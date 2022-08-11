Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo Free Online
Cast: Jim Cummings Ken Sansom Jimmy Bennett David Ogden Stiers John Fiedler. Spring has sprung, and baby Roo is excited to get out and explore and make new friends. But Rabbit seems preoccupied with spring cleaning, instead of embracing his usual role of playing Easter Bunny. Leave it to Roo to show Rabbit -- through love -- that it's more important who you love and not who's in charge.
Squid Game Creator Plans to Do Localized Versions of the Show in Other Countries
Squid Game took the world by the storm it premiered on Netflix last year and its gigantic success led to numerous plans to expand the franchise with a second season and a reality show where real-life people can play the games that were featured in the show. However, it looks like we may see it expanding even further and making its jump to other countries outside Korea.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting
Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
What is She-Hulk: Attorney At Law Rated, Is it Safe for Kids to Watch? Everything You Need to Know
More Marvel Cinematic Universe shows are coming in and one of those would be She-Hulk: Attorney At Law as a legal comedy series but many are wondering what is it rated, if it is safe for kids and whether it would be a family-friendly show. What is She-Hulk: Attorney At...
Star Wars: The Acolyte's Amandla Stenberg Says Cancel Culture Experience is Her 'Fate'
The Star Wars franchise is finally set to explore the High Republic era in live-action via The Acolyte series and so far, the upcoming project seems to be shaping up quite nicely, especially after the confirmation that actress Amandla Stenberg has been chosen to lead the exciting show. click to...
Stan release gripping new trailer for Original Series Last Light starring Lost's Matthew Fox and Downton Abbey's Joanne Froggatt
Stan have dropped the first trailer for its gripping new Original Series Last Light, which is set to premiere on September 8. Based on the bestselling novel by Alex Scarrow, the survival thriller centres on a family's desperate bid to reunite as the world is brought to near collapse during an energy crisis.
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project
Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Says the Avengers are 'Effed' Because of Jonathan Majors
After Avengers: Endgame concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, fans of the billion-dollar franchise have been eagerly anticipating details regarding Marvel's next big movie crossover event. Last month at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the next Avengers film will happen in three years and will in fact feature Kang the Conqueror as the next big bad.
Disney Reportedly Revealed Jon Bass' Tony Stark-Wannabe Role In She-Hulk: Attorney At Law
Marvel fans are a few days away from witnessing the arrival of Jennifer Walters in Disney+'s upcoming series, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Featuring Tatiana Maslany as the titular heroine, the latest Disney+ show centers on Walters navigating a complicated life as a single 30-year-old Attorney while also being a 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
