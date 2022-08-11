Entergy partners with United Way to offer $150 utility bill credit

BATON ROUGE, La. ( KLFY ) — Entergy announced this morning they are partnering with Louisiana United Way offices to offer a one-time $150 credit toward your residential utility bill, if you qualify.

The application process for the credit is set to start Aug. 17, according to a press release.

“To qualify, customers must be Entergy electric customers and have a total household income not exceeding 250% of the federal poverty level, which equates to $69,000 for a family of four,” states the press release. “For application information, please visit entergy-louisiana.com/bill-help/ .”

Entergy said the credit will be available to residential customers in north, central, southeast and southwest Louisiana.

“The bill payment assistance is part of $10 million in shareholder donations previously announced by Entergy Corporation, with approximately $4.4 million being allocated to United Ways for the benefit of Entergy’s Louisiana customers,” stated the press release.

Entergy claimed it is taking several measures to help residential customers, including:

Making a supplemental donation of approximately $354,000 to The Power Care which helps low-income older adults and customers with disabilities.

Providing $370,000 in grants to local nonprofits throughout Louisiana.

Waiving late payment fees for eligible residential customers. (To be eligible for the late fee credits, customers will need to verify their household income being less than $40,000. The process for customers to verify is being finalized.)

Waiving credit card payment fees for all residential customers.

Crediting back convenience fees for payments made to third-party vendors through November to residential customers accounts.

Organizing employee volunteers to conduct energy efficiency and weatherization events in select neighborhoods.

