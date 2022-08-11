ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Lifestyle
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Lifestyle
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assisted Living#Cardio#Drumming#Residents#Proveer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Yoga
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy