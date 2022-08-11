Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
Nintendo: No Plans to Increase Switch Pricing Despite Component Costs Rising
Nintendo Switch handheld gaming won't see an increase in price, company President Shuntaro Furukawa said in an interview with Nikkei last week. Addressing concerns about component shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to short supply and an increase in prices, Furukawa said component prices haven't prevented the company from developing Switch handheld gaming systems. He added demand overall is exceeding supply, however.
The Nintendo GameCube Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Despite the fact that the GameCube was one of Nintendo's worst-selling consoles, it offers a lot of nostalgia and a library of iconic games (via Nintendo). While known for its purple color, the GameCube almost looked very different, as American marketers thought the shade was too feminine. The GameCube came after the Nintendo 64, and it was a huge leap in technology for Nintendo.
CNET
Game Release Dates of 2022: The Biggest Titles Still Coming
Elden Ring is one of the biggest games ever made, and that's a great thing. It's one of the only major blockbusters gamers have gotten to sink their teeth into so far this year. Alongside other notable titles like Horizon Forbidden West and Pokemon Legends: Arceus, however, Elden Ring launched in the first quarter of 2022. It's been a dry few months since -- but thankfully, that's about to change.
Digital Trends
This Alienware gaming laptop is $1,200 off right row (yes, seriously)
If you’re looking for a great way to dive into some of the best PC games, there are a lot of great gaming laptop deals taking place right now. One of the best is on the Alienware x17 Gaming Laptop, which you can get at Dell right now for just $1,700. This is a massive savings of $1,200, as the Alienware x17 would typically set you back $2,900. Free shipping is included with your purchase, as is one free year of Premium Support. Act quickly, and click over to Dell to grab this deal while you can.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
Android 13 Is Here: How to Download Google's New Phone Software Right Now
Android 13 is now available to download and install -- as long as you have a compatible Android device. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the official Android 13 release is finally here.
CNET
Sony Earbuds, Headphones and Portable Speakers Are Up to 35% Off
If you're looking for some new gear to play your favorite tunes, now's a great time to score a deal. You can find price cuts on portable Bluetooth speakers that are compact and easy to carry, or great offers on sets of headphones or earbuds with robust sound and noise cancellation technology. So whether you're looking to upgrade your listening experience or just need a new way to take your music on the go, there are excellent deals to be had.
CNET
Android 13 Has Arrived on Google Pixel Phones
Android 13 is now live, with Google's latest operating system rolling out Monday to Pixel phones and devices. People with Android devices from Samsung, Asus, Motorola and others will have to wait until later this year to receive the update. The Pixel lineup includes phones, watches and tablets made by...
ComicBook
10 Days, 10 Games, $10 Best Buy Sale Continues With Back 4 Blood SteelBook
Best Buy is in the midst of an anniversary sales event that includes a pretty fantastic deal on video games. For 10 days, Best Buy will roll out a featured game priced at only $9.99, and the title for the third day is Back 4 Blood on Xbox. They even tossed in the sweet SteelBook cased pictured below for free. That's an insane deal that you can take advantage of right here until the end of the day today, August 12th. Just make sure to check out the latest deal each day through August 19th. Note that the Xbox Back 4 Blood Standard Edition is compatible with the Xbox one and Xbox Series X|S.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNET
Drop's Newest Keyboards Contain Secrets for 'Lord of the Rings' Fans to Discover
Between the Amazon TV series The Rings of Power releasing in less than a month, the animated film War of the Rohirrim expected in 2024 and Hobbit hole-style homes becoming increasingly popular on AirBnB, it's clear Tolkien fans are having a moment. Joining the excitement is Drop, which today announced two new prebuilt, custom Lord of the Rings-themed keyboards shipping in time to live-blog your thoughts on the new show. I've been using both keyboards for about a week now, and as the resident Tolkien nerd at CNET, I have a lot to say about them.
CNET
'House of the Dragon' Release Date: When Can You Watch in Your Time Zone?
With HBO's upcoming "House of the Dragon" audiences get to see the Targaryens at the height of their powers. The "Game of Thrones" prequel takes us back 200 years to when there are Targaryens -- and dragons -- aplenty. Chronicling the peak and subsequent fall of House Targaryen, House of...
CNET
Android 13 Is Now Rolling Out: How to Download It on Your Pixel Phone
You can now download and install Android 13 on your phone, as long as you own a compatible Pixel. Google released the first Android 13 developer beta back in February, following that up with the first Android 13 public beta in April. In June, the tech giant dropped the fourth and final Android 13 beta -- and now the full Android 13 release is here.
