and he can now add barber to his growing résumé. While hosting a back-to-school event with at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens on Saturday (August 14), Rozay picked up a pair of clippers and gave one lucky (or unlucky) kid a haircut.
WSVN-TV
Police shut down Virginia Key Outdoor Center involved in Miami homeless debate
VIRGINIA KEY, FLA. (WSVN) - The Virginia Key Outdoor Center is closed until further notice. City of Miami Police officers showed up Friday afternoon — as seen on cellphone video — with orders to help put the center, which has been open for seven years, on notice. “I...
floridapolitics.com
Charlie Crist to visit Aventura, Miami Gardens on first day of “Hope for Florida” Tour
U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist will kick-off a pre-Primary campaign tour Saturday in South Florida as the Congressman preps for the upcoming Democratic Primary in the state’s Governor’s race. The tour will last 10 days, leading up to the Aug. 23 Primaries. The statewide “Hope for Florida” Tour will...
margatetalk.com
Coconut Creek City Officials Discuss New Cheesecake Factory Location
The Coconut Creek Promenade could be the site of a new Cheesecake Factory location, as long as the city commission gives final approval to site plans at the Promenade. The Coconut Creek City Commission discussed the new location at their Wednesday, July 14 meeting and approved the site on the first reading.
Hurricane Center Watching Several Tropical Waves, Florida Under Control For Now
Forecasters Still Predict 3-5 Major Hurricanes This Season… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Peak Hurricane Season is rapidly approaching, but all remains relatively calm in the Atlantic and Gulf, with the notable exception of a small system that is expected to bring heavy rain […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
10-year-old loses part of leg after 8-foot shark attack in Florida Keys: reports
A 10-year-old boy is recovering at a Miami hospital from a shark attack that left him without part of his leg, according to news reports.
Miami New Times
Evicted Tenants Demand Action Against Landlord of Unsafe Miami Beach Building
Following a partial ceiling collapse and a water leak near the main electrical system at a Miami Beach apartment building, the city issued a June 14 notice deeming the structure to be unsafe. All of the building's tenants were ordered to evacuate. Many former residents of the four-story, 54-unit Annell...
These two stunning lizards are gaining ground in South Florida: One runs on water, the other is a flamboyant redhead
You might have noticed a few new reptiles on the block. One’s a flamboyant redhead who very well may have hitchhiked its way into town, the other can walk on water. And though they’re not total newcomers, they’re on the rise in South Florida and popping their scaly heads up in areas where they’ve never been seen before. As evidenced by Burmese pythons and ubiquitous iguanas, there’s a motley ...
Click10.com
Drone flying above Fort Lauderdale Beach observes sharks moving close to swimmers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Local 10 News viewer captured some startling images with their drone off Fort Lauderdale Beach. In the video, multiple sharks can be seen swimming not far from the shore. Several people are swimming in the surf, unaware of the sharks swimming nearby. The video...
What’s being built there? Restaurant Row will feature four new eateries by Boca Raton’s Town Center mall
This real-estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction as demand rises for more housing, offices and stores across the region. You can submit questions through this form or by emailing buildings@sunsentinel.com, if you’re wondering about “what’s being built there?” in your community. Here’s one of the latest projects. The location? In Boca ...
WSVN-TV
Home goes up in flames in Fort lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Another home went up in smoke. Fire broke out a house along Northwest 15th Terrace near Fifth Street-, Monday morning. Firefighters said their efforts were hampered by all the stuff that was packed in the home. One bedroom had extensive damage from the walls to...
Deerfield News
MORE DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTION REPORTS-EL BALCON DE LAS AMERICAS WAS CLOSED
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Just when you thought it could not get worse than The Patio Bar and Grille’s recent closure we found another. For those that are following I am only up to the letter E for the last 60 days worth of inspections. El Balcon De Las America’s sure needs to do way better, pretty gross. A total of 16 violations of which 9 were a high priority and lead to a temporary closure.
Click10.com
Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing power
MIAMI – Another business owner accuses Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo of misusing his power. Esther Alonso doesn’t want the city to turn Virginia Key — enjoyed by nature lovers who rented paddle boards, kayaks, and bicycles from her business — into a homeless camp. Surveillance video...
southfloridareporter.com
Great Scott! Candidate Found With Opponent’s Sign In Trunk
There was no doubt surprise in Fort Lauderdale City Hall when longtime political fixture Jackie Scott was caught with an opponent’s political sign in a van parked at her house. Here’s the story, according to a local Internet site:. When Fort Lauderdale Commission candidate Mike Lambrechts’ signs started...
Click10.com
Missing New York tourist found, Miami-Dade police say
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old tourist from New York who vanished in Miami-Dade County was found and reunited with her family Saturday afternoon, police said. Amanda Caress, who also has ties to North Carolina, vanished on Thursday morning from the area of Jackson North Medical Center in North Miami Beach, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.
