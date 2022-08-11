Read full article on original website
Massachusetts State Police identify missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard
EDGARTOWN, Mass. (WLNE) — Massachusetts State Police on Tuesday identified the two missing swimmers near Martha’s Vineyard. State police said that 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin and 21-year-old Tavaughn Bulgin went missing at about 11 p.m. Sunday after jumping off of Jaws Bridge. Monday, search parties found Tavaris’ body from...
Massachusetts State Police Announce Sobriety Checkpoint For Weekend Of 8/19
In their ongoing effort to further educate motorists and strengthen the need to detect and remove those drivers who operate under the influence from our roads and highways, the Massachusetts State Police(MSP) has announced another sobriety checkpoint for the upcoming weekend of Friday, August 19th into Saturday, August 20th. Driving...
5 arrested, multiple people stabbed after argument over open car door at Massachusetts beach
A large fight over an open car door resulted in several people stabbed and five people arrested Sunday night at a beach in Winchester.
Massachusetts beach fight: 5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after altercation, police say
WINCHESTER, Mass. — Authorities in Massachusetts arrested five suspects after several people were hurt in an altercation at Mystic Lakes State Park in Winchester, WFXT-TV is reporting. Massachusetts State Police said the incident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday at Shannon Beach, according to WFXT. Detectives have not confirmed...
Massachusetts teen, 15, seriously hurt in ATV crash in New Hampshire, officials say
A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam
AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
Young man killed after being struck by ‘multiple cars’ on MA highway
WORCESTER, Mass. — A hit-and-run investigation is underway after a 27-year-old man was fatally struck on a busy highway on Saturday night. State police say it is unclear if any of the drivers realized they had struck a person. No vehicles stopped, police said. Massachusetts State Police responded to...
Can You Legally Beep Your Horn In Massachusetts Just To Say Hi To A Friend?
My father was kind of a loud guy. Like, not the clothes that he wore, but like, audibly. Seeing Sebastian Maniscalco joke about his family being very high volume and yelling a lot in one of his comedy specials is something I chuckled at and can certainly relate to. With...
Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach
PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street
AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development
BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time
Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
Here are the Penalties for Breaking Pittsfield’s Water Restriction Rules
You would have to be living under a rock not to know that it has been mighty dry lately, not just in the Berkshires but throughout many areas throughout the country. I live in Pittsfield which is one of the municipalities in Berkshire County that has been under water restrictions over the past couple of weeks due to the recent drought conditions. It's unfortunate that there are restrictions but I totally get it.
Heavy backup on Interstate 91 south between Holyoke and Easthampton
Heavy traffic has drivers backed up several miles on Interstate 91 on Monday between Holyoke and Easthampton. Traffic reports indicated around 1 p.m. on Monday that southbound drivers were traveling in traffic stretching roughly four miles from the Oxbow to Exit 15 in Holyoke in between 15 and 20 minutes. According to both Waze and Google Maps, there was a minor crash on the highway just south of Mount Tom State Reservation.
Massachusetts man arrested for assaulting mother, daughter in gas station
A Massachusetts man was arrested for assaulting a store clerk and her mother in a gas station after his credit card failed to work.
Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
Bernardston rollover crash sends 1 person to hospital
The Bernardston Fire Department were called to a motor vehicle rollover just after 1:00 p.m. Friday near the Greenfield and Bernardston line on Interstate 91 Southbound.
Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes
Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
Crews respond to early morning fire at Springfield restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire broke out at Antonio’s Grinders just after midnight. According to Springfield Fire, no one was injured and the fire only caused minor damage to the outside of the building. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western...
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties August 14, 2022
Brian Burke to Lynn M. Bettinger, 54 Beekman Drive, Unit 54, $226,100. Christine J. Chouinard, Christine J. Kadonaga and James Chouinard to Lisa L. Bassette and Bryan J. Connaughton, 285 Barry St., $495,000.
