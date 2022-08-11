Read full article on original website
WGAL
Proposed bill would open Pennsylvania primaries to Independent voters
Pennsylvania is one of only about a dozen states that have closed primaries, which means you must be a registered Democrat or Republican to vote. There's an effort in the state House to change that. The House State Government Committee is hearing testimony Tuesday on a bill that would open...
Gov. Wolf signs executive order discouraging conversion therapy in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an Executive Order his office says will “protect Pennsylvanians from conversion therapy.” The Human Rights Campaign calls conversion therapy “a dangerous practice that targets LGBTQ youth and seeks to change their sexual or gender identities.” Governor Wolf’s office says the executive order takes several steps to […]
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signs executive order protecting LGBTQ+ individuals from conversion therapy
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Tuesday signed an executive order to protect LGBTQ+ individuals from conversion therapy. Conversion therapy is when a licensed practitioner tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity. The executive order does the following:. Directs commonwealth agencies to discourage conversion...
wtae.com
GOP candidate for governor discusses vision for Pennsylvania
SLICKVILLE, Pa. — Republican nominee for governor Doug Mastriano held hisfourth rally in Western Pennsylvania Friday night. During the rally, the state senator addressed the crowd at Slickville Sportsman Grounds, and discussed the recent FBI seize of documents at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home. "It's really heartbreaking what's happened to...
Report: FBI delivers subpoenas to several Pa. Republican lawmakers
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The FBI has delivered subpoenas to several Pennsylvania lawmakers after they confiscated Republican State Rep. Scott Perry's phone as a part of a probe into a scheme to install alternate Trump electors.According to PennLive, agents visited several Pa. House and Senate Republican lawmaker's offices at the State Capitol.Right now, it remains unclear which lawmakers were paid visits.This comes just one day after Perry had his cell phone seized as a part of the Department of Justice's criminal investigation.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Doug Mastriano brings gubernatorial campaign to Westmoreland County
State Sen. Doug Mastriano made a campaign stop Friday in Westmoreland County, where he received the endorsement in his race for governor from the county’s Republican Party chairman and state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward. Speaking before a crowd of several hundred supporters in a clearing at the Slickville...
Rules for covering DeSantis visit to Pa. pose ethical quandary, experts say
Ordinarily, political reporters wouldn’t think twice about whether to cover next Friday’s planned visit to Pittsburgh by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. He is, after all, a potential Republican presidential contender for 2024, and he will be at a Downtown hotel stumping on behalf of Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano — a candidate who rarely speaks to reporters at all.
Pa. judge vows to move quickly on dispute over mail-in votes
The judge in a case brought by Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration against three counties that aren’t reporting mail-in ballots lacking handwritten dates on their return envelopes told lawyers Friday she will rule as quickly as possible. Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer presided over an online conference in...
wskg.org
Some Pennsylvania doctors call Dr. Oz’s run for Senate a ‘threat to public health’
WHYY – A group of Philadelphia and state doctors have come out against Dr. Mehmet Oz’s run for U.S. Senate, proclaiming that the heart surgeon and TV personality poses “a major threat to public health” in Pennsylvania. “Oz simply isn’t trusted by real medical professionals,” Dr....
‘Nighthawk’ DUI crackdown nets arrests in Pa.
Pennsylvania State Police cracked down on drunk drivers over two days this past weekend and arrested over 400 impaired drivers.
WGAL
Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise
Thieves are targeting something that is probably on your car right now: your catalytic converter. Just in the last three weeks, police in Dauphin, Cumberland, Centre, Northampton, and Lehigh counties reported these thefts. 'The car just roared'. A Lancaster County couple talked to WGAL News 8 Consumer Reporter Brian Roche...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania's acting health secretary responds to indictments of nursing home officials
PITTSBURGH — In the wake of indictments against top nursing home officials, the state health secretary said her priority is keeping nursing home residents safe. The CEO and four other top officials at Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center and Mt. Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center were indicted on federal health care fraud charges. The nursing homes, themselves, were also charged.
Hiker rescued in Pennsylvania by helicopter
A hiker was rescued in Pennsylvania over the weekend. The hiker was on the Gorge Trail at Cedar Creek Park in Westmoreland County. The Rostraver Central Fire Department says they used a Stokes basket to package and extricate the victim by manual carry from an isolated area to a landing zone. The name and condition of […]
abc27.com
Changes coming to hunting in Pennsylvania state parks
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources today announced new rules prohibiting rifles and handguns for hunters at four state parks in the southeastern region of Pennsylvania. Under the new policy, the use of all center fire and rim fire rifles and handguns for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State officials: Bushy Run staff must consult with Native groups before staging reenactments
If historic Bushy Run Battlefield Park intends to host future reenactments or programs portraying Native Americans, park management first will have to consult with appropriate Native groups. That’s the policy of the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, which oversees the Penn Township park. The commission says it also must approve...
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Conducting DUI Patrols this Weekend as Part of Operation Nighthawk
Pennsylvania State Police are conducting roving DUI patrols through the state this weekend as part of Operation Nighthawk, according to a news release. The DUI enforcement combines municipal and regional law enforcement agencies with state police troopers throughout the area to target impaired drivers, troopers said. The operation includes classroom instruction, speakers and current case law updates, followed by multiple nights of enforcement.
Pa. DEP investigating garbage complaints from community
Community members from all throughout Erie and Crawford counties have shown concern about a garbage pickup company — Raccoon Refuse. One viewer who called us showed the most concern for a transfer station in Spartanburg where mountains of trash can be seen. Residents tell us it has been overflowing for weeks. One of our reporters […]
Where You Hurt By This Man? Pennsylvania State Police Want To Hear From You
A Pennsylvania man who sexually assaulted young girl may have more victims, Pennsylvania state police say. Brandon James Morrison, 29, of Loysville, has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting young girls, on Tuesday, August 9, according to Pennsylvania state police Trooper Megan Frazer. Through the investigation, state police learned Morrison...
Penn State experts push for mineral, rare earth industry in Pennsylvania
State College, Pa. — During a hearing at Penn State University, members of the House Majority Policy Committee discussed competition and supply chain issues in the critical mineral and rare earth element markets. Currently, the United States is almost completely reliant on imports for these materials, particularly from Russia and China. According to Dr. Sarma Pisupati, director of Penn State’s Center for Critical Minerals, developing the mineral and rare earth...
WGAL
Off-duty Cumberland County police officer charged in crash that killed man
An off-duty police officer is facing charges in an April crash that killed a man along Interstate 81. The Dauphin County district attorney said East Pennsboro Township police officer Keith Morris will face three summary offenses, including violations of careless driving resulting in death as well as the state's move over law.
