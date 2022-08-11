ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Benji the Hunted Free Online

Cast: Red Steagall Frank Inn Nancy Francis Benjean Bart The Bear. Benji has become stranded on a remote island after a boating accident. He finds himself struggling to survive in the wilderness, avoiding close encounters with a wolf, a bear, and a territorial female cougar with her cub. Is Benji...
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Squid Game Creator Plans to Do Localized Versions of the Show in Other Countries

Squid Game took the world by the storm it premiered on Netflix last year and its gigantic success led to numerous plans to expand the franchise with a second season and a reality show where real-life people can play the games that were featured in the show. However, it looks like we may see it expanding even further and making its jump to other countries outside Korea.
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project

Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
