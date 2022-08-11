Read full article on original website
Obituaries: Henderson, Wattles, Paff
Nancy J. Henderson: May 20, 1966 – August 11, 2022. Nancy J. Henderson, 56, of Cheyenne, passed at home on August 11th, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on May 20th, in Denver, Colorado to Dennis and Donna Miller. The second youngest of 9 children and the...
Going to vote? Here’s a list of all you need to know for Election Day in Laramie County
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wyoming’s Primary Election Day is on the horizon this week, and with all the buildup comes plenty of swirling information that can be difficult to wrap one’s head around. Don’t know where to start? Have voting questions? Here’s a guide of what to expect...
Obituaries: Martin, Fraley, Kinney
Adam Martin: December 11, 1994 – August 10, 2022. Adam Martin, 27 passed away on August 10 in Cheyenne. Adam was born on December 11, 1994 in Denver, CO. Although he was a quiet person, he had a kind heart and never wanted to hurt another human by his actions. If he thought he could help someone in some way, he was right there to assist. He was always good for filling you in on the current events and his thought about them. His knowledge was astounding. As a child, he grew up with his siblings watching his Dad race cars and then helping when he became old enough. He enjoyed these events as well as remote control cars, boats, and video games. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Uncontested races on Laramie County Primary ballot
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the full list of races appearing on Laramie County’s Primary Election ballot for which candidates are running unopposed. Primary Election Day is Tuesday, Aug. 16. The full list of candidates on the ballot, along with their completed candidate questionnaires, can be found here....
Some Laramie County School District 1 parents, students ask board Monday to protect book policy
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — As the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees saw visits last month from concerned parents regarding material in its libraries that they found to be inappropriate, a contingent of parents and students from the other side of the argument made their voices heard during Monday’s board meeting.
Cheyenne Weekend Events (8/12/22–8/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the events happening in Cheyenne this weekend!. Singer and songwriter Rozzi will be performing at Fridays on the Plaza with Holdfast on Aug. 12 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Jim Wilkinson will be performing at Black Tooth Brewing, 520 W. 19th St., from 6...
Laramie County Recent Arrests (8/15/22–8/16/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Laramie County health and food inspections (8/6/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
Obituaries: Frye, Cordova, Jacoby
Brian Wade Frye: August 14, 1966 – July 27, 2022. Brian Wade Frye age 55, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday July 27, 2022. Brian was born on August 14th,1966 in Douglas, Wyoming. He attended Douglas High School, Northwest Community College, the University of Wyoming, then off to the Physician’s Assistant...
Laramie County divorce filings (8/8/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Flash floods flow into communities from Cameron Peak burn scar
DENVER — Flash flooding threatened communities across the Front Range Monday. Here are the latest updates. Communities around Drake and Glen Haven in Larimer County reported destructive flooding flowing down from the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar. The fire burned less than a mile from the communities surrounding the...
Sunny skies, warm temperatures for rest of week start Tuesday in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Following a bit of precipitation Monday night, Cheyenne shouldn’t see much rainfall for the rest of the week ahead as pleasant conditions are expected. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is projecting that Tuesday’s conditions will bring about at least a four-day stretch of mostly to fully sunny skies with high temperatures ranging from the high 70s to low 80s in Wyoming’s capital city.
Weekly arrest report (8/5/22–8/12/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
National average gas price under $4; Laramie County’s cheapest price is $3.69 per gallon
CASPER, Wyo. — The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline fell for a ninth consecutive week to $3.92 per gallon, down 9.9 cents from a week ago, according to price tracker GasBuddy. GasBuddy data, compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports, shows the national...
UPDATE: Cheyenne Police Identify Woman Wanted in Theft
Cheyenne police say the woman has been identified. Cheyenne police are asking for the public's help in identifying the woman pictured above. According to a department Facebook post, the woman is wanted in reference to a theft. Anyone who recognizes the woman is asked to call police dispatch at 307-637-6525...
Scattered showers, thunderstorms in Monday’s forecast for Cheyenne; temps slightly cooler than weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Be prepared to potentially break out the umbrellas Monday in Cheyenne. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne is forecasting a fluctuating chance of showers and thunderstorms to start off the workweek in Wyoming’s capital city, with precipitation probabilities being listed as high as 60% for parts of Monday afternoon.
Flood threat leads to closure of Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon
Officials in northern Colorado have shut down Highway 34 through Big Thompson Canyon due to concerns about possible flooding.The Larimer County Sheriff's Office was closing the road just before 3 p.m. from Estes Park to Loveland.Weather conditions in the area were described as dangerous. There was heavy rain falling in the area.
WHP: Driver dies after crash near Cheyenne; pickup truck traveled 143 feet through the air
CASPER, Wyo. — A pickup truck driver died in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 10 on Wyoming Highway 211 near Cheyenne, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the crash at around 1 a.m. Wednesday. The narrative of the crash states...
Woman killed after big rig crashes into I-25 bridge
A FOX31 viewer sent a video that showed an excavator on its side in the northbound lanes of I-25 and major damage to an overpass just before it.
18-year-old killed in Weld County crash
The Colorado State Patrol says an 18-year-old man was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning.
