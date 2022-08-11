ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capcity.news

Obituaries: Henderson, Wattles, Paff

Nancy J. Henderson: May 20, 1966 – August 11, 2022. Nancy J. Henderson, 56, of Cheyenne, passed at home on August 11th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 20th, in Denver, Colorado to Dennis and Donna Miller. The second youngest of 9 children and the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Martin, Fraley, Kinney

Adam Martin: December 11, 1994 – August 10, 2022. Adam Martin, 27 passed away on August 10 in Cheyenne. Adam was born on December 11, 1994 in Denver, CO. Although he was a quiet person, he had a kind heart and never wanted to hurt another human by his actions. If he thought he could help someone in some way, he was right there to assist. He was always good for filling you in on the current events and his thought about them. His knowledge was astounding. As a child, he grew up with his siblings watching his Dad race cars and then helping when he became old enough. He enjoyed these events as well as remote control cars, boats, and video games. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Uncontested races on Laramie County Primary ballot

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the full list of races appearing on Laramie County’s Primary Election ballot for which candidates are running unopposed. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16. The full list of candidates on the ballot, along with their completed candidate questionnaires, can be found here....
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Health
Cheyenne, WY
Health
Local
Wyoming Government
Cheyenne, WY
Government
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne Weekend Events (8/12/22–8/14/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Singer and songwriter Rozzi will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza with Holdfast on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jim Wilkinson will be performing at Black Tooth Brewing, 520 W. 19th St., from 6...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/15/22–8/16/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County health and food inspections (8/6/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Dean
capcity.news

Obituaries: Frye, Cordova, Jacoby

Brian Wade Frye: August 14, 1966 – July 27, 2022. Brian Wade Frye age 55, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday July 27, 2022. Brian was born on August 14th,1966 in Douglas, Wyoming. He attended Douglas High School, Northwest Community College, the University of Wyoming, then off to the Physician’s Assistant...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
9NEWS

Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar

DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
GLEN HAVEN, CO
capcity.news

Sunny skies, warm temperatures for rest of week start Tuesday in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Following a bit of precipitation Monday night, Cheyenne shouldn’t see much rainfall for the rest of the week ahead as pleasant conditions are expected. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is projecting that Tuesday’s conditions will bring about at least a four-day stretch of mostly to fully sunny skies with high temperatures ranging from the high 70s to low 80s in Wyoming’s capital city.
CHEYENNE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cheyenne Frontier Days#Chairman#Health Education#The General Committee#Physical Education#The University Of Wyoming#Cfd
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft

Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics

Comments / 0

Community Policy