Berkshire County, MA

Pittsfield, MA
Alford, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Massachusetts teen, 15, seriously hurt in ATV crash in New Hampshire, officials say

A 15-year-old from Massachusetts has serious injuries after an all-terrain-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon in Cambridge, New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire Fish and Game, the boy was traveling with eight other riders when he failed to navigate part of the trail and was thrown off his ATV as it started to roll downhill.
westernmassnews.com

3 stabbed in weekend fight in front of The Still in Agawam

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities are investigating after several people were stabbed during a fight in front of an Agawam bar and restaurant. Agawam Police Lt. Edward McGovern said that shortly after midnight Saturday, police were called to a large fight in progress at The Still on Springfield Street. Western...
AGAWAM, MA
NEWS CENTER Maine

Connecticut woman dies at Ogunquit beach

PORTLAND, Maine — A woman from Connecticut has died after reportedly experiencing a medical event while she was in the water at a beach in Ogunquit. The 62-year-old, whose name has not been released, was brought out of the water at about 3 p.m. Monday by lifeguards and other bystanders, according to a news release issued by the Ogunquit Fire Department.
westernmassnews.com

Agawam Police respond to car accident on N. Westfield Street

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Agawam responded to N. Westfield Street Sunday morning for reports of a motor vehicle accident involving a utility pole. According to Agawam Police, a portion of N. Westfield Street was closed from Provin Mountain Drive to N. West Street while crews worked. The road has since reopened.
AGAWAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Man sentenced to prison for role in Massachusetts drug trafficking organization run in public housing development

BOSTON – A supervisor within a Massachusetts drug trafficking organization has been sentenced in federal court in Boston. Arthur Hodges, 36, was sentenced on August 10 by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 65 months in prison and three years of supervised release. On April 19, 2022, Hodges pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.
BOSTON, MA
wamc.org

Tyer says she won’t remove Pittsfield’s bike lanes, declines to endorse Harrington a second time

Pittsfield, Massachusetts Mayor Linda Tyer is facing pressure to remove the bike lanes on North Street, the city’s main thoroughfare. A petition on her desk from at-large city councilor Karen Kalinowsky calls for the street to be restored to its previous design. At the August 9th city council meeting, Commissioner of Public Utilities Ricardo Morales presented data showing that the lanes have made the downtown corridor safer, alongside endorsements from first responders like the city’s police and fire departments as well as local emergency response services. WAMC Berkshire sat down with Tyer at city hall this morning to discuss the bike lanes and more.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Here are the Penalties for Breaking Pittsfield’s Water Restriction Rules

You would have to be living under a rock not to know that it has been mighty dry lately, not just in the Berkshires but throughout many areas throughout the country. I live in Pittsfield which is one of the municipalities in Berkshire County that has been under water restrictions over the past couple of weeks due to the recent drought conditions. It's unfortunate that there are restrictions but I totally get it.
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Heavy backup on Interstate 91 south between Holyoke and Easthampton

Heavy traffic has drivers backed up several miles on Interstate 91 on Monday between Holyoke and Easthampton. Traffic reports indicated around 1 p.m. on Monday that southbound drivers were traveling in traffic stretching roughly four miles from the Oxbow to Exit 15 in Holyoke in between 15 and 20 minutes. According to both Waze and Google Maps, there was a minor crash on the highway just south of Mount Tom State Reservation.
HOLYOKE, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Street Improvement Schedule Aug. 15 to 26

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Please be advised of the following work that will take place Aug. 15 and 26, as part of the city of Pittsfield’s 2022 Street Improvement Project. Monday, Aug. 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 16: raising structures on East Street. Wednesday, Aug. 17, and Thursday, Aug. 18:...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Looks Like MA Folks are Going to Have to Get Friendly with Coyotes

Coyotes roaming around in Massachusetts is nothing new. At times when I would visit my girlfriend (now wife), Amber at her home in Florida (not the state but the town in Berkshire County), we would have summer bonfires from time to time. During some of those gatherings, off in the distance, we would hear howling. We assumed it was coyotes or some type of wild dog.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to early morning fire at Springfield restaurant

SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A fire broke out at Antonio’s Grinders just after midnight. According to Springfield Fire, no one was injured and the fire only caused minor damage to the outside of the building. The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause. Copyright 2022. Western...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Live 95.9

Live 95.9

Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

