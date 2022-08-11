Adam Martin: December 11, 1994 – August 10, 2022. Adam Martin, 27 passed away on August 10 in Cheyenne. Adam was born on December 11, 1994 in Denver, CO. Although he was a quiet person, he had a kind heart and never wanted to hurt another human by his actions. If he thought he could help someone in some way, he was right there to assist. He was always good for filling you in on the current events and his thought about them. His knowledge was astounding. As a child, he grew up with his siblings watching his Dad race cars and then helping when he became old enough. He enjoyed these events as well as remote control cars, boats, and video games. He will be greatly missed by everyone.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO