Where to Watch and Stream Winnie the Pooh: Springtime with Roo Free Online

Cast: Jim Cummings Ken Sansom Jimmy Bennett David Ogden Stiers John Fiedler. Spring has sprung, and baby Roo is excited to get out and explore and make new friends. But Rabbit seems preoccupied with spring cleaning, instead of embracing his usual role of playing Easter Bunny. Leave it to Roo to show Rabbit -- through love -- that it's more important who you love and not who's in charge.
Where to Watch and Stream Shinjuku Incident Free Online

Cast: Jackie Chan Naoto Takenaka Daniel Wu Xu Jinglei Masaya Kato. Steelhead is a Chinese labourer who comes to Japan hoping for a better life. Unable to find honest work and bullied into the shadows with his fellow Chinese illegal immigrants, he soon finds himself ascending as the boss of a black market mob. After providing a deadly service to a powerful Yakuza crime boss, Steelhead’s rise to mafia power spirals rapidly out of control as he’s given reign over the dangerous and lucrative Shinjuku district.
Squid Game Creator Plans to Do Localized Versions of the Show in Other Countries

Squid Game took the world by the storm it premiered on Netflix last year and its gigantic success led to numerous plans to expand the franchise with a second season and a reality show where real-life people can play the games that were featured in the show. However, it looks like we may see it expanding even further and making its jump to other countries outside Korea.
The Little Mermaid Star Finally Addresses Racist Backlash Following Ariel Casting

Disney has been producing live-action adaptations of our favorite fairy tales for years now but despite that, it always somehow ends up being talked about in a controversial fashion. Take for instance for the upcoming The Little Mermaid project which sees rising star Halle Bailey in the lead. For the uninitiated, her casting as Ariel drew massive backlash from fans because of the actress-singer's ethnicity.
Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Says the Avengers are 'Effed' Because of Jonathan Majors

After Avengers: Endgame concluded the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Infinity Saga, fans of the billion-dollar franchise have been eagerly anticipating details regarding Marvel's next big movie crossover event. Last month at the San Diego Comic-Con, the studio confirmed that the next Avengers film will happen in three years and will in fact feature Kang the Conqueror as the next big bad.
Ming-Na Wen Hopeful for Continuation of Divisive Star Wars Project

Star Wars fans hold The Mandalorian in such high regard that many believe the MandoVerse can do no wrong. Well, The Book of Boba Fett pretty much proved that even the shared universe revolving around Mando and Grogu is vulnerable to occasional failures and not everything is going to be a smash hit.
