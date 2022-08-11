Sun Prairie West girls golf can lean on experience and talent in 2022

Sun Prairie West High School, which will open its doors for the first time in the fall of 2022, is a realm of new opportunities and possibilities. This is also true of the girls golf team as Maggie Gugel will assume the role of head coach for the Wolves.

Gugel was an assistant with the girls golf squad at the former Sun Prairie High School for the past two seasons and parlayed that experience and her relationship with the current roster into this new and exciting position. Now, she’s taking on the role of head coach for the first time in her golf coaching career.

“I’m really excited and thankful for this opportunity,” Gugel said. “We get to build this program from the ground up, the girls and I. It’s not just me. It’s a whole team effort.”

Starting a program from scratch is no easy task, but thankfully Gugel has an abundance of those previously mentioned seniors surrounding her. Isabel and Sophia Royle, Asya Flood, and Rebecca Perko make up a strong senior class to help lead this fledgling program.

They’re joined on roster by junior Olivia Norton as well as enthusiastic freshmen like Kira Jennings, Sophia Provenzano, Caitlyn Royalty, and Clara Uhler.

“We are super excited for our first season as a team,” Gugel said. “We’ve talked a lot about what we want our ‘new’ traditions to be. There are things we want to keep from the old school, but also some fresh and new ideas we want as Wolves. The seniors have had a lot of say in that and have taken a lot of ownership in that role.”

The Wolves have a vision, but a short time to execute it. Their first match comes just three days after their first official practice. Sun Prairie West’s squad met for the first time on Monday, Aug. 8 and will travel to Watertown Country Club for an invitational on Thursday, Aug. 11.

Luckily, Gugel’s squad has already been putting in the work.

“The girls naturally bring a strong work ethic,” Gugel said. “That comes out both in their skill development and the mental aspect of it. They’re just really hardworking and focused. I can tell they’ve put the work in during the offseason. I’m very pleased with how hard they work.”

As far as actual golf experience, it all starts with the Royle sisters. Isabel and Sophia have contributed to the varsity ranks since they were freshmen (excluding the lost COVID-19 season of 2020).

The two took turns shooting the lowest score for Sun Prairie last season, leading the Cardinals to a 2nd place finish in the Big Eight Conference meet as well as a 4th place finish at the Portage regional to punch a ticket to sectionals. The season would end there with another 4th place finish, but the conference took notice of their abilities. Isabel was named 2nd team all-conference and Sophia was named honorable mention all-conference.

The squad was a bit top heavy at the top last season, but that didn’t stop Rebecca Perko from getting some reps at the varsity level last year. Asya Flood is trying out for the golf team for the first time, but has golf experience in her back pocket and should be ready to contribute immediately. Olivia Norton will likely round out the top five for Sun Prairie West’s varsity. She was a junior varsity golfer last season, but Gugel claimed she is “ready to take that next step.”

Gugel took time from talking about the performance on the course and talked about who her players are off of it. She’s proud of the young ladies they are and how they carry themselves.

“Integrity is one of the top things about golf,” Gugel said. “Having integrity goes far beyond the course. That’s a pillar we really stand on. We also have an emphasis on giving back to our community and to the game of golf itself. The community has been very supportive, so we want to show that back to them.”

Naturally, it’s unclear how this season may go. There’s talent on this roster, but the program is entering its inaugural season of competition. Gugel and her Wolves have discussed team and individual goals, but one has stood out the most.

“First and foremost, we want to have fun,” Gugel said. “Golf can be a frustrating game. This is all about getting better and having fun. We’re really focused on that. If we come out and play some of our best golf, we can be in the top half of the conference right away. But, we’re focused on getting better every day and doing the little things right. If we do that, the rest will fall into place.”

Following the quick start to the season with the Watertown Invitational on Thursday, Aug. 11, West will prep for its first and only home match of the 2022 season. The Wolves will host Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig on Tuesday, Aug. 16 at Sun Prairie Country Club, starting at 9 am.