‘I thought I was being punked’: Local pest control specialist offers free bed bug extermination to struggling family
A Warr Acres family is over the moon Monday as a bed bug issue they've been struggling with for almost a year is starting to come to a close, thanks to an offer of free extermination from a local pest control specialist.
New Schlotzsky’s to host grand opening in Mustang
Residents in Mustang will soon have a new place to enjoy a quick bite to eat.
“It’s a good addiction,” Inmates see results and sisterhood formed during health program
It’s like CrossFit for incarcerated women and the inmates at the Mabel Bassett Correctional Center in McLoud call it an addiction.
Beloved carhop passes away after battle with cancer
A community is mourning the loss of a beloved carhop in Moore.
Stranger rescues 2-year-old children trapped in hot car in Oklahoma City
Two young children are alive today thanks to the swift actions of a stranger.
Ingrid’s: NW OKC staple closes after 45 years
Ingrid's Kitchen at NW 36th and Youngs was best known for its German cuisine and baked goods.
Oklahoma City church out $50,000 after burglary
The Oklahoma Full Gospel Central Church in southwest Oklahoma City is literally patching things up after a costly break-in.
53 cadets enter OHP Academy after law change
Cadets can now enter the academy with just 24 college credit hours instead of the previous 64-hour requirement.
Universal free school lunches comes to an end – here’s how to check if your student still qualifies
Parents with kids in Oklahoma public schools, listen up! Free school lunches for all students has come to an end.
Water theft investigation at new luxury neighborhood
In Oklahoma City, drought conditions mean residents are only allowed to water their lawn every other day.
Rural Oklahoma targeted by ‘imposter’ utility scams
It's a terrifying phone call for any small business. Now, a local bed and breakfast is putting out a warning, after fearing they may lose their power.
Las Vegas family hopeful that remains found at Lake Mead are Army veteran who drowned saving wife
On June 19, 2004 — the day before Father’s Day — Kenneth Funk was on a pontoon boat with his wife Annette and two other family members when a wave hit. The force threw Annette from the boat, and Funk jumped in after her.
Mustang Public Schools challenges accreditation downgrade
Mustang Public Schools is asking the State School Board to reconsider its accreditation being downgraded for allegedly violating the state’s anti-critical race theory law.
OU Health officials warning parents of most contagious COVID subvariant as students head back to school
As children head back to school, University of Oklahoma Health officials want you to be aware of the COVID Ninja Variant circling throughout the metro. OU Health Officials are expecting a COVID surge with many students back in classrooms.
OKCPD: Mother arrested after children found unresponsive in hot car parked at Walmart
The Oklahoma City Police Department says a metro mother was arrested on 2 charges of child neglect Sunday afternoon after her children were found unconscious in the backseat of a hot car parked at a local Walmart.
Wrong-way driver hits Hiland Dairy truck
Drivers were met with a slowdown along a busy roadway on Monday morning.
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seeing rise in ‘online romance scams’ targeting seniors, SALT program helping
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is seeing a rise in seniors in our community getting scammed. Currently, online romance scams are the biggest issue they're seeing throughout the county.
Court docs, video give further details on shooting of civilian, deputy in Grady County
Grady County court documents are revealing the moments leading up to a woman's arrest for shooting a deputy and a civilian and barricading herself inside a patrol unit Friday.
All I-35 South lanes in Cleveland County closed after crash
All Interstate 35 lanes in Cleveland County are closed following a crash Monday night.