CNET
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review: Improved Design Pays Dividends
When Samsung launched its original Galaxy Buds Pro noise-canceling earbuds, one of its headline marketing messages was the attention it paid to their sound quality. Indeed, they delivered on that front, but a certain subset of users, including me, found them to be a less-than-ideal fit for their ears. In my case, none of the included ear tips allowed me to get a tight seal, so I had to swap in a larger set of tips from a rival set of earbuds. So, needless to say, I was curious to see what Samsung's engineers had come up with for the second-gen Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ($230, £219, AU$349), suspecting they'd address that fit issue.
CNET
Snag a Refurb Pair of AirPods 3 or Pro for Up to 46% Off the Apple Price
Both of Apple's most recent pairs of earbuds, the AirPods 3 and the AirPods Pro, are featured on our list of the best wireless earbuds for 2022 thanks to their sleek design and impressive audio quality. These are some of the most popular earbuds on the market right now, but if you wanted to pick up a new pair, they'd set you back nearly $200 at most retailers -- and even more if you bought from Apple directly. But today only, Woot has a chance to snag a pair for up to 46% off Apple's price. Through 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, Woot has grade-A refurbished models of both the AirPods 3 and Pro starting at just $110. With limited quantities, there's always a chance they could sell out before then.
CNET
Best Washing Machine for 2022
There's the punchline about whether something, usually an expensive something, will also do your laundry for you, ostensibly to make it worth its expense. With an actual washing machine, that answer is basically yes. And some good news is, you don't actually have to shell out for a great washing machine to find one that will fit your lifestyle and budget, and, you know, do your laundry. While even the best washing machine may not be able to load itself and transfer your clothes to the dryer, with a bevy of smart-enabled units and all manner of functions and cycles to choose from, we may be getting close to the washing machine that actually does it all. (Now if we could also find a dryer that folds, we'd really be in business.)
CNET
Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way? Break These Habits Right Now
Charging your iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in -- as much as it seems like it should be. The most common way of charging your phone is with a wall charger, and that's a good way to do it, but there are so many other ways to charge your phone that can be better... or worse. It really depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on your phone.
ComicBook
McDonald's Announces New Pokemon Happy Meals
McDonald's has officially announced the return of Pokemon Happy Meals. Starting tomorrow, August 16th, Pokemon fans will be able to purchase McDonald's Happy Meals that contain a brand new "Match Battle" game that comes with a Pokemon Trading Card Game pack with 4 cards, a spinner, and a Pokemon-themed coin. Pokemon featured in the card set include Pikachu, Smeargle, Bewear, Rowlet, Victini, Drampa, and Cutiefly. Interestingly, the set seems to focus on "Gen 7" Pokemon, with nearly a third of the Pokemon in the mini-card set coming from Pokemon Sun and Moon. The Match Battle game is designed to help teach players how to play the Pokemon Trading Card Game.
Digital Trends
The best 14-inch gaming laptops
The 14-inch laptop has become increasingly popular, offering a slightly larger display without requiring a significantly larger chassis. Nowhere is that more true than in gaming laptops, where some gamers want portability as much as they want power. The following are the best 14-inch gaming laptops you can buy today,...
CNET
Beats' Kim Kardashian Collaboration Fit Pro Earbuds Are Selling Fast
In case you missed it, Beats' limited-edition Beats Fit Pro earbuds collaboration with Kim Kardashian went up for preorder today and are now sold out at Apple. However, the buds' three new neutral color options -- moon, dune and earth -- are still available at Amazon. Beats has said the new colors will be available "while supplies last," but you figure that if they sell through quickly, we'll see Beats x Kim colors come back into stock in the not-so-distant-future. Still, if you want to be first with them, they seem to be moving fast.
NME
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ trails ‘God Of War’ as Sony’s second-biggest PC launch
Former PlayStation-exclusive Marvel’s Spider-Man launched on PC last week (August 12), delivering Sony one of it’s biggest PC launches to date – second only to God Of War. As spotted by BenjiSales on Twitter, SteamDB notes that Marvel’s Spider-Man‘s all-time peak concurrent players hit 66,436 over the...
CNET
Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad Pros, With Models Starting at Just $180
Apple has a few different models of the iPad, but the iPad Pro is by far its most advanced. Its high-tech hardware lets it compete with some lower-level laptops. It's sleek and versatile, but also quite pricey -- a problem that's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops the price on its products directly.
Comments / 0