NEWSBTC

Ethereum Rejects $2k, Retest Of $1,800 Imminent

The current Ethereum price analysis is bearish due to multiple instances over the previous day of rejection for additional upward. As a result, we anticipate ETH/USD to drop below $1,900 and then retest $1,800 as support. Ethereum Rejects Upside. Since reaching a daily high of $2012, Ethereum has corrected by...
NEWSBTC

Will The Ethereum Merge Drive The BTC Ratio To New ATHs?

Ethereum has been met with strong resistance at its current levels and might potentially re-test support. The cryptocurrency still preserves some of its profit from the past weeks but has been losing momentum over today’s trading session. At the time of writing, Ethereum trades at $1,860 with a 2%...
NEWSBTC

Outflows Rock Bitcoin As Institutional Investor Sentiment Starts To Turn

Institutional investor interest in bitcoin has mainly been fluctuating in the last month. As the market has gone through the different phases of bull and bear market, so have the sentiment of investors gone through positive and negative. For the past week, though, it seems the latter had eventually won through as outflows had rocked bitcoin, even at a time when the digital asset had done a relatively good job of holding above $20,000.
NEWSBTC

How Celsius Founder Lost Millions In Crypto By Taking Over Trading Strategy

A new report from the Financial Times has shed more light on the downfall of the crypto lending company Celsius Network. Founded by Alex Mashinsky, the company has been affected by the downside trend in the sector and was forced to halt all operations, negatively impacting their clients, and filed for bankruptcy.
NEWSBTC

Why Solana Could Poised For A 40% Price Move To The Upside

Solana has been one of the best-performing assets in the crypto 10 top by market pairing Ethereum’s wins during the weekend. The cryptocurrency has persevered some of its past week’s gains but records some hurdles over the past 24 hours. At the time of writing, Solana (SOL) trades...
NEWSBTC

Investors Should Buy These Cryptos Today: Uniglo (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Fantom (FTM)

Are you looking for some new crypto projects to invest in? Now could arguably be the perfect time to reshape your portfolio, because you can still get unbelievable discounts on some great projects and the bear run might be nearly over. Even if it isn’t, these cryptos have shown the potential to thrive even despite wider market conditions. If you invest in them for the long-run, you could be setting yourself up for huge gains when the market finally improves, and even some gains before that happens. And thinking long-term is wise right now. You shouldn’t be too concerned with hourly charts, that can be stressful given how volatile they can be. But if you pick the right projects and stay involved in them for the long-term, you should be preparing your portfolio for huge successes. So which cryptos should you invest in right now? Let’s have a look…
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Trades A Little Over $24,000, Can It Target $27,000?

Bitcoin price peeped above the $24,000 price level after falling from the $25,000 mark few trading sessions ago. Over the past week Bitcoin secured a 6% gain and on the daily chart the coin fell by 1%. This had pointed towards a sign of consolidation. Bitcoin price had formed higher...
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Aims Higher, Why BTC Could Surge Past $25K

Bitcoin is gaining bullish momentum above $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $25,000 resistance zone. Bitcoin started a fresh increase above the $24,200 resistance zone. The price is now trading above the $24,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC

How Eco-Friendly Is Crypto? A Look At Proprivex, Ethereum, and Bitcoin

Climate change threatens both water and food scarcity, with the risk of extreme heat, increased flooding, economic loss, and disease. The greatest threat to health is climate change in the 21st century according to The World Health Organisation. So, what are cryptocurrencies doing to tackle their carbon footprint? This article...
NEWSBTC

Revolutux, Solana, and Chainlink: Why the cryptocurrency market is optimistic about these names

Cryptocurrencies are the new stars of the financial services ecosystems as they overtake age-old practices, giving investors more control over their wealth. Apart from posting sustained results, cryptocurrencies also eliminate any scope of third-party interference and offer a greater degree of data privacy. It’s not just investors but even businesses that are adapting to the needs of the cryptocurrency loving audience and leveraging these blockchain based assets to gain a competitive edge.
NEWSBTC

XRP Sluggish At Resistance – Will It Break Out After 2 Months Of Vertigo?

XRP is seen to be stuck and on tepid waters as the price is not wandering off from $0.3 to $0.39 for two months. XRP experiencing weakness with price stuck at $0.3 to $0.39. The current sluggishness that XRP price is going through is severely pinning and stopping the bulls from making any move in the upward direction.
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Still Very Bearish, Says Peter Schiff

Bitcoin may be aiming for another retest of a crucial price level that prevents the digital gold from entering another bear cycle, which appears to be the next logical objective given that the first cryptocurrency was unable to break through $25,000, according to the cryptocurrency’s daily chart. Bitcoin May...
NEWSBTC

Skybridge CEO Lists Factors To Spur Crypto Market Recovery

The crypto industry is gradually seeing a glimpse of light with promising improvement in the performance of digital assets. Based on the flowing uptrend, Anthony Scaramucci, the founder and managing partner of Skybridge Capital, expressed optimism about the crypto future. Furthermore, he pointed out the key players that would positively impact crypto markets in the future.
NEWSBTC

3 Best New Crypto Pairs Launching on DEXs This Week & Month

Numerous coins are constantly added to blockchain and crypto exchanges. But many projects lack utility and marketing to make them worth investing in. We found five cryptos that have tremendous potential and have their IDO (initial DEX offering) coming soon:. New Crypto IDOs – Top List. 1. Battle Infinity.
NEWSBTC

TA: Bitcoin Price Below 100 SMA Could Spark Bearish Reaction

Bitcoin is slowly moving lower below $24,500 against the US Dollar. BTC could drop in the short-term if it stays below the 100 hourly SMA. Bitcoin started a downside correction after it failed to settle above $25,000. The price is now trading below the $24,500 level and the 100 hourly...
NEWSBTC

Can Carlossy Caterpillar Achieve What Meme Coin Giants Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have?

As a result of the excitement around Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), other meme coins have started to emerge rapidly in the cryptocurrency market. While some were effective and garnered attention, others merely disappeared from the market. However, among the other meme-coins that became popular in late 2021, Shiba Inu and Dogecoin remain at the top of the list.
